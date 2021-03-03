F1
/ 1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？

執筆:

メルセデスが発表した2021年用のニューマシン”W12 Eパフォーマンス”は、カウルが細く絞り込まれた印象。そのためか、カウルには目立つ膨らみが存在する。

F1新車”雑感”解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？

　メルセデスが、2021年用のニューマシン”メルセデスAMG F1 W12 Eパフォーマンス”を発表した。彼らはこのマシンで、前人未到となるダブルタイトル8連覇に挑むことになる。

Read Also:

　カラーリングは昨年同様に黒ベースだが、無数に入れられていたスリーポインテッドスターがなくなり、AMGのロゴがエンジンカウル後端にデザインされる形となった。

　それだけで趣が大きく変わるが、そのエンジンカウルは、形状も大きく変わっているような印象だ。

　カウルの中央部分には、昨年にはなかった膨らみが確認できる。おそらくカウルが昨年以上に絞り込まれたため、パワーユニットとの干渉を避けるためにこの部分に膨らみが持たされているのだろう。

　メルセデスは、今季のパワーユニットに革新的なアイデアを盛り込んでいるという。それによってこの絞り込みが可能になった可能性もある。

　サイドポンツーンが後方に向けて激しく落とし込まれているのは昨年と同じだが、そのさらに後方の形状は昨年以上に複雑な3D形状となっている。それに続くカウル後端部分は、より細くされているような印象。今季はダウンフォース削減のため、フロアが後方に向け斜めに切り取られる格好となるが、そんな状況でもフロア上の面積を確保し、ディフューザー上に空気を流すための策であるかのようだ。

　なおフロアに関しては、シーズン開幕までに大きく変更される模様。テクニカルディレクターのジェームス・アリソンもオンライン発表会の中で「ここは今季の開発で最も重要なエリアだ」と語っていた。

　前方に目を転じると、フロントのブレーキダクトの形状が大きく変わっている。昨シーズンのW11では、上方が内側に張り出すような形となっていた。しかし3月2日に発表されたW12のブレーキダクトは、下部が内側に張り出し、開口部が大きく設けられるような形状になった。これはフロントウイングで跳ね上げられる気流の方向が変わったことが影響しているようにも感じられる。

　レッドブルは新車RB16Bを発表したものの、シェイクダウン時の様子を一切披露していない。またアルファタウリがシェイクダウンで走らせたマシンは、発表時に公開されたモノとはまるで別物だった。メルセデスも、トークンを使って開発を行なったエリアを秘密にするなど、まだまだ多くのモノを隠しているように思える。シェイクダウン、そしてバーレーンでの合同テストまで、その真の姿を見極めることはできそうもない。

Read Also:

1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明

前の記事

1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明
シリーズ F1
ドライバー ルイス ハミルトン , バルテリ ボッタス
チーム メルセデス
執筆者 田中 健一

