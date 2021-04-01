F1
バーレーンGP
28 3月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
14 days
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
28 days
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
34 days
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
48 days
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
62 days
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
69 days
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
83 days
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
90 days
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
104 days
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
118 days
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
146 days
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
153 days
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
160 days
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
174 days
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
181 days
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
188 days
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
202 days
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
209 days
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
217 days
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
233 days
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
245 days
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
254 days
/ レッドブルF1、次戦イモラで更に速く？　積極アップデート策を計画中
F1 / ニュース

マクラーレン代表「4位はノリスの進歩の証！」危なげないレース展開をべた褒め

執筆:

マクラーレンF1のアンドレアス・ザイドル代表は、ドライバーのランド・ノリスが開幕戦バーレーンGPで4位を獲得したことこそ、彼が3シーズン目に向けて次のステップを踏んでいることの証明だと考えている。

マクラーレン代表「4位はノリスの進歩の証！」危なげないレース展開をべた褒め

　バーレーン・インターナショナル・サーキットで行なわれた2021年のF1開幕戦で、マクラーレンのランド・ノリスは4位入賞を記録する活躍を見せた。今季で3年目を迎えているノリスだが、チームはこの結果が彼の進歩を証明するものだと考えている。

Read Also:

　ノリスはバーレーンGPを予選7番手からスタート。予選こそ新加入のダニエル・リカルドの後塵を拝したが、レースではそのリカルドとピエール・ガスリー（アルファタウリ）を果敢にオーバーテイクしていき、最終的に4位にまでポジションを上げた。

　チーム代表のアンドレアス・ザイドルはノリスが過去のシーズンで学んだことを生かしており、レースを良くコントロールしていたと、その走りを称賛している。

「ランドが次のステップに進んだことを、我々はレースや予選といった週末全体を通じて目の当たりにしてきたと思う」

　ザイドル代表はそう語る。

「こういったものは若手ドライバーに期待すべきものだと思う。特に彼のキャリア初期にはこうしたステップを踏んでいくことを期待していた。なぜならそれこそがこのスポーツでトップドライバーになる方法だからだ」

「彼がレースをどう成功させたか、それを見るのは素晴らしいものだ。レースは彼の側からとても良くコントロールされていたんだ。彼はプッシュすべきタイミングにプッシュし、コントロールすべき位置にいるときにはそれを制御していたんだ」

　ノリス本人もバーレーンでのレースペースにはかなり満足していると話す。またこのサーキットでは「ここ数年はあまり良くなかった」と認めている。

　ザイドル代表はそうしたドライバーとしての評価に同意しており、今年示した進歩はこれまでに築いてきた自信と経験によるものだと語る。

「フリー走行や予選、そしてレース中やストレスの掛かる状態でのエンジニアとの作業の仕方やコミュニケーションの方法を見れば、彼が過去2年で経験や自信を築いてきたことがハッキリと分かる」と、ザイドル代表。

「今、彼は冬の間にも血肉にしてきたものを再び実行に移し、自分自身から学んできたことが、ラップタイムやレースでのパフォーマンスに反映されているんだと思う」

「今回のタイヤマネジメントは素晴らしい仕事だった。彼は必要なときにプッシュしていて、完全にコントロールしていた。そうした姿を見るのは素晴らしいことだ」

　なおマクラーレンはチーム全体として見ても好調であり、開幕戦ではノリスとリカルドがダブル入賞。コンストラクターズランキングで3番手につけている。昨年マクラーレンは大きくパフォーマンスを向上させコンストラクターズ3位を勝ち取ったが、今季もトップチームと近い位置で戦えていることは励みになると、ザイドル代表は語った。

「今週末にチームが成し遂げたことにはとても満足している。この冬の間に皆がハードに仕事へ取り組んだことが報われたと思う」

「例えば優勝したルイス・ハミルトン（メルセデス）とのギャップは45秒ほどだったはずだ。先頭集団が全力で戦っているレースでこのギャップというのは励みになる兆候だ。我々がこのクルマで良いステップを踏んでいることを確認できるからね」

 

Read Also:

前の記事

レッドブルF1、次戦イモラで更に速く？　積極アップデート策を計画中

前の記事

レッドブルF1、次戦イモラで更に速く？　積極アップデート策を計画中
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

