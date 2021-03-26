F1
F1バーレーンFP2："四強"時代到来？　フェルスタッペン首位もノリス肉薄。角田裕毅はガスリー上回る7番手
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦初日は7番手「目標は予選Q3に進むこと」

アルファタウリ・ホンダからF1デビューを果たした角田裕毅。その初戦バーレーンGPの初日フリー走行2回目で、いきなり7番手タイムを記録する速さを見せた。

角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦初日は7番手「目標は予選Q3に進むこと」

　ついにF1デビュー戦を迎えた角田裕毅（アルファタウリ・ホンダ）。その初戦バーレーンGPの初日フリー走行2回目で角田は、チームメイトのピエール・ガスリーを上回る7番手タイムを記録してみせた。ルーキードライバーのデビュー戦としては、これ以上ないスタートダッシュになったと言えるだろう。

「今日は素晴らしい1日でした。F1ドライバーとしてマシンに乗り込み、初めてのフリー走行を経験したんですから。本当に興奮しています」

　角田はチームのプレスリリースにそうコメントを寄せた。

「今日は、気持ちが昂っていたと思います。そして明日の予選で、自分のポテンシャルを最大限発揮できることを楽しみにしています。今週末はチームとして、素晴らしいペースで進んでいます。そして明日、F1で最初の予選でどんなパフォーマンスを発揮できるか、楽しみです」

「マシンを走らせながら、まだたくさんのことを学んでいます。F1で最初の週末ですから、あまり自分自身にプレッシャーをかけすぎないようにしたいです。そして最初のレースで、自分に何ができるのか……楽しみです」

　なお角田はフリー走行2回目で7番手となるタイムを記録。チームメイトのピエール・ガスリーを上回るパフォーマンスを発揮した。これについては次のように語った。

「良いラップでした。完璧なラップではありませんでしたが、FP1（フリー走行1回目）と比較して全体的にパフォーマンスが向上したと思います。マシンも、そしてチームも、このセッションを通じて良い前進を果たすことができました」

　なおFP1では、前の遅いマシンにひっかかってしまった際、無線で声を荒げるシーンもあった。これについて角田は、「感情的になりすぎた」と笑う。

「毎セッション、落ち着くように心がけています。これが、僕の一番の弱点だからです。メンタルという面では、去年は罵倒することで、集中力を失ってしまうことがありました。だから罵倒しないようにしているんです。でも、FP1で少し感情的になりすぎてしまいました。だからこのセッションでは、それほど良い一歩を踏み出すことができませんでした」

　チームメイトのガスリーを予選で打ち負かすのが目標だと、角田は語る。

「目標はもちろんQ3に進むことです。トップ8またはトップ7に入ることができれば、それは素晴らしいことです。僕の主な目標は、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮し、チームメイトを打ち負かすことです」

　なお角田はFP2の連続走行を少し早めに切り上げたが、テクニカルディレクターのジョナサン・エドルズによれば、角田のマシンからあまり良くないデータが検出されたのだという。

「残念ながら、ユウキのマシンのデータには、気に入らない部分があった。念の為彼を呼び戻したが、セッション終了のほんの数分前だったので、走行には影響はなかった。ただ、全体として今日はポジティブな1日だったと思う」

 

F1バーレーンFP2：”四強”時代到来？　フェルスタッペン首位もノリス肉薄。角田裕毅はガスリー上回る7番手

F1バーレーンFP2：”四強”時代到来？　フェルスタッペン首位もノリス肉薄。角田裕毅はガスリー上回る7番手
シリーズ F1
イベント バーレーンGP
サブイベント FP2
ドライバー 角田 裕毅
チーム アルファタウリ・ホンダ

