ヤマハ、Aスペックバイクのモルビデリにもアップデート提供。昨年ランク2位も最新型獲得できず
MotoGP / Yamaha 60th anniversary livery unveil / ニュース

ヤマハ、MotoGP参戦60周年を記念する特別カラーリング発表。クラッチローがテストで使用

ヤマハ発動機は2021年にロードレース世界選手権の参戦60周年を迎えた。彼らはそれを記念し、60周年記念カラーのYZR-M1を公開し、カル・クラッチローがカタールテストで走行させた。

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery and the team members

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery and the team members
1/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
2/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
3/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
4/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
5/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
6/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
7/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
8/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
9/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
10/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
11/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
12/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
13/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider with the Yamaha YZR-M1, 60th Grand Prix Racing Anniversary livery
14/15

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
15/15

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

　ヤマハ発動機は1961年にロードレース世界選手権への参戦を開始。2021年で参戦60周年を迎えた。

　彼らは60周年を記念し、3月10日、カタールのロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキットで行なわれたMotoGPのプレシーズンテストにおいて、記念カラーのYZR-M1を世界初公開。テストライダーを務めるカル・クラッチローがそのマシンを使用した。

　マシンに施された特別カラーリングは、1980年500ccクラスに参戦したファクトリーマシンであるYZR500（0W48）をモチーフに、1964年から使用する白地に赤のラインを入れた、いわゆる“ストロボカラー”と呼ばれるモノ。

　ヤマハは今回の特別カラーリングで、ライダーや先人たちのレースにかける情熱とチャレンジスピリットに敬意を評するとともに、原点に立ち返りながらもチャレンジを続けるという意思を込めたと説明している。

　2021年、ヤマハはMotoGPへ2チーム4ライダー体制で参戦。ファクトリーチームには新たにファビオ・クアルタラロを迎え入れ、長年チームに貢献してきたバレンティーノ・ロッシはペトロナス・ヤマハSRTという新天地でM1を走らせる。

■PF車両ユニットMS統括部MS開発部長　伊藤洋

「60年という長きにわたりロードレース世界選手権に参戦を続けることができたのは、ファン、スポンサーやサプライヤーの皆様のサポート。そしてともにレースを戦った多くのライダーや先人による絶え間ない挑戦によるものです。心より感謝申し上げます。昨年来、新型コロナウイルス感染症が猛威をふるい、世界が大きな影響を受け、現在も厳しい状況が続いています」

「そうした中、今年2月に当社は、2022年から2026年までの5年間、MotoGP世界選手権への参戦継続を発表しました。60周年記念カラーのYZR-M1も、節目として先人たちの足跡を振り返るだけではありません。先人に負けない情熱を持ち、モータースポーツの力を信じ、世界中に感動を届けるという決意の表れです。2021年のヤマハにぜひご期待ください」

 

ヤマハ、Aスペックバイクのモルビデリにもアップデート提供。昨年ランク2位も最新型獲得できず

ヤマハ、Aスペックバイクのモルビデリにもアップデート提供。昨年ランク2位も最新型獲得できず
シリーズ MotoGP
イベント Yamaha 60th anniversary livery unveil

