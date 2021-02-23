F1
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファロメオC41。ウイングステー外側の下向きフィンの意味は？

執筆:

アルファロメオF1が発表した、2021年用ニューマシンC41。彼らも2トークンを使いノーズを改修してきたが、フロントウイングステーの外側につけられた下向きのフィンの意味が気になるところだ。

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファロメオC41。ウイングステー外側の下向きフィンの意味は？

　アルファロメオF1が、2021年用ニューマシンC41を発表した。ポーランドのワルシャワで行なわれたこの発表会は、ピアノの生演奏に合わせて、ふたりのダンサーが踊りを披露するという演出でスタート。近年稀に見る豪華絢爛の発表会だった。

　その発表会で披露されたニューマシンC41でまず注目すべきは、そのノーズだろう。

　昨シーズン、新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大による影響を受け、ほとんどのチームが財政面で大きな打撃を受けた。この状況を打破するため、マシンの基本的な部分は、今季にも引き継いで使わなければいけないことになっている。ただ、各チームにふたつずつ割り当てられたトークンを使い、開発が凍結された部分にも変更を加えることができるようになっている。

　アルファロメオはこのトークンを使い、ノーズを変更。昨年型C39と今年のC41を比べると、確かにその違いが分かる。

　昨年までは、ノーズ先端に開口部が設けられ、それが3分割されていた。そしてその中央部分が前方に伸びる形となっていたのだ。一方で今年のノーズ先端は中央に大きめの開口部がひとつ設けられ、両サイドの開口部は小さくなった。

　この変更により、ノーズの下面とフロントウイングの間のスペースが、若干広げられているように見える。これにより、フロア下に送り込む乱れの少ない気流の量が増えているはずだ。

　またノーズからは、フロントウイングを吊り下げるためのステーが下に向けて伸ばされているが、それが後方にも伸び、おそらく地面と水平の板状のパーツ”ケープ”を形成していると思われる。このケープによって、前述のフロントウイングステーの間を通った気流が、後方に効果的に流されているはずだ。

　興味深いのは、そのケープの外側の縁が、下方に向けて曲げられていることだ。前方から見ると、フロントウイングが取り付けられていないステーがもう1本ずつぶら下がっているような状況だ。

　これはおそらく、その先端で空気の渦を作り、この領域の気流をコントロールするためと思われる。おそらく、この渦を使って、乱れが少なく、効果的にダウンフォースを生み出すことができる気流と、フロントウイングやフロントタイヤによって乱れが生じた気流とを分割させるのではないだろうか？

　モノコックは昨年型を継続使用するため、コクピット周辺には違いはなさそうだ。しかしエンジンカウルには若干の変更が見られ、昨年はサイドポンツーン上面がマシンのリヤに向け落ち込んでいたものの、今年はリヤウイングに向け真っ直ぐ空気が抜けていくような形状になっているように見える。

　なおこれも昨年型からの踏襲だが、リヤサスペンションのプルロッドがライバルチームのように外部に向き出しではなく、カウルの内部にレイアウトされているのは、非常に洗練されたデザインのように見える。

　カラーリングは、昨年のC39と比べ、赤と白の塗り分けが逆転したような形。発表会の素晴らしさと相まって非常に上品に見え、新シーズンへの期待感を感じさせずにはいられない。

　あとはフェラーリが開発した新たなパワーユニットが、昨年の弱点を解消しているかどうか？　そのパフォーマンスレベルがライバルに追いつきさえすれば、2020年にアルファタウリにつけられた約100ポイントもの差を縮める一助に間違いなくなるはずだ。

シリーズ F1
ドライバー アントニオ ジョビナッツィ , キミ ライコネン
チーム ザウバー , Alfa Romeo
執筆者 田中 健一

