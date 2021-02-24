F1
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
70 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
270 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ アルピーヌF1、エンジンの開発・製造・組み立てを一部メカクロームに委託へ
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり

執筆:

レッドブル・ホンダは2021年用のニューマシンRB16Bを公開した。チームは60%は昨年型と同じと言うが、リヤサスペンションには変更が加えられているのが確認できる。

シェア
コメント
F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり

　レッドブルが、2021年用のニューマシンRB16Bを発表した。このマシンはRB16”B”と、昨年型RB16のBスペックマシンであることが強調されており、その通りマシンの見た目の第一印象はRB16のままであった。

　同チームのクリスチャン・ホーナー代表も、マシンの60%は昨年と同じだと語っている。

　では実際にはどこに変更が加えられているのだろうか。細部を見ていくと、いくつか変わっているのが分かる。

　外見上最も変わっているのはマシンのリヤ部分だろう。カウルの後端部には昨年の時点でも段が付けられるような形状となっていたが、その段がより鋭角になったように感じられる。この部分によってコクピット脇のハロ付け根付近を通った空気を、ディフューザー上に流す働きを狙っているように見える。

　またリヤウイングのステーは、今年は1本になっている。昨年のRB16では、シーズンを通じて2本ステーの仕様を使っていた。しかしバーレーンGPの際に1本ステーをテストし、アブダビGPでは週末を通して使用……これを引き継いだ格好だ。

　リヤサスペンションのレイアウトには、大きな変更が加えられた。これが外部から見える最大の変更……と言えるかもしれない。

　RB16のリヤサスペンションは、プルロッドがロワウイッシュボーンの前後アームの間を通るような取り回しだった。しかしこのロワウイッシュボーンの角度が狭められ、前後とも進行方向に向けてほぼ直角と言えるような形状となった。その結果、プルロッドはウイッシュボーンの外側に配置されている。

　今季はレギュレーションにより、フロアの面積が小さくなり、さらにリヤタイヤ前の部分に設けることができる空力パーツの配置が制限された。そのため、リヤタイヤとボディワークの間の空力処理は、ダウンフォースを確保する上でも非常に重要。レッドブルは空力的により効果的な位置に、ロワアームを配置した……ということではないだろうか？

　なおリヤサスペンションに関しては、今季”最初の競技会”の時点で開発が凍結される予定になっている。

　フロント部は、ほぼ昨年型と同じように見える。ケープの両端が下向きに曲げられ、モノコック下にトンネルを作るような形になっているもの同様だ。ただブレーキダクトの形状は、昨年のほぼ四角のモノから、その下部が削られた形状へと変更されている。この僅かな変更により、後方への気流の通り道を増やしたとは、考えすぎだろうか？

　ホーナー代表は、デザイン時のデータと風洞実験の結果の相関関係について、その精度を上げることに注力してきたと語っている。その成果がどれほどのモノなのか、バーレーンで行なわれるテストでのパフォーマンスに注目したい。また、F1活動最終年となるホンダがどんなパワーユニットを投入してきたのか……打倒メルセデスを成し遂げる上でも、それが非常に重要な要素になることは間違いない。

Read Also:

アルピーヌF1、エンジンの開発・製造・組み立てを一部メカクロームに委託へ

前の記事

アルピーヌF1、エンジンの開発・製造・組み立てを一部メカクロームに委託へ
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン , セルジオ ペレス
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 田中 健一

Trending

1
F1

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり

12min
2
F1

レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！

6時間
3
F1

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブル・ホンダを初ドライブ。2019年型をシルバーストンで走らせる

6時間
4
IndyCar

グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」

12min
5
F1

アルピーヌF1、エンジンの開発・製造・組み立てを一部メカクロームに委託へ

3時間
最新ニュース
F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり
F1

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり

12分
アルピーヌF1、エンジンの開発・製造・組み立てを一部メカクロームに委託へ
F1

アルピーヌF1、エンジンの開発・製造・組み立てを一部メカクロームに委託へ

3時間
レッドブル・ホンダ、シミュレーションと風洞の”相関関係”を是正？　ホーナー代表の期待
F1

レッドブル・ホンダ、シミュレーションと風洞の”相関関係”を是正？　ホーナー代表の期待

4時間
レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！
F1

レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！

6時間
セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブル・ホンダを初ドライブ。2019年型をシルバーストンで走らせる
F1