ヤマハ、MotoGP参戦60周年を記念する特別カラーリング発表。クラッチローがテストで使用
MGP

ヤマハ、MotoGP参戦60周年を記念する特別カラーリング発表。クラッチローがテストで使用

9分
ヤマハ、Aスペックバイクのモルビデリにもアップデート提供。昨年ランク2位も最新型獲得できず
MGP

ヤマハ、Aスペックバイクのモルビデリにもアップデート提供。昨年ランク2位も最新型獲得できず

2時間
MotoGPカタールテスト3日目：ミラー、レコード更新タイムでトップ。クアルタラロ続く
MGP

MotoGPカタールテスト3日目：ミラー、レコード更新タイムでトップ。クアルタラロ続く

9時間
ミラー、ドゥカティでの初テストも開発凍結の影響強く「ちょっと回りくどい感じ……」
MGP

ミラー、ドゥカティでの初テストも開発凍結の影響強く「ちょっと回りくどい感じ……」

2021/03/10
セッティングに注力のビニャーレス、嬉しい驚き。新パーツなしでもロングラン好ペース
MGP

セッティングに注力のビニャーレス、嬉しい驚き。新パーツなしでもロングラン好ペース

2021/03/09
ポル・エスパルガロ、“マイ”RC213Vとついに対面 01:49
MotoGP
2021/01/07

ポル・エスパルガロ、“マイ”RC213Vとついに対面

マルク・マルケスが2021年用新デザインのヘルメットを公開 00:48
MotoGP
2020/12/09

マルク・マルケスが2021年用新デザインのヘルメットを公開

2020MotoGP最終戦ポルトガルGPハイライト 01:30
MotoGP
2020/11/25

2020MotoGP最終戦ポルトガルGPハイライト

2020MotoGP第14戦バレンシアGPハイライト 02:08
MotoGP
2020/11/17

2020MotoGP第14戦バレンシアGPハイライト

2020MotoGP第13戦ヨーロッパGPハイライト 02:04
MotoGP
2020/11/09

2020MotoGP第13戦ヨーロッパGPハイライト

DAZN、F1プレシーズンテストの配信を決定！　連日8時間のライブ配信
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

DAZN、F1プレシーズンテストの配信を決定！　連日8時間のライブ配信

F1からインディカーに転向……成功を収めた10人のドライバー
IndyCar IndyCar / 特集

F1からインディカーに転向……成功を収めた10人のドライバー

ホンダと共に最後まで……リヤウイングに込められたレッドブルの想い：山本雅史MDインタビュー
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ホンダと共に最後まで……リヤウイングに込められたレッドブルの想い：山本雅史MDインタビュー

B-Max、スーパーフォーミュラでアメリカの若手バルタスを起用へ。エントリーリストに名前
スーパーフォーミュラ スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

B-Max、スーパーフォーミュラでアメリカの若手バルタスを起用へ。エントリーリストに名前

ウイリアムズFW43B、そのスポンサーロゴの少なさはチームの明るい未来を暗示している？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ウイリアムズFW43B、そのスポンサーロゴの少なさはチームの明るい未来を暗示している？

MotoGPカタールテスト3日目：ミラー、レコード更新タイムでトップ。クアルタラロ続く
MotoGP MotoGP / テストレポート

MotoGPカタールテスト3日目：ミラー、レコード更新タイムでトップ。クアルタラロ続く

【2021年F1新車】ハースVF-21：フォトギャラリー
F1 F1 / 特集

【2021年F1新車】ハースVF-21：フォトギャラリー

ヤマハ、MotoGP参戦60周年を記念する特別カラーリング発表。クラッチローがテストで使用
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ヤマハ、MotoGP参戦60周年を記念する特別カラーリング発表。クラッチローがテストで使用

ヤマハ、MotoGP参戦60周年を記念する特別カラーリング発表。クラッチローがテストで使用
MGP MotoGP / ニュース

ヤマハ、MotoGP参戦60周年を記念する特別カラーリング発表。クラッチローがテストで使用

ヤマハ、Aスペックバイクのモルビデリにもアップデート提供。昨年ランク2位も最新型獲得できず
MGP MotoGP / ニュース

ヤマハ、Aスペックバイクのモルビデリにもアップデート提供。昨年ランク2位も最新型獲得できず

MotoGPカタールテスト3日目：ミラー、レコード更新タイムでトップ。クアルタラロ続く
MGP MotoGP / テストレポート

MotoGPカタールテスト3日目：ミラー、レコード更新タイムでトップ。クアルタラロ続く

ミラー、ドゥカティでの初テストも開発凍結の影響強く「ちょっと回りくどい感じ……」
MGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

ミラー、ドゥカティでの初テストも開発凍結の影響強く「ちょっと回りくどい感じ……」

