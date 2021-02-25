F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！

\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306f\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30f3AT02\u3092\u30a4\u30e2\u30e9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u30b7\u30a7\u30a4\u30af\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067\u62ab\u9732\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5b9f\u8eca\u306f\u30012\u670819\u65e5\u306b\u767a\u8868\u3055\u308c\u305f\u59ff\u3068\u306f\u5927\u304d\u304f\u7570\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u898b\u305f\u76ee\u4e0a\u3082\u3063\u3068\u3082\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u30ce\u30fc\u30ba\u3060\u3002\u30ce\u30fc\u30ba\u306f\u5148\u7aef\u306e\u4e2d\u592e\u90e8\u5206\u306e\u307f\u304c\u524d\u65b9\u306b\u7a81\u304d\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u6628\u5e74\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3068\u306f\u4e00\u7dda\u3092\u753b\u3057\u3001\u4e38\u307f\u3092\u5e2f\u3073\u305f\u30b7\u30f3\u30d7\u30eb\u306a\u5f62\u72b6\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6700\u4f4e\u5730\u4e0a\u9ad8\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3059\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30ce\u30fc\u30ba\u306f\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u4f4e\u304f\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u30a6\u30a4\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u306e\u9593\u304b\u3089\u30ce\u30fc\u30ba\u4e0b\u306b\u6d41\u308c\u308b\u6c17\u6d41\u3082\u6e1b\u5c11\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3092\u52a9\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u30b1\u30fc\u30d7\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u30ce\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u80cc\u9762\u306b\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30b1\u30fc\u30d7\u3068\u547c\u3070\u308c\u308b\u8def\u9762\u3068\u6c34\u5e73\u306e\u677f\u304c\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u524d\u7aef\u306f\u4e0a\u65b9\u306b\u53cd\u308a\u4e0a\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u524d\u65b9\u304b\u3089\u306e\u6c17\u6d41\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u6b62\u3081\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u3053\u3092\u901a\u3063\u305f\u6c17\u6d41\u3092\u3001\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306b\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u4e0b\u306b\u5c0e\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u72d9\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u30ce\u30fc\u30ba\u306f\u3001\u672c\u6765\u306a\u3089\u3070\u6628\u5e74\u578b\u3092\u8e0f\u8972\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u7fa9\u52d9\u4ed8\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u5404\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5272\u308a\u632f\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30c8\u30fc\u30af\u30f3\u3075\u305f\u3064\u3092\u4f7f\u3044\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30ce\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u5909\u66f4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6c7a\u65ad\u3002\u4eca\u56de\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f62\u72b6\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u30a6\u30a4\u30f3\u30b0\u3082\u767a\u8868\u3055\u308c\u305f\u6642\u306e\u30e2\u30ce\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u304c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u4e2d\u306b\u3082\u69d8\u3005\u5909\u66f4\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u3001\u30ce\u30fc\u30ba\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u6ce8\u76ee\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306e\u304c\u3001\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u30b5\u30b9\u30da\u30f3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30ec\u30a4\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u3060\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3082\u3001\u767a\u8868\u6642\u306e\u753b\u50cf\u3068\u5b9f\u8eca\u3068\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5927\u304d\u304f\u7570\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u307e\u305a\u306f\u5225\u306e\u8a18\u4e8b\u3067\u3082\u3054\u7d39\u4ecb\u3057\u305f\u901a\u308a\u3001\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30ed\u30c3\u30c9\u306e\u30db\u30a4\u30fc\u30eb\u5074\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u4f4d\u7f6e\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u578bAT01\u3082\u3001\u305d\u3057\u30662\u670819\u65e5\u306b\u767a\u8868\u3055\u308c\u305f\u753b\u50cf\u3082\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30ed\u30c3\u30c9\u306e\u30db\u30a4\u30fc\u30eb\u5074\u306e\u5148\u7aef\u306f\u3001\u30ed\u30ef\u30a6\u30a4\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30f3\u4ed8\u8fd1\u3068\u3044\u3046\u6bd4\u8f03\u7684\u4f4e\u3044\u4f4d\u7f6e\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u4eca\u56de\u30a4\u30e2\u30e9\u3092\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30c0\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u4e2d\u5fc3\u90e8\u3001\u30a2\u30c3\u30d1\u30fc\u30a6\u30a4\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30f3\u3068\u30ed\u30ef\u30a6\u30a4\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u3061\u3087\u3046\u3069\u4e2d\u9593\u306e\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\u306b\u3001\u76f4\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