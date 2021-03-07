F1
ミック・シューマッハー「父ミハエルの名前によるプレッシャーは無い」皇帝の"名字"に誇り抱く
F1 / 速報ニュース

悲願のタイトル狙うボッタス、今年はもっとワガママに？「自分にもチームにも厳しく！」

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

メルセデスのバルテリ・ボッタスは、今年こそF1タイトル獲得を目指し、チームに対してもより厳しく、よりワガママな態度で臨むつもりだと語った。

悲願のタイトル狙うボッタス、今年はもっとワガママに？「自分にもチームにも厳しく！」

　2021年でメルセデスF1チーム在籍5年目を迎えるバルテリ・ボッタス。しかしチームメイトのルイス・ハミルトンを打ち負かすことはできておらず、ハミルトンがその間5年連続でチャンピオンを獲得している。

　メルセデスのチーム代表であるトト・ウルフはボッタスとの話し合いの結果、チームはボッタスをもっとサポートする必要があると認めている。その結果、最終戦アブダビGPの予選ではボッタスを無線で励ますシーンも見られた。

Read Also:

　3月2日に行なわれたメルセデスの新車『W12』の発表‎に合わせ、今年初めてメディア対応したボッタスは、適切なレベルのプレッシャーを受けパフォーマンスレベルを上げるためには、チームとの話し合いが重要だと説明した。

「間違いなく、自分自身にプレッシャーをかけすぎた年が何年かあった」

「外からのプレッシャーを受けすぎたこともあったし、逆に自分側のプレッシャーが足りなかったこともあった。その良いバランスを見つけて、それをうまく利用することが大事なんだ」

「チームからのプレッシャーがどれだけあるかをチームに伝えるには、話し合いをするしかないし、自分自身についても同じことが言える。何事にも自分に正直になって、良い方法を見つけようとする必要があるし、グランプリごとにハッピーな頭で臨むことが必要なんだ」

「僕がチームに入ってからずっとルイスがタイトルを獲得しているけど、新しい年になってフレッシュなスタートを切れる。絶対にタイトル争いができると信じている」

「もちろん、それが今シーズンの最終目標であり、僕の目標だ。でも、それまでには長い道のりがあるんだ」

　昨年ボッタスは2勝を挙げているが、ハミルトンが11勝していることを考えると、一貫性が足りなかったのがハミルトンに対抗できなかった大きな要因だと言える。

　ボッタスは2021年に向けて自分自身とチームにさらなる要求をし、タイトル挑戦を持続させるための適切なサポートを確保することに注力していると説明した。

「今年は、今まで以上に自分自身に対する要求をしているよ」

　そうボッタスは語った。

「もちろんやりすぎているわけではないけど、最終戦のアブダビになったときに、100％の力を出し切ったと振り返って言えるようになることが、今シーズンの僕の究極の目標なんだ」

「それは僕の周りの人、一緒に仕事をしている人全員も同じだ」

「必要だと思った分だけ要求をして、サポートを受けたり必要な情報を得たりする。そうしたら、もう少しわがままになれるかもしれない」

「自分の持っているものを全て捧げると、一生のうちの1年は実はとても短い時間だ。それが僕や周りの人たちの考え方だと思う」

Read Also:

