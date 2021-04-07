F1
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
8 days
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
22 days
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
28 days
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
42 days
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
56 days
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
63 days
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
77 days
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
84 days
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
98 days
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
112 days
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
140 days
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
147 days
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
154 days
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
168 days
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
175 days
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
182 days
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
196 days
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
203 days
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
211 days
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
228 days
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
239 days
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
248 days
F1 / 分析
F1 / 分析

F1ドライバーには”優れた洞察力”も必要！　ハミルトンは名スパイ？「ケーブルの細かい違いに気づいた」

執筆:
協力:
Christian Nimmervoll

ライバルチームの動向に目を光らせるのも、F1を形作るひとつの要素であり、ドライバーによるフィードバックも重要になってくる。

F1ドライバーには”優れた洞察力”も必要！　ハミルトンは名スパイ？「ケーブルの細かい違いに気づいた」

　各チームが巨額の開発費用を投じて生み出しているF1マシン。それだけに、チームは自分たちのマシンを極力隠したがっており、グリッドやガレージではメカニックたちが、作業中のマシンの前に目隠し役として立ちはだかることも多い。

　だからこそ各チームは、ライバルの動向を探るために予算をかけて”スパイカメラマン”を用意して他車の詳細な写真を得ようとするし、3Dカメラスキャンのような技術を規制するレギュレーションも存在しているのだ。

　レース後のパルクフェルメでは、チームがマシンをアップで撮影してはいけないという紳士協定があるものの、ドライバーがマシンに近づき、覗き込むことを禁止する規制などはない。

　セバスチャン・ベッテルがフェラーリ時代、メルセデスのマシンの細部をチェックし、パーツを押したりしているところは何度も映像に捉えられているし、メルセデスのルイス・ハミルトンも良く他のマシンを観察していることで知られている。

　ドライバーがチームにこのようなタイミングで得た情報をフィードバックすることについて、ほとんど役に立たないと思われるかもしれないが、実際には貴重な情報が得られることもあるようだ。

　メルセデスの元エンジニアのひとりが、ハミルトンのようなドライバーがどんなフィードバックを行なうのかについて明かし、ワールドチャンピオンの細部へのこだわりを浮き彫りにする興味深い例を紹介してくれた。

　2019年末までハミルトンのマシンを担当していたフィリップ・ブランドルは、今季の開幕戦バーレーンGPの際にオーストリアの『ServusTV』に出演。ハミルトンがしばしば発揮する洞察力を称賛した。

「ルイスはスーパースパイだ」とブランドルは語った。

「彼はすべてのことを非常に注意深く見ている」

「例えば表彰式の控室に向かう前、ドライバーたちが飲み物を飲んでいる瞬間があった。彼は他のドライバーのレーシングスーツについているケーブルが短いことに気づいた」

「それは軽量化が可能だということだ。F1では細部まで気を配る必要があるからね。彼は他のチームが（無線などの）配線を短くし、プラグも小さくしていたという情報をフィードバックしてくれた」

「本当にあらゆることに関して、どうにかして1グラムでも減らすことができるかどうかが重要なんだ。彼はそういった細かいところまで見ている。そして、我々もそれを実践したんだ」

　昨年は新型コロナウイルスに罹ったドライバーの代役として活躍したニコ・ヒュルケンベルグも、ドライバーにはライバルのマシンに気になるところを見つけたら、それを見続ける責任があると語った。

「情報を集めるんだ」と、ヒュルケンベルグはServusTVに語った。

「他のクルマの解決策を見て、それをエンジニアに伝えるんだ。そしてもちろん、その情報を使ってチームが何かをして、自分のクルマをより速くしてくれることを期待するんだ」

 
 

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ルイス ハミルトン
チーム メルセデス
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

