マクラーレン代表「4位はノリスの進歩の証！」危なげないレース展開をべた褒め

\u3000\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30ca\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f2021\u5e74\u306eF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306e\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306f4\u4f4d\u5165\u8cde\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3059\u308b\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3092\u898b\u305b\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u5b63\u30673\u5e74\u76ee\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u3060\u304c\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3053\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u304c\u5f7c\u306e\u9032\u6b69\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead \u3000\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306f\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3092\u4e88\u90787\u756a\u624b\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3002\u4e88\u9078\u3053\u305d\u65b0\u52a0\u5165\u306e\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u5f8c\u5875\u3092\u62dd\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u305d\u306e\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u3068\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\uff08\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\uff09\u3092\u679c\u6562\u306b\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304d\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b4\u4f4d\u306b\u307e\u3067\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u305f\u3002
\u3000\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u306e\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30ec\u30a2\u30b9\u30fb\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u306f\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u304c\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3067\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u3092\u751f\u304b\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u826f\u304f\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8d70\u308a\u3092\u79f0\u8cdb\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002
\u300c\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u304c\u6b21\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3084\u4e88\u9078\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u9031\u672b\u5168\u4f53\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u76ee\u306e\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d
\u3000\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u308b\u3002
\u300c\u3053\u3046\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306f\u82e5\u624b\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u7279\u306b\u5f7c\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u521d\u671f\u306b\u306f\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u8e0f\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u305d\u308c\u3053\u305d\u304c\u3053\u306e\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u3067\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3060\u300d
\u300c\u5f7c\u304c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3069\u3046\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u305f\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u898b\u308b\u306e\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u5f7c\u306e\u5074\u304b\u3089\u3068\u3066\u3082\u826f\u304f\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3059\u3079\u304d\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3059\u3079\u304d\u4f4d\u7f6e\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3068\u304d\u306b\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u5236\u5fa1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d
\u3000\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u672c\u4eba\u3082\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a71\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3053\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u300c\u3053\u3053\u6570\u5e74\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u826f\u304f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8a8d\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002
\u3000\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3057\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u8a55\u4fa1\u306b\u540c\u610f\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u4eca\u5e74\u793a\u3057\u305f\u9032\u6b69\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u7bc9\u3044\u3066\u304d\u305f\u81ea\u4fe1\u3068\u7d4c\u9a13\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002
\u300c\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u3084\u4e88\u9078\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u4e2d\u3084\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30b9\u306e\u639b\u304b\u308b\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3068\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u306e\u4ed5\u65b9\u3084\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u898b\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5f7c\u304c\u904e\u53bb2\u5e74\u3067\u7d4c\u9a13\u3084\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u7bc9\u3044\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u30cf\u30c3\u30ad\u30ea\u3068\u5206\u304b\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u4ee3\u8868\u3002
\u300c\u4eca\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u51ac\u306e\u9593\u306b\u3082\u8840\u8089\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3092\u518d\u3073\u5b9f\u884c\u306b\u79fb\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u304b\u3089\u5b66\u3093\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3084\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u53cd\u6620\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d
\u300c\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3068\u304d\u306b\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3057\u305f\u59ff\u3092\u898b\u308b\u306e\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d7\u30e5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3057\u305f\u59ff\u3092\u898b\u308b\u306e\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u5168\u4f53\u3068\u3057\u3066\u898b\u3066\u3082\u597d\u8abf\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u306f\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u3068\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u304c\u30c0\u30d6\u30eb\u5165\u8cde\u3002\u30b3\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u30ba\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u30673\u756a\u624b\u306b\u3064\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306f\u5927\u304d\u304f\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u30b3\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u30ba3\u4f4d\u3092\u52dd\u3061\u53d6\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u3082\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u8fd1\u3044\u4f4d\u7f6e\u3067\u6226\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u52b1\u307f\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u306b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u6210\u3057\u9042\u3052\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u51ac\u306e\u9593\u306b\u7686\u304c\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3078\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5831\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u3068\u306e\u30ae\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u306f45\u79d2\u307b\u3069\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\u5148\u982d\u96c6\u56e3\u304c\u5168\u529b\u3067\u6226\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3053\u306e\u30ae\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u306f\u52b1\u307f\u306b\u306a\u308b\u5146\u5019\u3060\u3002\u6211\u3005\u304c\u3053\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3067\u826f\u3044\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u8e0f\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\n \u300c\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u306b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u6210\u3057\u9042\u3052\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u51ac\u306e\u9593\u306b\u7686\u304c\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3078\u53d6\u308a\u7d