F1復帰のアロンソ、テストには参加とCEOが認める。2月中旬に上あご骨折の負傷 / F1新車"雑感"解説：メルセデスW12。エンジンカウルの膨らみの意味は？
F1 / 速報ニュース

1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明

執筆:
Grand prix editor

メルセデスのルイス・ハミルトンは、チームとの契約延長が1年間のみに留まった理由について、遠い先の計画を立てすぎる必要はなかったからだと説明した。

1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明

　メルセデスは2021年2月に、7度のF1世界王者であるルイス・ハミルトンとの契約を更新したことを発表。ただし両者は契約を1年更新するに留めた。

　ハミルトンとメルセデスの契約更新は既定路線とされつつも、なかなかそのアナウンスはされずにいたことで、電撃引退といった憶測も浮上していたが、この発表によりその憶測にひとまず終止符が打たれた。

　ただ両者はこれまで複数年契約を求めてきたと理解されているため、単年による契約更新が発表されたことで、2022年以降に向けて新たな疑問が浮上することにもなった。

　メルセデス代表のトト・ウルフはこの契約更新について、新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックによって契約についての話し合いに遅れが生じたことが背景にあり、単年による契約更新を済ませることで、2022年以降に向けた話し合いの時間を確保できると説明していた。

　3月2日にメルセデスの新車発表が行なわれると、ハミルトンは1年契約でのチーム残留について口を開いた。

「まず第一に、僕はこれまでに達成したいと思っていたことのほとんどを達成できたという、幸運なポジションにある」

　ハミルトンはそう語る。彼は2020年に通算勝利数で歴代トップとなり、さらにミハエル・シューマッハーの持つ7度のタイトル獲得記録にも並んでおり、今季は8度目のタイトル獲得がかかっている。

「だから将来的にあまりに先の計画を建てる必要は無い。僕たちは人生においてとてもまれな時期を過ごしていると思う。僕はただ1年が欲しかったんだ」

「そうすれば僕らはさらにすべきことがあるかどうかを話し合う事ができるし、必要なら続けることができる」

　またハミルトンは昨年、モータースポーツ全体の多様性を向上させる取り組みで主導的な発言をしてきた。契約延長の発表時にはメルセデスと共に財団を立ち上げることも発表されている。

　2021年シーズンに向けた主な優先事項について尋ねられたハミルトンだったが、彼はコース外での“平等と多様性”に向けた取り組みが、重要な点となっていると語った。

「シーズンに向けた主な優先事項……それは過去にはチャンピオンシップを勝つことだった」

「昨シーズンは平等や多様性について多くの議論、多くの言説があったと思う。今年は多様性全てを推し進めていくこと、実際に行動することが全てだ」

「それが僕にとっての駆動力の核心だ。ただもちろん僕らは勝つために存在しているし、それはこのチームにいる全ての人達が目指していることだ。彼らにそれを届けることが僕の目標だ」

 