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブル・ホンダを初ドライブ。2019年型をシルバーストンで走らせる

6時間
最新のビデオ
2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

角田裕毅｜ビハインド・ザ・シーンinアブダビ 19:43
F1
2021/01/29

角田裕毅｜ビハインド・ザ・シーンinアブダビ

More from
田中 健一
F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファロメオC41。ウイングステー外側の下向きフィンの意味は？
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファロメオC41。ウイングステー外側の下向きフィンの意味は？

美しきF1マシン：「片山右京がデビュー。色も形も”戦い”も、記憶に残る1台」ヴェンチュリLC92
F1 / Nostalgia

美しきF1マシン：「片山右京がデビュー。色も形も”戦い”も、記憶に残る1台」ヴェンチュリLC92

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリ・ホンダAT02。既に2020年中盤レベルの性能？
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリ・ホンダAT02。既に2020年中盤レベルの性能？

More from
マックス フェルスタッペン
レッドブル、フェルスタッペンとの契約に”解除条項”の存在認める「ただ重要なのは人間関係」
F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル、フェルスタッペンとの契約に”解除条項”の存在認める「ただ重要なのは人間関係」

フェルスタッペンの”3位を奪った”ペナルティ。最も判断が難しかった一件？
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルスタッペンの”3位を奪った”ペナルティ。最も判断が難しかった一件？

フェルスタッペンの暴言事件を受け、慈善団体が提言「言葉の差別的意味を辞書から削除すべき」
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルスタッペンの暴言事件を受け、慈善団体が提言「言葉の差別的意味を辞書から削除すべき」

More from
レッドブル・ホンダ
レッドブル・ホンダ、シミュレーションと風洞の”相関関係”を是正？　ホーナー代表の期待
F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル・ホンダ、シミュレーションと風洞の”相関関係”を是正？　ホーナー代表の期待

レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！
F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブル・ホンダを初ドライブ。2019年型をシルバーストンで走らせる
F1 / 速報ニュース

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブル・ホンダを初ドライブ。2019年型をシルバーストンで走らせる

Trending 今日

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり

レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！

グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」
IndyCar IndyCar / 速報ニュース

グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」

レッドブル・ホンダ、シミュレーションと風洞の”相関関係”を是正？　ホーナー代表の期待
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル・ホンダ、シミュレーションと風洞の”相関関係”を是正？　ホーナー代表の期待

アルピーヌF1、エンジンの開発・製造・組み立てを一部メカクロームに委託へ
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルピーヌF1、エンジンの開発・製造・組み立てを一部メカクロームに委託へ

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファロメオC41。ウイングステー外側の下向きフィンの意味は？
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファロメオC41。ウイングステー外側の下向きフィンの意味は？

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブル・ホンダを初ドライブ。2019年型をシルバーストンで走らせる
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブル・ホンダを初ドライブ。2019年型をシルバーストンで走らせる

ホンダの新F1用PU”RA621H”は「テストベンチでは期待通り」田辺豊治TDが説明
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ホンダの新F1用PU”RA621H”は「テストベンチでは期待通り」田辺豊治TDが説明

最新ニュース

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり

アルピーヌF1、エンジンの開発・製造・組み立てを一部メカクロームに委託へ
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルピーヌF1、エンジンの開発・製造・組み立てを一部メカクロームに委託へ

レッドブル・ホンダ、シミュレーションと風洞の”相関関係”を是正？　ホーナー代表の期待
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル・ホンダ、シミュレーションと風洞の”相関関係”を是正？　ホーナー代表の期待

レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.