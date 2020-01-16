サインイン

MotoGP / 特集

【ギャラリー】マーベリック・ビニャーレスの愛機ヤマハ“YZR-M1”。精密スタジオショット

コメント
【ギャラリー】マーベリック・ビニャーレスの愛機ヤマハ“YZR-M1”。精密スタジオショット
2020/01/16 10:29

ヤマハのMotoGPマシン、『YZR-M1』。マーベリック・ビニャーレスが走らせたマシンの精密スタジオショットをお届けする。【下部のギャラリー】で全30枚の貴重写真をチェック！

スライダー
リスト

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
1/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

マーベリック・ビニャーレスの駆った、2019年のヤマハ・YZR-M1

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
2/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
3/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

カウルを脱いだYZR-M1。エンジンがみっちりと詰まっている

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
4/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
5/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
6/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
7/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

MotoGPバイクは通常カーボンブレーキを使用する

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
8/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
9/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1のコックピット

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
10/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
11/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
12/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
13/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
14/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
15/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
16/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
17/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
18/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
19/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
20/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
21/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
22/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
23/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
24/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
25/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
26/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
27/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
28/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot

YZR-M1 2019 StudioShot
29/30

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

Takahiro Sumi,Yamaha MotoGP Groupleader

Takahiro Sumi,Yamaha MotoGP Groupleader
30/30

写真：: Motorsport.com / Japan

