\u3000\u6628\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u30eb\u30ce\u30fcF1\u3092\u540d\u4e57\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u3068\u540d\u79f0\u3092\u5909\u66f4\u3057\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3082\u30ac\u30e9\u30ea\u3068\u5909\u3048\u3066\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306eF1\u306b\u6311\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c1\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\n\n\u3000\u305d\u306e\u521d\u6226\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u306f\u3001F1\u5fa9\u5e30\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30a8\u30b9\u30c6\u30d0\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u308213\u4f4d\u3068\u3001\u3044\u305a\u308c\u3082\u5165\u8cde\u306b\u306f\u624b\u304c\u5c4a\u304b\u305a\u2026\u2026\u30ce\u30fc\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u540c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u6642\u4ee3\u306e\u6628\u5e74\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u4ee5\u6765\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u306f\u4e88\u9078Q2\u3067\u3001\u524d\u3092\u8d70\u308b\u30ab\u30eb\u30ed\u30b9\u30fb\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\uff08\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\uff09\u304c\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u30aa\u30d5\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u51fa\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30a4\u30a8\u30ed\u30fc\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u4e2d\u65ad\u3055\u305b\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u3001\u7d50\u5c4016\u756a\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u3053\u304b\u3089\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5bb9\u6613\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306e\u75db\u624b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u660e\u3089\u304b\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30c8\u30c3\u30d710\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u5165\u8cde\u306b\u624b\u304c\u5c4a\u3044\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3057\u300111\u756a\u624b\u304b12\u756a\u624b\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u5165\u8cde\u3059\u308b\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u5165\u8cde\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u3059\u308b\u4f59\u88d5\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u6700\u5927\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3055\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u4e0d\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u90e8\u5206\u3001\u6539\u5584\u3059\u3079\u304d\u90e8\u5206\u304c\u3069\u3053\u306b\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3092\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3068\u628a\u63e1\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u50d5\u3089\u6b21\u7b2c\u3060\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5c11\u3057\u4f59\u88d5\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u66f0\u304f\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u5f7c\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u642d\u8f09\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b2021\u5e74\u578b\u306e\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u88fd\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\uff08PU\uff09\u201dE-Tech20B\u201d\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u304c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067F1\u3067\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3069\u306ePU\u3088\u308a\u3082\u512a\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u79f0\u8cdb\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305d\u306e\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u306f\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u5931\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u3055\u3089\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u623b\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5c3d\u529b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3082\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u624b\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u90e8\u5206\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u4eca\u5e74\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u3068\u540c\u3058\u30eb\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u4e0b\u3067\u4e89\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3082\u6301\u3061\u8d8a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u73fe\u5b9f\u306b\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3068\u306f\u307b\u3069\u9060\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306f\u3001\u8ab0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30e2\u30ce\u3060\u3002\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u304b\u306a\u308a\u306e\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u5931\u3044\u3001\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30d7\u3082\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u623b\u305d\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u73fe\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3069\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3082\u6628\u5e74\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\u3066\u9045\u304f\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3082\u6628\u5e74\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\u308c\u3070\u52a3\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u623b\u305b\u308b\u9818\u57df\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5206\u304b\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3069\u3053\u306b\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306f\u3001\u3059\u3067\u306b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304b\u306a\u304d\u3083\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\nF1\u958b\u5e55\u62262\u4f4d\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3001\u30c7\u30d5\u306e\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u30671\u54680.3\u79d2\u3092\u30ed\u30b9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\uff1f\nF1\u5fa9\u5e30\u6226\u3067\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u4e89\u3044\u306e\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u3001\u8caa\u6b32\u306b\u3055\u3089\u306a\u308b\u9032\u5316\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u300c\u6539\u5584\u306e\u4f59\u5730\u304c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30ebF1\u306e\u30de\u30eb\u30b3\u535a\u58eb\u3001\u30db\u30f3\u30c0PU\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u6027\u306b\u300c\u4e0d\u5b89\u306a\u3057\u300d\u3002\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u6765\u5b63\u5411\u3051\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u958b\u767a\u306b\u306f\u61f8\u5ff5\uff1f\n\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u4ee3\u8868\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff06\u30ed\u30ba\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u306e\u78ba\u57f7\u3092\u56de\u9867\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306b\u306f\u6211\u3005\u306e\u77e5\u308a\u5f97\u306a\u3044\u6b74\u53f2\u7684\u80cc\u666f\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u677e\u4e0b\u4fe1\u6cbb\u3001\u201c\u5f8c\u8f29\u201d\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306e\u5f37\u307f\u3092\u8a9e\u308b\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3082\u6c17\u306b\u3057\u3059\u304e\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\n\n\n\n