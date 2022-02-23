前 / ”真の”レッドブルF1新車RB18が登場。サスペンションレイアウトも、サイドポンツーンも超過激！ 次 / フェルスタッペン、新車RB18に好印象「マシンが速ければ、また良い仕事ができるはずだ」F1 ニュース
【ギャラリー】これが本当のレッドブルRB18。過激なマシンのディテールをチェック
レッドブルのRB18のディテールを写真でチェック。
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
1/15
写真：: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB18 front brake detail
2/15
写真：: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB18 front detail
3/15
写真：: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB18 front detail
4/15
写真：: Giorgio Piola
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
5/15
写真：: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
6/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
7/15
写真：: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail
8/15
写真：: Giorgio Piola
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
9/15
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
10/15
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
11/15
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB18 sidepods detail
12/15
写真：: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail
13/15
写真：: Giorgio Piola
Adrian Newey, Chief Technical Officer, Red Bull Racing
14/15
写真：: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB18 sidepods detail
15/15
写真：: Giorgio Piola
"真の"レッドブルF1新車RB18が登場。サスペンションレイアウトも、サイドポンツーンも超過激！
フェルスタッペン、新車RB18に好印象「マシンが速ければ、また良い仕事ができるはずだ」
