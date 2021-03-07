アルピーヌF1、アロンソとオコンを対等に扱うと約束「チームに”ナンバーワン”はいない」

\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30ccCEO\u306e\u30ed\u30fc\u30e9\u30f3\u30fb\u30ed\u30c3\u30b7\u306f\u3001\u540c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304b\u3089F1\u306b\u5fa9\u5e30\u3059\u308b\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u3092\u30ca\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u30ef\u30f3\u5f85\u9047\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30a8\u30b9\u30c6\u30d0\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u3068\u5bfe\u7b49\u306b\u6271\u3046\u3068\u660e\u8a00\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u30002\u5ea6\u306eF1\u738b\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u30012018\u5e74\u9650\u308a\u3067\u4e00\u65e6F1\u3092\u96e2\u308c\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306b\u79fb\u7c4d\u3059\u308b\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u5f8c\u4efb\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u3078\u3068\u88c5\u3044\u3092\u65b0\u305f\u306b\u3057\u305f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304b\u30892021\u5e74\u306bF1\u306b\u5fa9\u5e30\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30ed\u30c3\u30b7\u306f\u3001\u78ba\u304b\u306a\u5b9f\u7e3e\u3092\u6301\u3064\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u3092\u30ca\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u30ef\u30f3\u6271\u3044\u305b\u305a\u3001\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u3068\u5bfe\u7b49\u306b\u7af6\u3044\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u3051\u901f\u304f\u8d70\u3089\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u304a\u4e92\u3044\u306b\u7af6\u3044\u5408\u3046\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30ed\u30c3\u30b7\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u65b0\u8eca\u300eA521\u300f\u767a\u8868\u306e\u969b\u306b\u305d\u3046\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5065\u5168\u306a\u7af6\u4e89\u3060\u3002\u4f55\u306e\u6307\u793a\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u30ca\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u30ef\u30f3\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30ca\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u30ef\u30f3\u5951\u7d04\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306f\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u6b63\u76f4\u306b\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u305d\u3093\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306f\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u304c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u559c\u3093\u3067\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u95a2\u4fc2\u304c\u30b9\u30e0\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c2017\u5e74\u306818\u5e74\u3001\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u304d\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u3068\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7bc9\u3044\u3066\u304d\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u304c\u4f55\u5e74\u306b\u3082\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u6210\u3057\u9042\u3052\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306f\u3044\u3064\u3082\u5c0a\u656c\u306e\u5ff5\u3092\u62b1\u3044\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u3068\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u3044\u3064\u3082\u3068\u3066\u3082\u50c5\u5dee\u3067\u3001\u3067\u3082\u3068\u3066\u3082\u697d\u3057\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u5f7c\u3068\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u7d44\u3080\u3053\u3068\u3092\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3002\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306f\u3001\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u4eca\u5e74\u306e\u6b8b\u308a\u306e\u671f\u9593\u3082\u540c\u3058\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u3001\u7279\u306b\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u3068\u306e\u5dee\u3092\u7e2e\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305a\u3001\u82e6\u3057\u3044\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u524d\u534a\u3092\u904e\u3054\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u5f8c\u534a\u306b\u306f\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3082\u4e0a\u5411\u304d\u3001\u7b2c16\u6226\u30b5\u30af\u30d2\u30fc\u30ebGP\u3067\u306f2\u4f4d\u306b\u5165\u308a\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u521d\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3055\u3089\u306b\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u76f8\u624b\u304b\uff1f\u3000\u305d\u3046\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u305f\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3069\u3046\u306a\u308b\u304b\u898b\u3066\u307f\u3088\u3046\u3002\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u306f2\u5ea6\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u3060\u3002\u4e16\u754c\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u3068\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u521d\u3081\u3066\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u8208\u5473\u6df1\u3044\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u306f\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u306f\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u9577\u5e74\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3068\u6210\u3057\u9042\u3052\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u304b\u3089\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u30bf\u30d5\u306a\u76f8\u624b\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\nRead 