/ "真の"レッドブルF1新車RB18が登場。サスペンションレイアウトも、サイドポンツーンも超過激！ / フェルスタッペン、新車RB18に好印象「マシンが速ければ、また良い仕事ができるはずだ」
F1 ニュース

【ギャラリー】これが本当のレッドブルRB18。過激なマシンのディテールをチェック

レッドブルのRB18のディテールを写真でチェック。

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
1/15

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB18 front brake detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 front brake detail
2/15

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB18 front detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 front detail
3/15

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB18 front detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 front detail
4/15

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
5/15

写真：: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
6/15

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
7/15

写真：: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail
8/15

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
9/15

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
10/15

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
11/15

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB18 sidepods detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 sidepods detail
12/15

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail
13/15

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Adrian Newey, Chief Technical Officer, Red Bull Racing
Adrian Newey, Chief Technical Officer, Red Bull Racing
14/15

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB18 sidepods detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 sidepods detail
15/15

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Listen to this article
 
”真の”レッドブルF1新車RB18が登場。サスペンションレイアウトも、サイドポンツーンも超過激！
”真の”レッドブルF1新車RB18が登場。サスペンションレイアウトも、サイドポンツーンも超過激！
フェルスタッペン、新車RB18に好印象「マシンが速ければ、また良い仕事ができるはずだ」

フェルスタッペン、新車RB18に好印象「マシンが速ければ、また良い仕事ができるはずだ」
