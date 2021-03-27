F1
F1
R
F1
バーレーンGP
28 3月
FP3 まで
00 時間
:
26
:
56
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
中国GP
チケット
08 4月
Canceled
R
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
19 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
33 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
39 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
53 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
67 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
74 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
88 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
95 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
109 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
123 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
151 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
158 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
165 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
179 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
186 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
193 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
207 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
214 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
222 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
238 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
250 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
259 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の”初日”に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」 / 【F1分析】やっぱりレッドブルが決勝でも強い？｜バーレーンGPのFP2、ロングランペース検証
F1 / ニュース

初日2番手のマクラーレンは台風の目となる？　ノリスは「他が実力を出していないだけ」と慎重姿勢

執筆:

F1バーレーンGP初日で印象的な速さを見せたマクラーレンだが、ランド・ノリスはライバルが真のペースを見せていないと考えており、あまり自信を持っていないようだ。

初日2番手のマクラーレンは台風の目となる？　ノリスは「他が実力を出していないだけ」と慎重姿勢

　バーレーン・インターナショナル・サーキットで行なわれたF1開幕戦バーレーンGPの初日で、最も印象的だったもののひとつが、マクラーレンの速さだ。フリー走行2回目では、ランド・ノリスがトップのマックス・フェルスタッペン（レッドブル）の0.095秒差に迫る2番手タイムを記録し、新加入のダニエル・リカルドも6番手タイムをマークした。

Read Also:

　プレシーズンテストや今回のフリー走行の結果から、今季のマクラーレンがメルセデスやレッドブルとのトップ争いに食い込む台風の目になるのではないかと予測する向きもあるが、ノリスはそれを否定。多くのライバルがまだ本領を発揮していないだけだと主張し、新車MCL35Mには十分な自信を持てていないと語った。

「今日の結果には少し驚いている。多分僕たちが他よりも実力を見せてしまっただけだと思う」

「シンプルなことだよ。明日グリッドの前方に並ぶのはいつもの4台だと思う。どうなるか分からないし、驚くようなことが起こるかもしれない。でも今日のフィーリングはそれほど良くなかった」

　ノリスはまた、マクラーレンはコーナリング時のフィーリングが十分ではなく、特に燃料搭載量や天候が変わった際に一貫性を保つことができなかったと説明した。

「特に中高速コーナーで自信が持てていないんだ。例えばターン6やターン7だ。僕は最初のラップでミスをしてしまって、ターンインの際にリヤを滑らせてしまったので、アタックを中断しないといけなかった」

「マシンに対する自信に関しては、自分の望んでいるレベルではない。去年のようにはうまくいっていないけど、去年より改善された部分もある。だから必ずしも全ての部分を何とかしなきゃいけないわけじゃない」

　マシンに100％の自信を持てていないというのはチームメイトのリカルドも同様だという。しかしながらリカルドは、完全に満足していない状況で良いタイムが出ているということは、それが改善できた時にいかに物事がポジティブに進むかを示していると語った。

「僕たちが2番手と6番手になったことは励みになるけど、僕たちはまだ比較的満足していないと思う」とリカルド。

「あまり悲観的になってはいけないけど、僕たちはまだ100％快適な状態とは言えないし、やりたいことが全てできているわけではない」

「つまり、まだやるべきことがあるということだ。でも何をやるべきか分かっていて、先が見えているということは自信になる」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の”初日”に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」

前の記事

アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の”初日”に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」

次の記事

【F1分析】やっぱりレッドブルが決勝でも強い？｜バーレーンGPのFP2、ロングランペース検証

【F1分析】やっぱりレッドブルが決勝でも強い？｜バーレーンGPのFP2、ロングランペース検証
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ランド ノリス
チーム マクラーレン
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
F1

【F1分析】やっぱりレッドブルが決勝でも強い？｜バーレーンGPのFP2、ロングランペース検証

46min
2
F1

【F1動画】開幕戦バーレーンGPフリー走行2回目ハイライト

17時間
3
F1

【F1メカ解説：2021年開幕戦バーレーン】初戦で見えてきた、各チームの”秘密”兵器

1d
4
MotoGP

MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る

1d
5
F1

アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の”初日”に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」

1時間
最新ニュース
【F1分析】やっぱりレッドブルが決勝でも強い？｜バーレーンGPのFP2、ロングランペース検証
F1

【F1分析】やっぱりレッドブルが決勝でも強い？｜バーレーンGPのFP2、ロングランペース検証

46分
初日2番手のマクラーレンは台風の目となる？　ノリスは「他が実力を出していないだけ」と慎重姿勢
F1

初日2番手のマクラーレンは台風の目となる？　ノリスは「他が実力を出していないだけ」と慎重姿勢

1時間
アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の”初日”に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」
F1

アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の”初日”に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」

