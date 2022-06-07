【動画】野尻 vs 平川 オンボード レースハイライト｜2022スーパーフォーミュラ第4戦オートポリス

\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010\u52d5\u753b\u3011\u3042\u306e\u6642\u4f55\u304c\uff1f\u3000\u30aa\u30f3\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u304c\u6349\u3048\u305f\u5c0f\u6797\u53ef\u5922\u5049\u30fb\u576a\u4e95\u7fd4\u306e\u63a5\u89e6\uff5c\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9\u7b2c4\u6226\n\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9\u89b3\u6226\u304c\u4f55\u500d\u3082\u697d\u3057\u304f\u306a\u308b\uff01\u3000\u300eSFgo\u300f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u958b\u767a\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u4e8c\u6b21\u52df\u96c6\u958b\u59cb\n\n\n