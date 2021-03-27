\u3000\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30ca\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305fF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u521d\u65e5\u3067\u3001\u6700\u3082\u5370\u8c61\u7684\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u304c\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306e\u901f\u3055\u3060\u3002\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c2\u56de\u76ee\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u304c\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff09\u306e0.095\u79d2\u5dee\u306b\u8feb\u308b2\u756a\u624b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3057\u3001\u65b0\u52a0\u5165\u306e\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u30826\u756a\u624b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nRead u3068\u304c\u5168\u3066\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u307e\u3060\u3084\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u4f55\u3092\u3084\u308b\u3079\u304d\u304b\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u5148\u304c\u898b\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u81ea\u4fe1\u306b\u306a\u308b\u300d\n 