角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦初日は7番手「目標は予選Q3に進むこと」

\u3000\u3064\u3044\u306bF1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u305f\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\uff08\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\uff09\u3002\u305d\u306e\u521d\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u521d\u65e5\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c2\u56de\u76ee\u3067\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u4e0a\u56de\u308b7\u756a\u624b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3057\u3066\u307f\u305b\u305f\u3002\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306a\u3044\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u30c0\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u3011\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c2\u56de\u76ee\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\n\n\u300c\u4eca\u65e5\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u30441\u65e5\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002F1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u4e57\u308a\u8fbc\u307f\u3001\u521d\u3081\u3066\u306e\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u305f\u3093\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3002\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u8208\u596e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30b9\u30ea\u30ea\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u305d\u3046\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u5bc4\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4eca\u65e5\u306f\u3001\u6c17\u6301\u3061\u304c\u6602\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u660e\u65e5\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30dd\u30c6\u30f3\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u767a\u63ee\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u660e\u65e5\u3001F1\u3067\u6700\u521d\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u3069\u3093\u306a\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3001\u697d\u3057\u307f\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u8d70\u3089\u305b\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u307e\u3060\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b66\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002F1\u3067\u6700\u521d\u306e\u9031\u672b\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u3042\u307e\u308a\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u3092\u304b\u3051\u3059\u304e\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u4f55\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u304b\u2026\u2026\u697d\u3057\u307f\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c2\u56de\u76ee\u30677\u756a\u624b\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u4e0a\u56de\u308b\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u826f\u3044\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5b8c\u74a7\u306a\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001FP1\uff08\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c1\u56de\u76ee\uff09\u3068\u6bd4\u8f03\u3057\u3066\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u5411\u4e0a\u3057\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3082\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3082\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u826f\u3044\u524d\u9032\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u306a\u304aFP1\u3067\u306f\u3001\u524d\u306e\u9045\u3044\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u3072\u3063\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u969b\u3001\u7121\u7dda\u3067\u58f0\u3092\u8352\u3052\u308b\u30b7\u30fc\u30f3\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u3001\u300c\u611f\u60c5\u7684\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3059\u304e\u305f\u300d\u3068\u7b11\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u6bce\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u843d\u3061\u7740\u304f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5fc3\u304c\u3051\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u304c\u3001\u50d5\u306e\u4e00\u756a\u306e\u5f31\u70b9\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30eb\u3068\u3044\u3046\u9762\u3067\u306f\u3001\u53bb\u5e74\u306f\u7f75\u5012\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u96c6\u4e2d\u529b\u3092\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u7f75\u5012\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001FP1\u3067\u5c11\u3057\u611f\u60c5\u7684\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3059\u304e\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u306e\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u307b\u3069\u826f\u3044\u4e00\u6b69\u3092\u8e0f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u6253\u3061\u8ca0\u304b\u3059\u306e\u304c\u76ee\u6a19\u3060\u3068\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093Q3\u306b\u9032\u3080\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c8\u30c3\u30d78\u307e\u305f\u306f\u30c8\u30c3\u30d77\u306b\u5165\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u50d5\u306e\u4e3b\u306a\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u3001\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3092\u6253\u3061\u8ca0\u304b\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u89d2\u7530\u306fFP2\u306e\u9023\u7d9a\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u5c11\u3057\u65e9\u3081\u306b\u5207\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30ab\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30ca\u30b5\u30f3\u30fb\u30a8\u30c9\u30eb\u30ba\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u3042\u307e\u308a\u826f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u691c\u51fa\u3055\u308c\u305f\u306e\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u6b8b\u5ff5\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u30e6\u30a6\u30ad\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u306f\u3001\u6c17\u306b\u5165\u3089\u306a\u3044\u90e8\u5206\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5ff5\u306e\u70ba\u5f7c\u3092\u547c\u3073\u623b\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u7d42\u4e86\u306e\u307b\u3093\u306e\u6570\u5206\u524d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u8d70\u884c\u306b\u306f\u5f71\u97ff\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u3001\u5168\u4f53\u3068\u3057\u3066\u4eca\u65e5\u306f\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a1\u65e5\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u3011\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c2\u56de\u76ee\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3001F1\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u6728\u66dc\u4f1a\u898b\u306b\u767b\u5834\u300c\u8d70\u308b\u306e\u304c\u5f85\u3061\u304d\u308c\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3001\u3044\u3088\u3044\u3088F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3078\u300c\u65e5\u672c\u304b\u3089\u5927\u304d\u306a\u671f\u5f85\u304c\u5bc4\u305b\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3010\u7279\u96c6\u3011\u6b74\u4ee3\u65e5\u672c\u4ebaF1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u201c\u521d\u9663\u201d\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308b\u2026\u2026\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306f\u6b74\u53f2\u3092\u5857\u308a\u66ff\u3048\u308b\u304b\uff1f\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c82\u756a\u624b\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u306e\u201dDRS\u65e9\u3081\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u201d\u7591\u60d1\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3002\u52b9\u679c\u306f0.2\u301c0.3\u79d2\uff1f\n\n