WRC / 特集

ミシェル・ムートン、悲しみのWRC最終戦：映画『Motorsport Heroes』

執筆:
2020/04/18 5:37

motorsport.tvでは、映画『Motorsport Heroes』を公開中である。この映画は、モータースポーツ界の伝説的なドライバー4人が、成功、失敗、個人的な戦い、生命に関わる事故などについて語って

Mouton, who is the most successful female rally driver in history, was forced to retire from what was to be her final World Rally Championship event in Corsica while running in the top three due to a technical problem with her Peugeot 205 T16. However, a day later, Lancia’s Henri Toivonen and his co-driver Sergio Cresta were killed – which was the beginning of the end for the Group B machinery.

“After the first day, I knew I was at my best,” she says in the film. “I was third overall [behind Toivonen and Bruno Saby]. But I had a problem with the gearshift and had to stop. But, for me, it was the best rally.

“After that, I knew [if I continued in the sport] that I would miss my family life. I was 35. For me it was clear, I said to Fredrik [Johnsson], my partner at that time, I said ‘this is the end for me’.

“I stopped there, and I never regret that, because I had my daughter Jessie the following year. So it was the right time.”

Read Also:

Mouton retired at the end of the year, but not before dominating that year’s German Championship – becoming the first female to win a major rally title, and also at the height of its most challenging era. She went on to found the Race of Champions event with Johnsson to honour Toivonen’s memory.

Pandey, who wrote the multi award-winning Senna movie, the 111-minute film interweaves the narratives of our Motorsport Heroes, telling their stories with both archive and first-hand testimony.

To stream the full movie, subscribe to Motorsport.tv from $4.99/€4.50/£3.99 a month.

You can also watch highlights of the infamous 1986 Tour de Corse on Motorsport.tv.

この記事について

シリーズ WRC
執筆者 Charles Bradley

WRC Next session

Rally Mexico

Rally Mexico

12 3月 - 15 3月

