F1ドライバーには”優れた洞察力”も必要！　ハミルトンは名スパイ？「ケーブルの細かい違いに気づいた」

\u3000\u5404\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5de8\u984d\u306e\u958b\u767a\u8cbb\u7528\u3092\u6295\u3058\u3066\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308bF1\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3060\u3051\u306b\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u6975\u529b\u96a0\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u3084\u30ac\u30ec\u30fc\u30b8\u3067\u306f\u30e1\u30ab\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u305f\u3061\u304c\u3001\u4f5c\u696d\u4e2d\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u524d\u306b\u76ee\u96a0\u3057\u5f79\u3068\u3057\u3066\u7acb\u3061\u306f\u3060\u304b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u591a\u3044\u3002\n\u3000\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u5404\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u306e\u52d5\u5411\u3092\u63a2\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4e88\u7b97\u3092\u304b\u3051\u3066\u201d\u30b9\u30d1\u30a4\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u30de\u30f3\u201d\u3092\u7528\u610f\u3057\u3066\u4ed6\u8eca\u306e\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u5199\u771f\u3092\u5f97\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3057\u30013D\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u30b9\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6280\u8853\u3092\u898f\u5236\u3059\u308b\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3082\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\nRead レース後のパルクフェルメでは、チームがマシンをアップで撮影してはいけないという紳士協定があるものの、ドライバーがマシンに近づき、覗き込むことを禁止する規制などはない。
　セバスチャン・ベッテルがフェラーリ時代、メルセデスのマシンの細部をチェックし、パーツを押したりしているところは何度も映像に捉えられているし、メルセデスのルイス・ハミルトンも良く他のマシンを観察していることで知られている。
　ドライバーがチームにこのようなタイミングで得た情報をフィードバックすることについて、ほとんど役に立たないと思われるかもしれないが、実際には貴重な情報が得られることもあるようだ。
　メルセデスの元エンジニアのひとりが、ハミルトンのようなドライバーがどんなフィードバックを行なうのかについて明かし、ワールドチャンピオンの細部へのこだわりを浮き彫りにする興味深い例を紹介してくれた。
　2019年末までハミルトンのマシンを担当していたフィリップ・ブランドルは、今季の開幕戦バーレーンGPの際にオーストリアの『ServusTV』に出演。ハミルトンがしばしば発揮する洞察力を称賛した。
「ルイスはスーパースパイだ」とブランドルは語った。
「彼はすべてのことを非常に注意深く見ている」
「例えば表彰式の控室に向かう前、ドライバーたちが飲み物を飲んでいる瞬間があった。彼は他のドライバーのレーシングスーツについているケーブルが短いことに気づいた」
「それは軽量化が可能だということだ。F1では細部まで気を配る必要があるからね。彼は他のチームが(無線などの)配線を短くし、プラグも小さくしていたという情報をフィードバックしてくれた」
「本当にあらゆることに関して、どうにかして1グラムでも減らすことができるかどうかが重要なんだ。彼はそういった細かいところまで見ている。そして、我々もそれを実践したんだ」昨年は新型コロナウイルスに罹ったドライバーの代役として活躍したニコ・ヒュルケンベルグも、ドライバーにはライバルのマシンに気になるところを見つけたら、それを見続ける責任があると語った。
「情報を集めるんだ」と、ヒュルケンベルグはServusTVに語った。
「他のクルマの解決策を見て、それをエンジニアに伝えるんだ。そしてもちろん、その情報を使ってチームが何かをして、自分のクルマをより速くしてくれることを期待するんだ」 