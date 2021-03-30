セルジオ・ペレス、不慣れなレッドブルのマシンを”自ら”再始動。強みの「冷静さ」をいきなり発揮

\u3000\u4eca\u56de\u304b\u3089\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u3057\u305f\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u3002\u305d\u306e\u521d\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u306f\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u96fb\u6e90\u304c\u7a81\u7136\u843d\u3061\u3001\u4e00\u6642\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u8107\u306b\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u8fc5\u901f\u306a\u884c\u52d5\u3067\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u518d\u59cb\u52d5\u3055\u305b\u3001\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u2026\u2026\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306f5\u4f4d\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u304c\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u3068\u306f\u5168\u304f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u4e57\u308a\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u5fa9\u65e7\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u79f0\u8cdb\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c1\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\n\n\u3000\u307e\u3055\u306b\u7a81\u7136\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30c0\u30df\u30fc\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u3078\u3068\u5411\u304b\u3046\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u8d70\u308b\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306eRB16B\u306f\u3001\u96fb\u6e90\u304c\u3044\u304d\u306a\u308a\u30b7\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3002\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u3059\u3050\u306b\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u6b62\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u3082\u30461\u5468\uff08\u30a8\u30af\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\uff09\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u30821\u5468\u6e1b\u7b97\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u7e70\u308a\u8fd4\u3057\u300c\u30e9\u30b8\u30aa\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u300d\u3068\u767a\u4fe1\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u96fb\u6e90\u306f\u843d\u3061\u3066\u3044\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305a\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30b3\u30af\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u5b64\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u72b6\u614b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u304b\u3089\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u6240\u5c5e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\uff08\u73fe\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\uff09\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u3082\u7570\u306a\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u6163\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u306f\u305a\u306b\u3082\u95a2\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30db\u30a4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u4e00\u5ea6\u53d6\u308a\u5916\u3057\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u518d\u5ea6\u88c5\u7740\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3057\u3066\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u518d\u59cb\u52d5\u3002\u518d\u3073\u8d70\u308a\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u2026\u2026\u3064\u307e\u308a\u6700\u5f8c\u5c3e\u306b\u843d\u3061\u305f\u306b\u3082\u95a2\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u529b\u5f37\u3044\u8d70\u308a\u3092\u62ab\u9732\u3057\u30015\u4f4d\u307e\u3067\u4e0a\u6607\u3057\u3066\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u5b9f\u306f\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u7570\u5e38\u304c\u898b\u3064\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u524d\u306bES\uff08\u30a8\u30ca\u30b8\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30a2\uff0f\u56de\u751f\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u7528\u306e\u30d0\u30c3\u30c6\u30ea\u30fc\uff09\u3068CE\uff08\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30a8\u30ec\u30af\u30c8\u30ed\u30cb\u30af\u30b9\uff09\u3092\u4ea4\u63db\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305f\u3060\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u306e\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u7530\u8fba\u8c4a\u6cbbF1\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30ab\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u300c\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u8a73\u3057\u304f\u8abf\u3079\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u5206\u304b\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306e\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u901a\u5e38\u901a\u308a\u6a5f\u80fd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u95a2\u308f\u308a\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u6642\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u306e\u304b\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u9014\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u5168\u3066\u304c\u7a81\u7136\u30b7\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3057\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u964d\u308a\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u7a81\u7136\u3001\u30b8\u30e7\u30ca\u30b5\u30f3\uff08\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\uff0f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\uff09\u306e\u58f0\u304c\u805e\u3053\u3048\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u96fb\u6e90\u3092\u5165\u308c\u3001\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u3092\u70b9\u706b\u3057\u76f4\u305d\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306f\u4f55\u3082\u805e\u3053\u3048\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306e\u58f0\u3082\u805e\u3053\u3048\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u3067\u5168\u3066\u304c\u623b\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3001\u3088\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30e2\u30ca\u30cf\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u3082\u95a2\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u304c\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u5fa9\u65e7\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u611f\u9298\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u524d\u306b\u3001\u96fb\u6c17\u7cfb\u7d71\u306b\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306f\u305d\u308c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30c0\u30df\u30fc\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u3078\u5411\u304b\u3046\u8d70\u884c\uff08\u30ec\u30b3\u30ce\u30b5\u30f3\u30b9\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\uff09\u3067\u306f\u30a8\u30e9\u30fc\u306e\u5146\u5019\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u5b8c\u74a7\u306b\u4f5c\u52d5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u4fdd\u8b77\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u96fb\u6e90\u304c\u843d\u3068\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u5168\u3066\u306e\u96fb\u529b\u3092\u5931\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30a7\u30b3\uff08\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\uff09\u306f\u30d1\u30bd\u30b3\u30f3\u306b\u4e0d\u5177\u5408\u304c\u751f\u3058\u305f\u6642\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u4e00\u5ea6\u96fb\u6e90\u3092\u843d\u3068\u3057\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u518d\u59cb\u52d5\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30db\u30a4\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u751f\u304d\u8fd4\u308a\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u304c\u52d5\u304d\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u8d70\u308a\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u901a\u904e\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u5168\u54e1\u304c\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3092\u5f85\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3053\u3046\u3044\u3046\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u3088\u304f\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u5b8c\u74a7\u306b\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u601d\u3048\u3070\u3001\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u904e\u304e\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u898b\u4e8b\u306b\u3084\u3063\u3066\u306e\u3051\u305f\u3002\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u5fa9\u65e7\u3055\u305b\u3001\u82db\u7acb\u3064\u3053\u3068\u3082\u306a\u304f\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30e2\u30c1\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u5931\u308f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0a\u3067\u5927\u304d\u304f\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3001\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306e\u51b7\u9759\u3055\u306b\u611f\u8b1d\u3059\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u6642\u306f\u7121\u7dda\u3067\u306e\u4ea4\u4fe1\u3082\u3067\u304d\u305a\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306f\u5f7c\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u518d\u59cb\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3059\u3089\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u3060\u3051\u3067\u305d\u308c\u3092\u3084\u3063\u3066\u306e\u3051\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30e2\u30ca\u30cf\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u518d\u767a\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u5185\u3067\u5fb9\u5e95\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u554f\u984c\u306e\u539f\u56e0\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3092\u691c\u8a3c\u3057\u3066\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u3001\u4fee\u6b63\u3057\u3066\u30a4\u30e2\u30e9\u306b\u81e8\u3080\u3002\u5f7c\u306b\u30b9\u30e0\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n \n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c1\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u512a\u52dd\u3082\u300c\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u5f37\u307f\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\u53b3\u3057\u30441\u5e74\u3092\u899a\u609f\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306f\u201d\u3053\u3053\u6570\u5e74\u3067\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u201d\u3002F1\u91cd\u93ae\u30ed\u30b9\u30fb\u30d6\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u304c\u9ad8\u8a55\u4fa1\u300c\u9234\u9e7f\u304c\u697d\u3057\u307f\u300d\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30ebF1\u306b\u306f\u6226\u7565\u306e\u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u304c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u2026\u2026\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u201d\u304c\u3063\u304b\u308a\u201d\u3082\u300c\u4e0d\u6e80\u3092\u6301\u3066\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3044\u3044\u3053\u3068\u300d\n\u3010F1\u5206\u6790\uff1a\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u3011\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306e\u79c0\u9038\u3059\u304e\u308b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u2026\u2026\u7d76\u4f53\u7d76\u547d\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u6253\u7834\n\n\n\n