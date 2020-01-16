2020/01/16 10:29
ヤマハのMotoGPマシン、『YZR-M1』。マーベリック・ビニャーレスが走らせたマシンの精密スタジオショットをお届けする。【下部のギャラリー】で全30枚の貴重写真をチェック！
スライダー
リスト
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
1/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
マーベリック・ビニャーレスの駆った、2019年のヤマハ・YZR-M1
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
2/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
3/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
カウルを脱いだYZR-M1。エンジンがみっちりと詰まっている
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
4/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
5/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
6/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
7/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
MotoGPバイクは通常カーボンブレーキを使用する
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
8/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
9/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1のコックピット
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
10/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
11/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
12/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
13/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
14/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
15/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
16/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
17/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
18/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
19/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
20/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
21/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
22/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
23/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
24/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
25/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
26/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
27/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
28/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
29/30
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
Takahiro Sumi,Yamaha MotoGP Groupleader
30/30
写真：: Motorsport.com / Japan
次の記事
コメントを読み込む
この記事について
|シリーズ
|MotoGP
|チーム
|Yamaha Factory Racing
【ギャラリー】マーベリック・ビニャーレスの愛機ヤマハ“YZR-M1”。精密スタジオショット
シェア
コメント
Trending
スケジュール
F1
チケット
Powered by
Powered by
スライドショー