u307e\u305f\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30ed\u30c3\u30c9\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u4f4d\u7f6e\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3082\u30461\u672c\u7d30\u3044\u30a2\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u5206\u304b\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30ed\u30c3\u30c9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u767a\u8868\u6642\u306e\u753b\u50cf\u3082\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6628\u5e74\u578b\u306eAT01\u3082\u3001\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30ed\u30c3\u30c9\u306f\u30ed\u30ef\u30a6\u30a4\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30f3\u3068\u4e00\u4f53\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u914d\u7f6e\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u7a7a\u529b\u7684\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30a8\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u4f59\u8a08\u306a\u969c\u5bb3\u7269\u3092\u7f6e\u304d\u305f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u610f\u5473\u3067\u306fAT01\u306e\u30ec\u30a4\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u306f\u7406\u306b\u9069\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057AT02\u3067\u306f\u3001\u308f\u3056\u308f\u3056\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30ed\u30c3\u30c9\u304c\u72ec\u7acb\u3057\u3001\u4e0a\u4e0b\u30a6\u30a4\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u9593\u306b\u79fb\u52d5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3082\u3001\u767a\u8868\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3092\u516c\u958b\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u2026\u2026\u305d\u3053\u306b\u610f\u56f3\u304c\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u5b9f\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u30b5\u30b9\u30da\u30f3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30ec\u30a4\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e2020\u5e74\u578b\u30e2\u30c7\u30ebRB16\u306e\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3046\u308a\u3075\u305f\u3064\u3002\u6628\u5e742\u52dd\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u6700\u5927\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u529b\u3092\u3069\u306e\u7a0b\u5ea6\u53d7\u3051\u7d99\u3044\u3067\u3044\u308b\u304b\u306b\u6ce8\u76ee\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3082\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30f3RB16B\u3092\u30b7\u30eb\u30d0\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u30b7\u30a7\u30a4\u30af\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u516c\u958b\u3055\u308c\u308b\u5199\u771f\u306f\u3001\u540c\u6642\u306b\u8d70\u884c\u3057\u305fRB15\u306e\u30e2\u30ce\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3002\u767a\u8868\u4f1a\u6642\u306b\u3082\u3001\u308f\u305a\u304b2\u679a\u3057\u304b\u30a4\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u516c\u958b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u4f55\u3089\u304b\u306e\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u306a\u30e2\u30ce\u3092\u3072\u305f\u96a0\u3057\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u2026\u2026\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u8003\u3048\u306f\u90aa\u63a8\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\u3000\u3061\u306a\u307f\u306b\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u6392\u6c17\u30ac\u30b9\u3092\u30c7\u30a3\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u4e0a\u306b\u5439\u304d\u4ed8\u3051\u3001\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u5897\u52a0\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3044\u308f\u3086\u308b\u201d\u30d6\u30ed\u30a6\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u201d\u3092\u6700\u521d\u306b\u767b\u5834\u3055\u305b\u305f\u969b\u3001\u305d\u306e\u767a\u898b\u3092\u9045\u3089\u305b\u3088\u3046\u3068\u672c\u6765\u306e\u30a8\u30ad\u30be\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30d1\u30a4\u30d7\u306e\u4f4d\u7f6e\u306b\u3001\u201d\u507d\u88c5\u201d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u3092\u8cbc\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u3001AT02\u306e\u30b7\u30a7\u30a4\u30af\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3067\u65b0\u30ce\u30fc\u30ba\u516c\u958b\u3002\u7a7a\u529b\u7684\u306a\u72d9\u3044\u306f\u3069\u3053\u306b\uff1f\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30ebRB16B\u306b\u306f\u201d\u826f\u3044\u30dd\u30c6\u30f3\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u201d\u3042\u308a\uff1f\u3000\u521d\u8d70\u884c\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\uff06\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u597d\u611f\u89e6\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u3001\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u98a8\u6d1e\u306e\u201d\u76f8\u95a2\u95a2\u4fc2\u201d\u3092\u662f\u6b63\uff1f\u3000\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306e\u671f\u5f85\n\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u65b0F1\u7528PU\u201dRA621H\u201d\u306f\u300c\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30d9\u30f3\u30c1\u3067\u306f\u671f\u5f85\u901a\u308a\u300d\u7530\u8fba\u8c4a\u6cbbTD\u304c\u8aac\u660e\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306b\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u304c\u201d\u7d76\u5927\u306a\u308b\u201d\u671f\u5f85\u3092\u5bc4\u305b\u308b\u7406\u7531\u2026\u2026\u4eca\u5b63\u6700\u3082\u7d4c\u9a13\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\n\n