F1
F1
R
F1
バーレーンGP
28 3月
Race まで
02 時間
:
52
:
03
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
中国GP
チケット
08 4月
Canceled
R
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
18 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
32 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
38 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
52 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
66 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
73 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
87 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
94 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
108 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
122 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
150 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
157 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
164 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
178 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
185 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
192 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
206 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
213 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
221 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
237 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
249 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
258 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表
F1 / 速報ニュース

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」

執筆:

メルセデスのルイス・ハミルトンは、2021年シーズンから導入されたフロアの空力規則変更が、メルセデスを遅くするためのモノだと主張している。

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」

　2021年シーズンのF1開幕戦バーレーンGP予選で2番手となったルイス・ハミルトン（メルセデス）は、今季導入されたフロアを中心とした空力規則の変更について、メルセデスを標的にしたものだと主張している。

　コロナ禍の影響もあって、各チームはコスト削減のため2020年のマシンの大部分を今シーズンに引き継いでいるが、増大するタイヤへの負荷を軽減するため、ダウンフォースを最大10％減らすための変更を採り入れることが決まった。リヤタイヤ前のフロアを斜めに切り欠くことでフロアの面積が減少。さらにディフューザーのストレーキのサイズを小さくし、ディフューザーの効果が抑えられている。

Read Also:

　プレシーズンテストでは、メルセデスの新車W12のリヤが特に不安定になっている様子が見てとれた。これによりメルセデスが採用してきたレーキ角（マシンの前傾角）が小さいコンセプトの方が、レッドブルが採用してきたハイレーキコンセプトよりも、空力規則変更の悪影響が大きいのではないかと考えられるようになった。

　メルセデスのチーム代表であるトト・ウルフは、バーレーンGPの金曜日に、「我々の分析では間違いなく、ハイレーキのコンセプトはローレーキよりもダウンフォースの損失が少ないことが分かっている」と語り、それを認めた。こうした状況は、昨年マシンのコンセプトを変更したアストンマーチン（旧レーシングポイント）にも当てはまる。

　レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンに0.388秒差をつけられ、予選2番手となったハミルトンは、予選後の記者会見でウルフのコメントについて訊かれ、昨年のイタリアGP直前に導入されたエンジンモードの変更禁止を例に挙げつつ、次のように答えた。

「どんな変更が行なわれたのかは秘密ではない。もちろん、僕たちを追い詰めるために行なわれたことだ」

「昨年も、僕たちのエンジンに対して同じようなことが行なわれた」

「でもそれはOKだ。僕たちは挑戦することが好きだし、こんなことで下を見るんじゃなくて、できる限りのことをしようと努力していくんだ」

　予選3番手となったボッタスも同様に、記者会見でフロアの変更による影響についてコメントを求められたが、コンセプトの違いについては言及を避け、レッドブルが「全体的にとても強力なパッケージを持っている」と話した。

「彼ら（レッドブル・ホンダ）のパワーユニットやシャシー、エアロは良いものだ。彼らは冬の間に良い仕事をした。僕たちはもっと良い仕事をしなくてはいけない」

　一方のフェルスタッペンは、メルセデスに対してレッドブルがオフシーズン中に差を詰めることができたのは、いくつかの要素が組み合わさった結果だと答えた。

「それ（ハイレーキコンセプト）は長い間、僕たちの哲学だよ」

「レッドブルがどこを改善したのか、ひとつだけ指摘することはできないと思う。いくつかの要因があるんだ」

「例えば、昨年から自分たちの弱点は分かっていた。それはレーキだけではないんだ」

「また、エンジン面ではホンダがパワーユニットの改善に非常に力を入れて、素晴らしい仕事をしてくれたと思う」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表

前の記事

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ルイス ハミルトン
チーム メルセデス
執筆者 Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
F1

