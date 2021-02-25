F1
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
69 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
268 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！

執筆:

アルファタウリがイモラで新車AT02をシェイクダウン。しかしそのマシンは、発表会の際に公開されたイメージとは、大きく異なっていた。

シェア
コメント
F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！

　アルファタウリは、ニューマシンAT02をイモラ・サーキットでシェイクダウンした。そこで披露された実車は、2月19日に発表された姿とは大きく異なっていた。

　見た目上もっとも変わったのはノーズだ。ノーズは先端の中央部分のみが前方に突き出していた昨年モデルとは一線を画し、丸みを帯びたシンプルな形状になった。最低地上高を満たすため、ノーズは全体的に低くなり、フロントウイングステーの間からノーズ下に流れる気流も減少しているはずだ。

　ただ、これを助けているのがケープだろう。ノーズの背面にはこのケープと呼ばれる路面と水平の板が取り付けられ、その前端は上方に反り上がっていて、前方からの気流を受け止めるようになっている。ここを通った気流を、効果的にフロア下に導くことを狙っているのだろう。

　このノーズは、本来ならば昨年型を踏襲することが、レギュレーションによって義務付けられている。しかし彼らは各チームに割り振られたトークンふたつを使い、このノーズを変更することを決断。今回明らかになったような形状になった。

　フロントウイングも発表された時のモノとは異なるが、これはシーズン中にも様々変更されていくだろう。

　ただ、ノーズ以上に注目したいのが、フロントサスペンションのレイアウトだ。これも、発表時の画像と実車とでは、大きく異なっている。

　まずは別の記事でもご紹介した通り、プッシュロッドのホイール側の取り付け位置が変わっていることだ。昨年型AT01も、そして2月19日に発表された画像も、このプッシュロッドのホイール側の先端は、ロワウイッシュボーン付近という比較的低い位置に取り付けられていた。しかし今回イモラを走ったマシンは、ブレーキダクトの中心部、アッパーウイッシュボーンとロワウイッシュボーンのちょうど中間のアップライトに、直に取り付けられているのだ。

　またこのプッシュロッドの取り付け位置には、もう1本細いアームが存在しているのが分かる。これはステアリングロッドであるはずだ。

　発表時の画像も、そして昨年型のAT01も、ステアリングロッドはロワウイッシュボーンと一体化するように配置されていた。空力的なことを考えれば、このエリアに余計な障害物を置きたくない。そういう意味ではAT01のレイアウトは理に適っている。しかしAT02では、わざわざステアリングロッドが独立し、上下ウイッシュボーンの間に移動している。しかも、発表時にはこれを公開しなかった……そこに意図が感じられる。

　実はこのフロントサスペンションレイアウトは、レッドブルの2020年型モデルRB16のそれにうりふたつ。昨年2勝を挙げ、メルセデスの最大のライバルとなった力をどの程度受け継いでいるかに注目だ。

　なおレッドブルもニューマシンRB16Bをシルバーストン・サーキットでシェイクダウンした。しかし公開される写真は、同時に走行したRB15のモノばかり。発表会時にも、わずか2枚しかイメージを公開していない。何らかの革新的なモノをひた隠しにしているのではないか……そういう考えは邪推だろうか？

　ちなみにレッドブルは、排気ガスをディフューザー上に吹き付け、ダウンフォースを増加させるいわゆる”ブロウンディフューザー”を最初に登場させた際、その発見を遅らせようと本来のエキゾーストパイプの位置に、”偽装”のためのステッカーを貼ったことがある。

Read Also:

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？

前の記事

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ピエール ガスリー , 角田 裕毅
チーム アルファタウリ・ホンダ
執筆者 田中 健一