1時間
ペレス、1周のアタックに課題残す「まだレッドブルのクルマを完全にモノに出来ていない」
F1

ペレス、1周のアタックに課題残す「まだレッドブルのクルマを完全にモノに出来ていない」

3時間
ニコ・ヒュルケンベルグ、今季はメルセデスとアストンマーチンでリザーブドライバーを担当へ
F1

ニコ・ヒュルケンベルグ、今季はメルセデスとアストンマーチンでリザーブドライバーを担当へ

4時間
最新のビデオ
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
ペレス、1周のアタックに課題残す「まだレッドブルのクルマを完全にモノに出来ていない」 バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレス、1周のアタックに課題残す「まだレッドブルのクルマを完全にモノに出来ていない」

レッドブルF1は”常に全開”。ペレス、チームの姿勢に感銘「彼らは何でも限界までやるんだ」
F1 / ニュース

レッドブルF1は”常に全開”。ペレス、チームの姿勢に感銘「彼らは何でも限界までやるんだ」

ベッテル、新マシンの“名前”明かす。アストンマーチンと縁深い『007』にちなんだものに
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、新マシンの“名前”明かす。アストンマーチンと縁深い『007』にちなんだものに

More from
ランド ノリス
F1は残酷な世界……友人アルボンのシート喪失にノリス「残念」
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1は残酷な世界……友人アルボンのシート喪失にノリス「残念」

リカルドのシミュレータ作業に”ヒント”あり……ノリス、新チームメイトから早くも学ぶ
F1 / 速報ニュース

リカルドのシミュレータ作業に”ヒント”あり……ノリス、新チームメイトから早くも学ぶ

マクラーレンF1新車MCL35M、雨のシルバーストンで初走行。ノリスがステアリング握る マクラーレンMCL35M フィルミングデー
F1 / 速報ニュース

マクラーレンF1新車MCL35M、雨のシルバーストンで初走行。ノリスがステアリング握る

More from
マクラーレン
マクラーレンF1移籍のリカルド、伝家の宝刀”ブレーキング”はまだ調整必要？
F1 / 速報ニュース

マクラーレンF1移籍のリカルド、伝家の宝刀”ブレーキング”はまだ調整必要？

マクラーレンF1、画期的ディフューザーをライバルが採用しなかったのは「驚き」 Bahrain March testing
F1 / 速報ニュース

マクラーレンF1、画期的ディフューザーをライバルが採用しなかったのは「驚き」

マクラーレンF1、”画期的”なディフューザーを採用。他チームが真似をする？ Bahrain March testing
F1 / 分析

マクラーレンF1、”画期的”なディフューザーを採用。他チームが真似をする？

Trending 今日

【F1分析】やっぱりレッドブルが決勝でも強い？｜バーレーンGPのFP2、ロングランペース検証
F1 F1 / 分析

【F1分析】やっぱりレッドブルが決勝でも強い？｜バーレーンGPのFP2、ロングランペース検証

【F1動画】開幕戦バーレーンGPフリー走行2回目ハイライト
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

【F1動画】開幕戦バーレーンGPフリー走行2回目ハイライト

【F1メカ解説：2021年開幕戦バーレーン】初戦で見えてきた、各チームの”秘密”兵器
F1 F1 / 分析

【F1メカ解説：2021年開幕戦バーレーン】初戦で見えてきた、各チームの”秘密”兵器

MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る

アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の”初日”に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の”初日”に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」

初日2番手のマクラーレンは台風の目となる？　ノリスは「他が実力を出していないだけ」と慎重姿勢
F1 F1 / ニュース

初日2番手のマクラーレンは台風の目となる？　ノリスは「他が実力を出していないだけ」と慎重姿勢

ペレス、1周のアタックに課題残す「まだレッドブルのクルマを完全にモノに出来ていない」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレス、1周のアタックに課題残す「まだレッドブルのクルマを完全にモノに出来ていない」

F1バーレーンFP2：”四強”時代到来？　フェルスタッペン首位もノリス肉薄。角田裕毅はガスリー上回る7番手
F1 F1 / フリー走行レポート

F1バーレーンFP2：”四強”時代到来？　フェルスタッペン首位もノリス肉薄。角田裕毅はガスリー上回る7番手

最新ニュース

【F1分析】やっぱりレッドブルが決勝でも強い？｜バーレーンGPのFP2、ロングランペース検証
F1 F1 / 分析

【F1分析】やっぱりレッドブルが決勝でも強い？｜バーレーンGPのFP2、ロングランペース検証

初日2番手のマクラーレンは台風の目となる？　ノリスは「他が実力を出していないだけ」と慎重姿勢
F1 F1 / ニュース

初日2番手のマクラーレンは台風の目となる？　ノリスは「他が実力を出していないだけ」と慎重姿勢

アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の”初日”に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の”初日”に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」

ペレス、1周のアタックに課題残す「まだレッドブルのクルマを完全にモノに出来ていない」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレス、1周のアタックに課題残す「まだレッドブルのクルマを完全にモノに出来ていない」

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.