ヤマハ、MotoGP参戦60周年を記念する特別カラーリング発表。クラッチローがテストで使用
ヤマハ発動機は2021年にロードレース世界選手権の参戦60周年を迎えた。彼らはそれを記念し、60周年記念カラーのYZR-M1を公開し、カル・クラッチローがカタールテストで走行させた。
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery and the team members
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
ヤマハ発動機は1961年にロードレース世界選手権への参戦を開始。2021年で参戦60周年を迎えた。
彼らは60周年を記念し、3月10日、カタールのロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキットで行なわれたMotoGPのプレシーズンテストにおいて、記念カラーのYZR-M1を世界初公開。テストライダーを務めるカル・クラッチローがそのマシンを使用した。
マシンに施された特別カラーリングは、1980年500ccクラスに参戦したファクトリーマシンであるYZR500（0W48）をモチーフに、1964年から使用する白地に赤のラインを入れた、いわゆる“ストロボカラー”と呼ばれるモノ。
ヤマハは今回の特別カラーリングで、ライダーや先人たちのレースにかける情熱とチャレンジスピリットに敬意を評するとともに、原点に立ち返りながらもチャレンジを続けるという意思を込めたと説明している。
2021年、ヤマハはMotoGPへ2チーム4ライダー体制で参戦。ファクトリーチームには新たにファビオ・クアルタラロを迎え入れ、長年チームに貢献してきたバレンティーノ・ロッシはペトロナス・ヤマハSRTという新天地でM1を走らせる。
■PF車両ユニットMS統括部MS開発部長 伊藤洋
「60年という長きにわたりロードレース世界選手権に参戦を続けることができたのは、ファン、スポンサーやサプライヤーの皆様のサポート。そしてともにレースを戦った多くのライダーや先人による絶え間ない挑戦によるものです。心より感謝申し上げます。昨年来、新型コロナウイルス感染症が猛威をふるい、世界が大きな影響を受け、現在も厳しい状況が続いています」
「そうした中、今年2月に当社は、2022年から2026年までの5年間、MotoGP世界選手権への参戦継続を発表しました。60周年記念カラーのYZR-M1も、節目として先人たちの足跡を振り返るだけではありません。先人に負けない情熱を持ち、モータースポーツの力を信じ、世界中に感動を届けるという決意の表れです。2021年のヤマハにぜひご期待ください」
