セルジオ・ペレス、不慣れなレッドブルのマシンを”自ら”再始動。強みの「冷静さ」をいきなり発揮

執筆:

レッドブル・ホンダのセルジオ・ペレスは、F1開幕戦バーレーンGPのフォーメーションラップでトラブルに見舞われ、一時コース脇にマシンを止めた。しかしそこから復旧。この迅速な行動を、チームは称賛する。

セルジオ・ペレス、不慣れなレッドブルのマシンを”自ら”再始動。強みの「冷静さ」をいきなり発揮

　今回からレッドブル・ホンダに加入したセルジオ・ペレス。その初戦バーレーンGPではフォーメーションラップでマシンの電源が突然落ち、一時コース脇にマシンをストップさせた。しかしペレスは迅速な行動でマシンを再始動させ、ピットレーンからスタート……最終的には5位でレースを終えた。チームはペレスが、昨年までとは全く異なるマシンに乗りながら、迅速にマシンを復旧させたことを称賛する。

　まさに突然のことだった。ダミーグリッドからスターティンググリッドへと向かうフォーメーションラップを走るペレスのRB16Bは、電源がいきなりシャットダウン。ペレスはすぐにマシンを止めることになった。これによりフォーメーションラップがもう1周（エクストラ・フォーメーションラップ）行なわれ、レースの走行距離も1周減算された。

　チームは繰り返し「ラジオチェック」と発信し続けていたが、マシンの電源は落ちていたため、ペレスはコミュニケーションを取ることができず。彼はコクピットで孤立した状態となっていた。

　ペレスは今季からレッドブルに加入。昨年まで所属していたレーシングポイント（現アストンマーチン）とは、マシンはもちろん、パワーユニットも異なる。しかしペレスは慣れていないはずにも関わらず、ステアリングホイールを一度取り外し、そして再度装着するなどしてマシンを再始動。再び走り出すことができ、ピットレーンに向かうことができた。

　ペレスはピットレーンスタート……つまり最後尾に落ちたにも関わらず、力強い走りを披露し、5位まで上昇してレースを終えた。

　実はペレスのマシンは、データに異常が見つかったことで、レース前にES（エナジーストア／回生システム用のバッテリー）とCE（コントロール・エレクトロニクス）を交換している。ただフォーメーションラップでのトラブルについては、ホンダの田辺豊治F1テクニカルディレクターは「これから詳しく調べなければ分かりませんが、我々のパワーユニットは通常通り機能していたことを考えると、関わりはないと思います」と語っている。

　フォーメーションラップでストップしてしまった時の状況についてペレスは、次のように語っている。

「何が起きたのか分からない。コーナーの途中で、全てが突然シャットダウンしたんだ」

「僕はマシンから降りようとしていた。しかし突然、ジョナサン（ウィートリー／レッドブルのスポーティング・ディレクター）の声が聞こえ始めたんだ。僕はマシンの電源を入れ、走行を続けた」

「エンジンを点火し直そうとしたんだ。それまでは何も聞こえなかったし、エンジニアの声も聞こえなかった。しかしその後で全てが戻ったから、よかったよ」

　レッドブルのチーフエンジニアであるポール・モナハンは、難しい状況にも関わらず、ペレスがマシンを復旧させたことに、チームは感銘を受けたと語った。

「レース前に、電気系統に小さな問題があった」

「我々はそれに対処した。そしてダミーグリッドへ向かう走行（レコノサンスラップ）ではエラーの兆候はなく、マシンは完璧に作動していた」

「しかしフォーメーションラップでは、いくつかの問題を抱え始めた。そしてマシンを保護するため、電源が落とされてしまったんだ」

「それにより、全ての電力を失うことになった。チェコ（ペレス）はパソコンに不具合が生じた時と同じように、一度電源を落とし、そして再始動しようとしたんだ」

「それによってステアリングホイールが生き返り、エンジンが動き出し、そして走り出してピットレーンを通過して、他の全員がスタートするのを待って、ピットレーンからレースに参加した」

「こういうトラブルはよくあることだ。その後、マシンは完璧に走った。今になって思えば、ひとつのエンターテイメントに過ぎなかった」

「彼は見事にやってのけた。マシンを復旧させ、苛立つこともなく、そしてモチベーションを失わなかった。そして走行を続け、コース上で大きく順位を上げ、大きなポイントを獲得することになったんだ」

「彼の冷静さに感謝する。その時は無線での交信もできず、我々は彼に対して再始動するようにと言うことすらできなかった。でも彼は、自分だけでそれをやってのけたんだ」

　しかしモナハンは、同じようなことが再発しないよう、チーム内で徹底する必要があると語る。

「問題の原因を見つけることができるだろう。それを検証して何が起きたのかを確認し、修正してイモラに臨む。彼にスムーズに走ってもらえるようにしたいと思っている」

 
 