【F1動画】2021年F1第1戦バーレーンGP予選ハイライト

18時間
2
F1

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表

58min
3
MotoGP

MotoGPカタール予選：バニャイヤ、驚異のレコードタイムで初PP！　中上貴晶はQ1突破し11番手

18時間
4
F1

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」

33min
5
MotoGP

『ヤマハのバイクは優しい』過去の話……クアルタラロ「死にものぐるいでプッシュしないとタイムが出ない」

2時間
最新ニュース
ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」
F1

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」

33分
メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表
F1

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表

58分
驚速PPフェルスタッペン、実はフロアにダメージあり……その影響は0.1秒？
F1

驚速PPフェルスタッペン、実はフロアにダメージあり……その影響は0.1秒？

1時間
”謎のエンジン停止”に見舞われたサインツJr.、満足の予選8番手も「Q1で”終わった”と思った」
F1

”謎のエンジン停止”に見舞われたサインツJr.、満足の予選8番手も「Q1で”終わった”と思った」

1時間
角田裕毅F1初予選は13番手「何が起きたのか分からない」ミディアムタイヤのグリップ不足を悔やむ
F1

角田裕毅F1初予選は13番手「何が起きたのか分からない」ミディアムタイヤのグリップ不足を悔やむ

3時間
最新のビデオ
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
驚速PPフェルスタッペン、実はフロアにダメージあり……その影響は0.1秒？ バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

驚速PPフェルスタッペン、実はフロアにダメージあり……その影響は0.1秒？

ルクレール、2021年は「もっと上手く戦いたい」と意気込み。フェラーリの改善も後押し？
F1 / ニュース

ルクレール、2021年は「もっと上手く戦いたい」と意気込み。フェラーリの改善も後押し？

ルイス・ハミルトン、人種差別抗議の“膝つき”は今季も継続へ「この戦いはずっと続いていく」
F1 / ニュース

ルイス・ハミルトン、人種差別抗議の“膝つき”は今季も継続へ「この戦いはずっと続いていく」

More from
ルイス ハミルトン
「レッドブルは速すぎた」ハミルトン、全力でも敵わず……決勝ではメルセデス2台総力戦で打倒目指す
F1 / 速報ニュース

「レッドブルは速すぎた」ハミルトン、全力でも敵わず……決勝ではメルセデス2台総力戦で打倒目指す

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」
F1 / ニュース

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」

F1王者ルイス・ハミルトン、人種差別撲滅＆多様性推進のため「今年は行動が必要」と主張
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1王者ルイス・ハミルトン、人種差別撲滅＆多様性推進のため「今年は行動が必要」と主張

More from
メルセデス
メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表
F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表

メルセデス、空力規則の変更で「レッドブルより大きなダメージを受けた」コンセプトの違いが差に
F1 / ニュース

メルセデス、空力規則の変更で「レッドブルより大きなダメージを受けた」コンセプトの違いが差に

メルセデス、テスト時より改善も不安定なリヤを懸念「ライバルとのドッグファイトになる」
F1 / ニュース

メルセデス、テスト時より改善も不安定なリヤを懸念「ライバルとのドッグファイトになる」

Trending 今日

【F1動画】2021年F1第1戦バーレーンGP予選ハイライト
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

【F1動画】2021年F1第1戦バーレーンGP予選ハイライト

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表

MotoGPカタール予選：バニャイヤ、驚異のレコードタイムで初PP！　中上貴晶はQ1突破し11番手
MotoGP MotoGP / 予選レポート

MotoGPカタール予選：バニャイヤ、驚異のレコードタイムで初PP！　中上貴晶はQ1突破し11番手

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」

『ヤマハのバイクは優しい』過去の話……クアルタラロ「死にものぐるいでプッシュしないとタイムが出ない」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

『ヤマハのバイクは優しい』過去の話……クアルタラロ「死にものぐるいでプッシュしないとタイムが出ない」

「レッドブルは速すぎた」ハミルトン、全力でも敵わず……決勝ではメルセデス2台総力戦で打倒目指す
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

「レッドブルは速すぎた」ハミルトン、全力でも敵わず……決勝ではメルセデス2台総力戦で打倒目指す

レッドブルのフェルスタッペン、開幕戦予選を”完勝”「こんな形で開幕を迎えるのは初めて」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブルのフェルスタッペン、開幕戦予選を”完勝”「こんな形で開幕を迎えるのは初めて」

角田裕毅F1初予選は13番手「何が起きたのか分からない」ミディアムタイヤのグリップ不足を悔やむ
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅F1初予選は13番手「何が起きたのか分からない」ミディアムタイヤのグリップ不足を悔やむ

最新ニュース

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表

驚速PPフェルスタッペン、実はフロアにダメージあり……その影響は0.1秒？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

驚速PPフェルスタッペン、実はフロアにダメージあり……その影響は0.1秒？

”謎のエンジン停止”に見舞われたサインツJr.、満足の予選8番手も「Q1で”終わった”と思った」
F1 F1 / ニュース

”謎のエンジン停止”に見舞われたサインツJr.、満足の予選8番手も「Q1で”終わった”と思った」

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.