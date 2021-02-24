F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり

\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u30012021\u5e74\u7528\u306e\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30f3RB16B\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306fRB16\u201dB\u201d\u3068\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u578bRB16\u306eB\u30b9\u30da\u30c3\u30af\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5f37\u8abf\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u901a\u308a\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u898b\u305f\u76ee\u306e\u7b2c\u4e00\u5370\u8c61\u306fRB16\u306e\u307e\u307e\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u540c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30af\u30ea\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u3082\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e60%\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u3067\u306f\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3069\u3053\u306b\u5909\u66f4\u304c\u52a0\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\u3002\u7d30\u90e8\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3068\u3001\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u5206\u304b\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u5916\u898b\u4e0a\u6700\u3082\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30ea\u30e4\u90e8\u5206\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u30ab\u30a6\u30eb\u306e\u5f8c\u7aef\u90e8\u306b\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u3082\u6bb5\u304c\u4ed8\u3051\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f62\u72b6\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6bb5\u304c\u3088\u308a\u92ed\u89d2\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u90e8\u5206\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30b3\u30af\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u8107\u306e\u30cf\u30ed\u4ed8\u3051\u6839\u4ed8\u8fd1\u3092\u901a\u3063\u305f\u7a7a\u6c17\u3092\u3001\u30c7\u30a3\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u4e0a\u306b\u6d41\u3059\u50cd\u304d\u3092\u72d9\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u307e\u305f\u30ea\u30e4\u30a6\u30a4\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5e74\u306f1\u672c\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u306eRB16\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u901a\u3058\u30662\u672c\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u306e\u4ed5\u69d8\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u969b\u306b1\u672c\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u3092\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3057\u3001\u30a2\u30d6\u30c0\u30d3GP\u3067\u306f\u9031\u672b\u3092\u901a\u3057\u3066\u4f7f\u7528\u2026\u2026\u3053\u308c\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u7d99\u3044\u3060\u683c\u597d\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30ea\u30e4\u30b5\u30b9\u30da\u30f3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30ec\u30a4\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5909\u66f4\u304c\u52a0\u3048\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u304c\u5916\u90e8\u304b\u3089\u898b\u3048\u308b\u6700\u5927\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u2026\u2026\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u3000RB16\u306e\u30ea\u30e4\u30b5\u30b9\u30da\u30f3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30eb\u30ed\u30c3\u30c9\u304c\u30ed\u30ef\u30a6\u30a4\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u524d\u5f8c\u30a2\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u9593\u3092\u901a\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u56de\u3057\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3053\u306e\u30ed\u30ef\u30a6\u30a4\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u89d2\u5ea6\u304c\u72ed\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3001\u524d\u5f8c\u3068\u3082\u9032\u884c\u65b9\u5411\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u307b\u307c\u76f4\u89d2\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f62\u72b6\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u30d7\u30eb\u30ed\u30c3\u30c9\u306f\u30a6\u30a4\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u5916\u5074\u306b\u914d\u7f6e\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u306e\u9762\u7a4d\u304c\u5c0f\u3055\u304f\u306a\u308a\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30ea\u30e4\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u524d\u306e\u90e8\u5206\u306b\u8a2d\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u7a7a\u529b\u30d1\u30fc\u30c4\u306e\u914d\u7f6e\u304c\u5236\u9650\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30ea\u30e4\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3068\u30dc\u30c7\u30a3\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u9593\u306e\u7a7a\u529b\u51e6\u7406\u306f\u3001\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u3082\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3002\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u7a7a\u529b\u7684\u306b\u3088\u308a\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u4f4d\u7f6e\u306b\u3001\u30ed\u30ef\u30a2\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u914d\u7f6e\u3057\u305f\u2026\u2026\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u30ea\u30e4\u30b5\u30b9\u30da\u30f3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u201d\u6700\u521d\u306e\u7af6\u6280\u4f1a\u201d\u306e\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u958b\u767a\u304c\u51cd\u7d50\u3055\u308c\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u90e8\u306f\u3001\u307b\u307c\u6628\u5e74\u578b\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3002\u30b1\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u4e21\u7aef\u304c\u4e0b\u5411\u304d\u306b\u66f2\u3052\u3089\u308c\u3001\u30e2\u30ce\u30b3\u30c3\u30af\u4e0b\u306b\u30c8\u30f3\u30cd\u30eb\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f62\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3082\u306e\u540c\u69d8\u3060\u3002\u305f\u3060\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30c0\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u5f62\u72b6\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u307b\u307c\u56db\u89d2\u306e\u30e2\u30ce\u304b\u3089\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4e0b\u90e8\u304c\u524a\u3089\u308c\u305f\u5f62\u72b6\u3078\u3068\u5909\u66f4\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u50c5\u304b\u306a\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u5f8c\u65b9\u3078\u306e\u6c17\u6d41\u306e\u901a\u308a\u9053\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3057\u305f\u3068\u306f\u3001\u8003\u3048\u3059\u304e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\u3000\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u6642\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u98a8\u6d1e\u5b9f\u9a13\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u306e\u76f8\u95a2\u95a2\u4fc2\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u7cbe\u5ea6\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6ce8\u529b\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u6210\u679c\u304c\u3069\u308c\u307b\u3069\u306e\u30e2\u30ce\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u6ce8\u76ee\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001F1\u6d3b\u52d5\u6700\u7d42\u5e74\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u304c\u3069\u3093\u306a\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u6295\u5165\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u306e\u304b\u2026\u2026\u6253\u5012\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3092\u6210\u3057\u9042\u3052\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u3082\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\nRead 