Trending

1
F1

アルファタウリ・ホンダAT02：フォトギャラリー

6d
2
F1

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？

12時間
3
F1

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！

50min
4
F1

レッドブルRB16Bには”良いポテンシャル”あり？　初走行フェルスタッペン＆ペレス好感触

22時間
5
スーパーGT

スーパーGT岡山テスト参加決定のジュリアーノ・アレジ、今シーズンGT300にフル参戦の可能性

15時間
最新ニュース
F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！
F1

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！

50分
アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？
F1

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？

12時間
アストンマーチンF1、2021年新車の名称は『AMR21』に。3月3日に発表予定
F1

アストンマーチンF1、2021年新車の名称は『AMR21』に。3月3日に発表予定

12時間
ハースF1、新車「VF-21」公開日を発表。ランキング9位から巻き返しなるか
F1

ハースF1、新車「VF-21」公開日を発表。ランキング9位から巻き返しなるか

13時間
F1イギリスGPに満員の観客は集まるか？　英国政府、スポーツイベント”再開”への指針を発表
F1

F1イギリスGPに満員の観客は集まるか？　英国政府、スポーツイベント”再開”への指針を発表

14時間
最新のビデオ
2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

角田裕毅｜ビハインド・ザ・シーンinアブダビ 19:43
F1
2021/01/29

角田裕毅｜ビハインド・ザ・シーンinアブダビ

More from
田中 健一
スーパーGT岡山テスト参加決定のジュリアーノ・アレジ、今シーズンGT300にフル参戦の可能性
スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

スーパーGT岡山テスト参加決定のジュリアーノ・アレジ、今シーズンGT300にフル参戦の可能性

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファロメオC41。ウイングステー外側の下向きフィンの意味は？
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファロメオC41。ウイングステー外側の下向きフィンの意味は？

More from
ピエール ガスリー
F1とファッションの近似値……”洋服ブランド”アルファタウリCEOが語る
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1とファッションの近似値……”洋服ブランド”アルファタウリCEOが語る

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリ・ホンダAT02。既に2020年中盤レベルの性能？
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリ・ホンダAT02。既に2020年中盤レベルの性能？

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、新車『AT02』発表。角田裕毅の記念すべきF1“第1号機”
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、新車『AT02』発表。角田裕毅の記念すべきF1“第1号機”

More from
アルファタウリ・ホンダ
アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？

角田裕毅にアルファタウリが”絶大なる”期待を寄せる理由……今季最も経験豊富なルーキー
F1 / 特集

角田裕毅にアルファタウリが”絶大なる”期待を寄せる理由……今季最も経験豊富なルーキー

F1中団トップ、さらにその上を狙って！　アルファタウリ、飛躍のために「ミスをしないことが大事」
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1中団トップ、さらにその上を狙って！　アルファタウリ、飛躍のために「ミスをしないことが大事」

Trending 今日

アルファタウリ・ホンダAT02：フォトギャラリー
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダAT02：フォトギャラリー

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！

レッドブルRB16Bには”良いポテンシャル”あり？　初走行フェルスタッペン＆ペレス好感触
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブルRB16Bには”良いポテンシャル”あり？　初走行フェルスタッペン＆ペレス好感触

スーパーGT岡山テスト参加決定のジュリアーノ・アレジ、今シーズンGT300にフル参戦の可能性
スーパーGT スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

スーパーGT岡山テスト参加決定のジュリアーノ・アレジ、今シーズンGT300にフル参戦の可能性

ホンダの新F1用PU”RA621H”は「テストベンチでは期待通り」田辺豊治TDが説明
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ホンダの新F1用PU”RA621H”は「テストベンチでは期待通り」田辺豊治TDが説明

F1、2021年開催カレンダーを改訂。開幕戦はバーレーンに……豪州は11月に延期
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1、2021年開催カレンダーを改訂。開幕戦はバーレーンに……豪州は11月に延期

フェラーリ、2023年からWEC＆ル・マン24時間参戦へ。自社製ハイパーカーを製造
WEC WEC / 速報ニュース

フェラーリ、2023年からWEC＆ル・マン24時間参戦へ。自社製ハイパーカーを製造

最新ニュース

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、AT02のシェイクダウンで新ノーズ公開。空力的な狙いはどこに？

アストンマーチンF1、2021年新車の名称は『AMR21』に。3月3日に発表予定
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アストンマーチンF1、2021年新車の名称は『AMR21』に。3月3日に発表予定

ハースF1、新車「VF-21」公開日を発表。ランキング9位から巻き返しなるか
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ハースF1、新車「VF-21」公開日を発表。ランキング9位から巻き返しなるか

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.