F1復帰戦でポイント争いのアロンソ、貪欲にさらなる進化目指す「改善の余地がたくさんある」
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

F1開幕戦2位のフェルスタッペン、デフのトラブルで1周0.3秒をロスしていた？

執筆:
Grand prix editor
協力:
Christian Nimmervoll

レッドブルのモータースポーツ・アドバイザー、ヘルムート・マルコによると、マックス・フェルスタッペンはF1バーレーンGPでデファレンシャルに問題が起きており、1周あたり0.3秒という「明らかなハンディキャップ」を背負っていたという。

F1開幕戦2位のフェルスタッペン、デフのトラブルで1周0.3秒をロスしていた？

　F1バーレーンGPでポールポジションを獲得し、決勝レースでもルイス・ハミルトン（メルセデス）と終盤まで優勝争いを展開したマックス・フェルスタッペン。最終的にフェルスタッペンは、早めのピットインでアンダーカットを成功させたハミルトンを攻略できず2位に終わったが、レッドブルのモータースポーツ・アドバイザーであるヘルムート・マルコが語るところによると、フェルスタッペンのマシンにはデファレンシャルのトラブルで、大きな悪影響があったようだ。

　マルコ曰く、フェルスタッペンはレース序盤にデファレンシャルに問題を抱えており、1周あたり0.3秒ロスをしていたとのこと。そしてチームメイトのセルジオ・ペレスも同様の問題を抱えていたようだ。

「レース序盤で最も深刻だったのは、デファレンシャルの領域で問題が起きていたことだ」

　マルコはmotorsport.comドイツ版の姉妹サイト『Formel1.de』に向けてそう語った。

「セクター1で大幅にタイムを失っており、1周あたりコンマ3秒のロスがあった。ちなみにこれはペレスも同様であった。グリップが不足するだけでなく、ホイールスピンを起こしてタイヤが過熱していた」

「この段階で、アンダーカットされるのを避けるために十分なアドバンテージを築くことができなかった。我々は1.7秒〜2.5秒後退してしまったのだ。ここが第1スティントの勝負どころだったが、我々は明らかなハンディキャップを背負っていた」

「さらに別の問題も発生した。温度の問題でエンジン出力を下げなければならなかったのだ。しかしマックスは何とか（ハミルトンに）追い付いた」

　マルコがそう語るように、ハミルトンにアンダーカットを許して2番手に後退したフェルスタッペンは、フレッシュタイヤの利も活かしてレース終盤にはハミルトンの背後まで追い付いた。そして一時はハミルトンをオーバーテイクして首位を奪還して見せたフェルスタッペンだったが、コース外を走行して追い抜いたとして、ポジション返上を指示された。

　その後フェルスタッペンはハミルトンに仕掛けることができず、ハミルトンとメルセデスが開幕戦を勝利で飾ることとなった。

　惜しくも勝利を逃したレッドブルだが、ここ数シーズンでは最も好調な出だしだったと言え、マシンの純粋なパフォーマンスではメルセデス以上と言われている。

　タイトル獲得に向け期待が持てる状況となっているレッドブル。しかしマルコは、強力なマシンとパワーユニットを持ってしても、メルセデスを倒すためには完璧なパフォーマンスが必要だと語った。

「競争力のあるエンジン、あらゆるものに対応できるシャシー、これらのパッケージがあれば、メルセデスに肩を並べることができるだろう」とマルコ。

「ただ我々は、完璧な仕事ができなければメルセデスに対抗できないことも分かっている。全てが正しくなければならない」

「我々はこれからも同じような状況になっていくだろうと予想している。できれば今回の結果が逆になって、マックスが表彰台の頂点にいることを願っているがね」

 

F1復帰戦でポイント争いのアロンソ、貪欲にさらなる進化目指す「改善の余地がたくさんある」

F1復帰戦でポイント争いのアロンソ、貪欲にさらなる進化目指す「改善の余地がたくさんある」
シリーズ F1
イベント バーレーンGP
サブイベント Race
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン , セルジオ ペレス
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Luke Smith

