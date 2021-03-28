ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」

\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306eF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u4e88\u9078\u30672\u756a\u624b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u5c0e\u5165\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u3092\u4e2d\u5fc3\u3068\u3057\u305f\u7a7a\u529b\u898f\u5247\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3092\u6a19\u7684\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u798d\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3082\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3001\u5404\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u306e\u305f\u30812020\u5e74\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u5927\u90e8\u5206\u3092\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u5f15\u304d\u7d99\u3044\u3067\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u5897\u5927\u3059\u308b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3078\u306e\u8ca0\u8377\u3092\u8efd\u6e1b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u6700\u592710\uff05\u6e1b\u3089\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u3092\u63a1\u308a\u5165\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30ea\u30e4\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u524d\u306e\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u3092\u659c\u3081\u306b\u5207\u308a\u6b20\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u306e\u9762\u7a4d\u304c\u6e1b\u5c11\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30c7\u30a3\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u306e\u30b5\u30a4\u30ba\u3092\u5c0f\u3055\u304f\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30a3\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306e\u52b9\u679c\u304c\u6291\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n2021\u5e74\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u898f\u5247\u5909\u66f4\u2026\u2026\u6700\u3082\u5927\u304d\u3044\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u306e\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304b\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304b\uff1f\n\n\n\u3000\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u65b0\u8ecaW12\u306e\u30ea\u30e4\u304c\u7279\u306b\u4e0d\u5b89\u5b9a\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u69d8\u5b50\u304c\u898b\u3066\u3068\u308c\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304c\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u89d2\uff08\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u524d\u50be\u89d2\uff09\u304c\u5c0f\u3055\u3044\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30cf\u30a4\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3001\u7a7a\u529b\u898f\u5247\u5909\u66f4\u306e\u60aa\u5f71\u97ff\u304c\u5927\u304d\u3044\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c8\u30c8\u30fb\u30a6\u30eb\u30d5\u306f\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u91d1\u66dc\u65e5\u306b\u3001\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306e\u5206\u6790\u3067\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30cf\u30a4\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u306f\u30ed\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u3088\u308a\u3082\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u640d\u5931\u304c\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u305f\u3002\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u72b6\u6cc1\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u3092\u5909\u66f4\u3057\u305f\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\uff08\u65e7\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\uff09\u306b\u3082\u5f53\u3066\u306f\u307e\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306b0.388\u79d2\u5dee\u3092\u3064\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3001\u4e88\u90782\u756a\u624b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u5f8c\u306e\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u30a6\u30eb\u30d5\u306e\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2GP\u76f4\u524d\u306b\u5c0e\u5165\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u30e2\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u7981\u6b62\u3092\u4f8b\u306b\u6319\u3052\u3064\u3064\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3069\u3093\u306a\u5909\u66f4\u304c\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u306e\u304b\u306f\u79d8\u5bc6\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u3092\u8ffd\u3044\u8a70\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u6628\u5e74\u3082\u3001\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u305d\u308c\u306fOK\u3060\u3002\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u6311\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u597d\u304d\u3060\u3057\u3001\u3053\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u4e0b\u3092\u898b\u308b\u3093\u3058\u3083\u306a\u304f\u3066\u3001\u3067\u304d\u308b\u9650\u308a\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u52aa\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u4e88\u90783\u756a\u624b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u3082\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u3001\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u3088\u308b\u5f71\u97ff\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u306e\u9055\u3044\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u8a00\u53ca\u3092\u907f\u3051\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u300c\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u3068\u3066\u3082\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30d1\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\uff09\u306e\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u3084\u30b7\u30e3\u30b7\u30fc\u3001\u30a8\u30a2\u30ed\u306f\u826f\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u51ac\u306e\u9593\u306b\u826f\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3002\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u826f\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u306a\u304f\u3066\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u4e00\u65b9\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u30aa\u30d5\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u4e2d\u306b\u5dee\u3092\u8a70\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u3055\u3063\u305f\u7d50\u679c\u3060\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\uff08\u30cf\u30a4\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\uff09\u306f\u9577\u3044\u9593\u3001\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306e\u54f2\u5b66\u3060\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u3069\u3053\u3092\u6539\u5584\u3057\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3060\u3051\u6307\u6458\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u8981\u56e0\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u304b\u3089\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u5f31\u70b9\u306f\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u9762\u3067\u306f\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u304c\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u6539\u5584\u306b\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u529b\u3092\u5165\u308c\u3066\u3001\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u4e88\u9078\u3092\u201d\u5b8c\u52dd\u201d\u300c\u3053\u3093\u306a\u5f62\u3067\u958b\u5e55\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306f\u521d\u3081\u3066\u300d\n\u300c\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u901f\u3059\u304e\u305f\u300d\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3001\u5168\u529b\u3067\u3082\u6575\u308f\u305a\u2026\u2026\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u306f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b92\u53f0\u7dcf\u529b\u6226\u3067\u6253\u5012\u76ee\u6307\u3059\n\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3001\u7a7a\u529b\u898f\u5247\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u3067\u300c\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3088\u308a\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30c0\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u300d\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u306e\u9055\u3044\u304c\u5dee\u306b\n\u9a5a\u901fPP\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3001\u5b9f\u306f\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u306b\u30c0\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u3042\u308a\u2026\u2026\u305d\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u306f0.1\u79d2\uff1f\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5F1\u521d\u4e88\u9078\u306f13\u756a\u624b\u300c\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u306e\u304b\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u30df\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u30e0\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u306e\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30d7\u4e0d\u8db3\u3092\u6094\u3084\u3080\n\n