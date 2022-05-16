【動画】なんてこった！　ルクレール、フェラーリ『312B3』デモランでクラッシュ

\n \nRead Also:\n\n\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3\u3067\u75db\u6068\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\uff01\u3000\u30c7\u30e2\u30e9\u30f3\u30671974\u5e74\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u300e312B3\u300f\u304c\u30c0\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\n\u3010\u52d5\u753b\u3011F1\u30de\u30a4\u30a2\u30dfGP\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3VS\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u30b7\u30fc\u30f3\n\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u3001\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\u306e\u958b\u50ac\u7d99\u7d9a\u3092\u9858\u3046\u300c\u30ab\u30ec\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u59ff\u3092\u6d88\u3057\u305f\u3089\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3060\u300d\n\n\n