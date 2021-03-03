1年契約で残留のハミルトン、F1で「あまりに先の計画を立てる必要はない」と意図を説明

\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f2021\u5e742\u6708\u306b\u30017\u5ea6\u306eF1\u4e16\u754c\u738b\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u3092\u66f4\u65b0\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3002\u305f\u3060\u3057\u4e21\u8005\u306f\u5951\u7d04\u30921\u5e74\u66f4\u65b0\u3059\u308b\u306b\u7559\u3081\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u66f4\u65b0\u306f\u65e2\u5b9a\u8def\u7dda\u3068\u3055\u308c\u3064\u3064\u3082\u3001\u306a\u304b\u306a\u304b\u305d\u306e\u30a2\u30ca\u30a6\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u3055\u308c\u305a\u306b\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u96fb\u6483\u5f15\u9000\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u61b6\u6e2c\u3082\u6d6e\u4e0a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u3053\u306e\u767a\u8868\u306b\u3088\u308a\u305d\u306e\u61b6\u6e2c\u306b\u3072\u3068\u307e\u305a\u7d42\u6b62\u7b26\u304c\u6253\u305f\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u4e21\u8005\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u8907\u6570\u5e74\u5951\u7d04\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3068\u7406\u89e3\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5358\u5e74\u306b\u3088\u308b\u5951\u7d04\u66f4\u65b0\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u30012022\u5e74\u4ee5\u964d\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u7591\u554f\u304c\u6d6e\u4e0a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3082\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u4ee3\u8868\u306e\u30c8\u30c8\u30fb\u30a6\u30eb\u30d5\u306f\u3053\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u66f4\u65b0\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u5951\u7d04\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u8a71\u3057\u5408\u3044\u306b\u9045\u308c\u304c\u751f\u3058\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u80cc\u666f\u306b\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5358\u5e74\u306b\u3088\u308b\u5951\u7d04\u66f4\u65b0\u3092\u6e08\u307e\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u30012022\u5e74\u4ee5\u964d\u306b\u5411\u3051\u305f\u8a71\u3057\u5408\u3044\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u30003\u67082\u65e5\u306b\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u65b0\u8eca\u767a\u8868\u304c\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f1\u5e74\u5951\u7d04\u3067\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u6b8b\u7559\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u53e3\u3092\u958b\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u307e\u305a\u7b2c\u4e00\u306b\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u9054\u6210\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306e\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3001\u5e78\u904b\u306a\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f2020\u5e74\u306b\u901a\u7b97\u52dd\u5229\u6570\u3067\u6b74\u4ee3\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30df\u30cf\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30b7\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30cf\u30fc\u306e\u6301\u30647\u5ea6\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u7372\u5f97\u8a18\u9332\u306b\u3082\u4e26\u3093\u3067\u304a\u308a\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u306f8\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u7372\u5f97\u304c\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u5c06\u6765\u7684\u306b\u3042\u307e\u308a\u306b\u5148\u306e\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u5efa\u3066\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u306f\u7121\u3044\u3002\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u4eba\u751f\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3068\u3066\u3082\u307e\u308c\u306a\u6642\u671f\u3092\u904e\u3054\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u305f\u30601\u5e74\u304c\u6b32\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u8a71\u3057\u5408\u3046\u4e8b\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3057\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3089\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u307e\u305f\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u3001\u30e2\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3067\u4e3b\u5c0e\u7684\u306a\u767a\u8a00\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u5951\u7d04\u5ef6\u9577\u306e\u767a\u8868\u6642\u306b\u306f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u5171\u306b\u8ca1\u56e3\u3092\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u767a\u8868\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u5411\u3051\u305f\u4e3b\u306a\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5c0b\u306d\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u5916\u3067\u306e\u201c\u5e73\u7b49\u3068\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u201d\u306b\u5411\u3051\u305f\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u304c\u3001\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u70b9\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u5411\u3051\u305f\u4e3b\u306a\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u2026\u2026\u305d\u308c\u306f\u904e\u53bb\u306b\u306f\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u52dd\u3064\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306f\u5e73\u7b49\u3084\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u591a\u304f\u306e\u8b70\u8ad6\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u8a00\u8aac\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u4eca\u5e74\u306f\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u5168\u3066\u3092\u63a8\u3057\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u884c\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5168\u3066\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u304c\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306e\u99c6\u52d5\u529b\u306e\u6838\u5fc3\u3060\u3002\u305f\u3060\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u52dd\u3064\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3044\u308b\u5168\u3066\u306e\u4eba\u9054\u304c\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306b\u305d\u308c\u3092\u5c4a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u50d5\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3060\u300d\n 