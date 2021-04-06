F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルピーヌF1のオコン、今季大激戦の入賞争いを痛感「ポイントを獲るために、ミスをする余裕はない」

執筆:
協力:
Stuart Codling

エステバン・オコンは、今季のアルピーヌがポイント獲得を目指すためには”ミスは許されない”と語る。

アルピーヌF1のオコン、今季大激戦の入賞争いを痛感「ポイントを獲るために、ミスをする余裕はない」

　昨年までルノーF1を名乗っていたチームは、アルピーヌと名称を変更し、マシンのカラーリングもガラリと変えて今シーズンのF1に挑んでいる。

　その初戦となったバーレーンGPでは、F1復帰を果たしたフェルナンド・アロンソはリタイア、チームメイトのエステバン・オコンも13位と、いずれも入賞には手が届かず……ノーポイントに終わった。

　同チームがポイントを獲得できなかったのは、ルノー時代の昨年スペインGP以来のことだ。

　オコンは予選Q2で、前を走るカルロス・サインツJr.（フェラーリ）がコースオフしたことで出されたイエローフラッグによってアタックを中断させられてしまい、結局16番グリッドからのスタートとなった。ここから決勝で順位を上げるのは容易ではなかった。

「僕にとっての痛手となったのは、スタートポジションであるということは明らかだ」

　オコンはそう語った。

「トップ10からスタートしていれば、もちろん入賞に手が届いていただろうし、11番手か12番手からのスタートだったとしても、入賞するチャンスがあったと思う」

「入賞するためには、ミスをする余裕はない。マシンから最大のパフォーマンスを引き出さなければいけないんだ」

「パフォーマンスが不足している部分、改善すべき部分がどこにあるのか、それは分かっている。それをしっかりと把握して、次のレースでペースを上げるのは、僕ら次第だ。そうすれば、少し余裕が生まれるかもしれない」

　オコン曰く、今季彼のマシンに搭載されている2021年型のルノー製パワーユニット（PU）”E-Tech20B”は、彼がこれまでF1で使ってきたどのPUよりも優れていると称賛する。しかしその一方で、アルピーヌはレギュレーション変更によって失われたダウンフォースを、今後さらに取り戻すために尽力する必要があるとも語る。

　ただチームは、そのために手を加える必要がある部分を特定しているようだ。

「新しいレギュレーションによって、多くのことが変わった」

　そうオコンは語る。

「今年は、昨年と同じルールの下で争われ、マシンも持ち越されている。しかし現実には、それとはほど遠い」

「実際にはマシンのほとんどは、誰にとっても新しいモノだ。誰もがかなりのダウンフォースを失い、その結果グリップも失っている。そして、それを取り戻そうとしているんだ」

「現時点では、どのチームも昨年と比べて遅く、マシンのパフォーマンスも昨年と比べれば劣っている。そのため、ラップタイムを取り戻せる領域があるということが分かる」

「それがどこにあるのか、それを見つけることの一部は、すでに行なわれている。僕らはそれをしていかなきゃいけないんだ」

 

シリーズ F1
ドライバー エステバン オコン
チーム Alpine
執筆者 Pablo Elizalde

