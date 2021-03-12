F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1デビューのマゼピン、今季はF2時代の“荒れた”ドライビングが鳴りを潜める？

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

ニキータ・マゼピンは、F1のルーキーシーズンにおいてペナルティを受けたりスチュワードの制裁を受ける心配はないと考えているが、F2で見せたものとは“全く異なる”ドライビングスタイルが必要になってくると語った。

F1デビューのマゼピン、今季はF2時代の“荒れた”ドライビングが鳴りを潜める？

　2021年シーズンにハースからF1デビューを果たすニキータ・マゼピン。彼は昨年のFIA F2で随所に速さを見せ、レース1で2勝を挙げるなどしてランキング5位となった一方、数々のインシデントに関わったことでシーズン終了時にはペナルティポイントが11にまで達してしまった。これは1レース出場停止となるラインまであと1点に迫るものだった。

　そのマゼピンのペナルティポイントがF2からF1へと引き継がれることはないが、システムの運用自体は同じであるため、今季マゼピンが12のペナルティポイントを積み上げてしまった場合は出場停止となる。

　しかしながらマゼピンは、F1のスチュワードに審議されることについて心配していないようだ。彼曰く、F2でチャンピオンを争っていた昨年と、中団チームのハースでF1を戦う今季は状況が異なっているため、ドライビングスタイルを変える必要があるという。

「そういうことは起こらないと確信しているから、僕は恐れていないんだ」とマゼピン。

「レギュレーションに対処できるようにするには多くの時間が必要だ。レギュレーションについて勉強して、どこが境界線なのか理解しないといけない」

「ある偉大なレーシングドライバーが言ったように、そこにある空間に飛び込まなければレーシングドライバーではない。これは全てのF1ドライバーに対して言えることだと思う」

「そのためにはあらゆるチャンスを逃さないようにしなければいけないけど、当然その中で一線を越えてしまうこともある。でもそれを判断するのは僕ではない。スチュワードが決めることなんだ」

「F1の世界にいる誰もが自分の仕事を持っているけど、僕の仕事はスチュワードではない。だから彼らの正しい判断を尊重するよ」

「でも今後数年間、みんながそういった光景を目にすることはないと自信を持って言えるよ。なぜなら、チャンピオンを争っている時と、グリッドの下位の方で争う可能性がある時は、必要とされるドライビングスタイルが全然違うからね」

　ハースは今季、マゼピンと同じくF2卒業組のミック・シューマッハーを起用し、ルーキーコンビで2021年シーズンを戦う。彼らは技術規則が大幅に変わる2022年に全力を傾けるべく、2021年マシンのアップデートは行なわないことを既に明らかにしている。新車VF-21は下位に沈んだ2020年のマシンから多くのコンポーネントを引き継いでいるため、今シーズンも苦戦は避けられないだろう。

　しかしマゼピンはこういったチームの開発計画に不安を感じていないと語り、チームへの信頼感を示した。

「フェラーリとハースがパワーユニットとマシンの両面で素晴らしい仕事をしているのを知っているので、とても信頼している。だから全く心配していないんだ」

「最近、幸運にも彼らと会う機会があったけど、ハースの人たちの労働意欲や時間のかけ方を見ると、彼らはこれまで以上に良い結果を得るに値する」

「そんな彼らの今後数年間の働きが、間違いなく結果に繋がると思っている」

 
 

