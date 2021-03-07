F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルピーヌF1、アロンソとオコンを対等に扱うと約束「チームに”ナンバーワン”はいない」

執筆:
協力:
Luke Smith
, Grand prix editor

アルピーヌF1チームは、2度のF1王者であるフェルナンド・アロンソと、そのチームメイトであるエステバン・オコンを対等に扱うと主張した。

アルピーヌF1、アロンソとオコンを対等に扱うと約束「チームに”ナンバーワン”はいない」

　アルピーヌCEOのローラン・ロッシは、同チームからF1に復帰するフェルナンド・アロンソをナンバーワン待遇することなく、チームメイトのエステバン・オコンと対等に扱うと明言した。

　2度のF1王者であるアロンソは、2018年限りで一旦F1を離れたが、マクラーレンに移籍するダニエル・リカルドの後任として、ルノーからアルピーヌへと装いを新たにしたチームから2021年にF1に復帰することになった。

　ロッシは、確かな実績を持つアロンソをナンバーワン扱いせず、オコンと対等に競い合わせると語った。

「ドライバーはできるだけ速く走らなければならないし、間違いなくお互いに競い合うだろう」

　ロッシはチームの新車『A521』発表の際にそう話した。

「それは健全な競争だ。何の指示もないし、ナンバーワンドライバーはいない。ナンバーワン契約といったものは存在しないし、正直に言って多くのチームにそんなものは存在しないと思う」

　オコンは、アロンソがチームに加わったことを喜んでおり、ふたりのパートナー関係がスムーズにいくことを期待していると語った。

「2017年と18年、一緒にレースをしていたときから、フェルナンドとは常に素晴らしい関係を築いてきた」

「フェルナンドが何年にもわたって成し遂げてきたことにはいつも尊敬の念を抱いていたし、彼とのレースはいつもとても僅差で、でもとても楽しいものだった」

「レースで彼とチームを組むことを楽しみにしているよ。これまでのところは、素晴らしいコラボレーションだったし、今年の残りの期間も同じことを期待しているよ」

　オコンは昨年、特に予選でリカルドとの差を縮められず、苦しいシーズン前半を過ごした。しかしシーズン後半にはパフォーマンスも上向き、第16戦サクヒールGPでは2位に入り、自身初表彰台を獲得した。

　アロンソはリカルドよりもさらに強力な相手か？　そう訊かれたオコンは次のように答えた。

「どうなるか見てみよう。フェルナンドは2度のワールドチャンピオンだ。世界チャンピオンと一緒に仕事をするのは初めてだから、とても興味深いよ」

「フェルナンドは準備ができているはずだ。昨年はたくさんのテストをしていたし、彼の長年の経験と成し遂げたことを考えると、開幕戦から準備ができていると思う。だから、彼はタフな相手になると思う」

ベッテル、フェラーリ最終年で大苦戦も心は“平穏”？「周りの評判は気にしない」

ベッテル、フェラーリ最終年で大苦戦も心は“平穏”？「周りの評判は気にしない」
シリーズ F1
ドライバー エステバン オコン , フェルナンド アロンソ
チーム Alpine
執筆者 Filip Cleeren

