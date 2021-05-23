セルジオ・ペレスのボディガードが銃撃される事件が母国メキシコで発生「僕の家族は無事だ」

\u3000\u30e1\u30ad\u30b7\u30b3\u306e\u73fe\u5730\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u30015\u670822\u65e5\uff08\u571f\uff09\u306e\u65e9\u671d\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306eF1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306e\u6545\u90f7\u30b0\u30a2\u30c0\u30e9\u30cf\u30e9\u3067\u5f37\u76d7\u672a\u9042\u4e8b\u4ef6\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u30dc\u30c7\u30a3\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u304c\u9283\u6483\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u306e\u30dc\u30c7\u30a3\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u306f\u3001\u30b8\u30fc\u30d7 \u30e9\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30fc\u3092\u596a\u304a\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5f37\u76d7\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3057\u305f\u969b\u306b\u9283\u6483\u3055\u308c\u3066\u8ca0\u50b7\u3057\u305f\u6a21\u69d8\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306e\u5144\u30a2\u30f3\u30c8\u30cb\u30aa\u306e\u30dc\u30c7\u30a3\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u3082\u52d9\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u5144\u304c\u73fe\u5834\u306b\u3044\u305f\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306f\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u3000\u5730\u5143\u7d19\u300eEl Informador\u300f\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5831\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u30dc\u30c7\u30a3\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u3072\u3068\u308a\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8eca\u4e21\u304c\u76d7\u307e\u308c\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6c17\u4ed8\u304d\u3001\u8eca\u4e21\u306e\u5f8c\u308d\u3092\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u30dc\u30c7\u30a3\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u306f\u9283\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5f37\u76d7\u72af\u3068\u306e\u9593\u3067\u9283\u6483\u6226\u304c\u59cb\u307e\u308a\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u3046\u3061\u3072\u3068\u308a\u304c\u9854\u3092\u8ca0\u50b7\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u72af\u4eba\u9054\u306f\u9ed2\u306e\u30b7\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u306b\u4e57\u308a\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u73fe\u5834\u304b\u3089\u9003\u8d70\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u5831\u9053\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u4e88\u9078\u5f8c\u306b\u5c0b\u306d\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u4e8b\u5b9f\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u3001\u30dc\u30c7\u30a3\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u5bb9\u614b\u304c\u826f\u597d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\uff08\u72af\u4eba\uff09\u306f\u50d5\u306e\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\uff08\u30dc\u30c7\u30a3\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\uff09\u304c\u6301\u3064\u8eca\u3092\u596a\u304a\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u50d5\u306e\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u3072\u3068\u308a\u3092\u6483\u3061\u3001\u50b7\u4ed8\u3051\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u8eca\u3092\u596a\u304a\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3001\u4ed6\u306b\u306f\u4f55\u3082\u8d77\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6483\u305f\u308c\u305f\u5f7c\u306e\u5bb9\u614b\u306f\u826f\u597d\u3060\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u8b66\u5bdf\u304c\u305d\u306e\u5f37\u76d7\u3092\u6355\u307e\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306e\u5bb6\u65cf\u306f\u7121\u4e8b\u3060\u3002\u3042\u308a\u304c\u3068\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3082\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306fQ3\u307e\u3067\u9032\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u30c8\u30e9\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u5f15\u3063\u304b\u304b\u308b\u306a\u3069\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u3044\u304b\u305a\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b9\u756a\u624b\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u6700\u60aa\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3088\u300d\u3068\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u5909\u3048\u305f\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u306f\u826f\u3044\u8abf\u5b50\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3057\u3001Q2\u3067\u3082\u826f\u3044\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u8e0f\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0a\u304c\u6dbc\u3057\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001Q3\u3067\u306f\u307e\u305f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u5909\u3048\u305f\u3089\u3001\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u5168\u304f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u304c\u304b\u306a\u308a\u51b7\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u30662\u56de\u76ee\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30c8\u30e9\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u906d\u9047\u3059\u308b\u307e\u3067\u306f\u9806\u8abf\u306b\u8d70\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3042\u308c\uff08\u30c8\u30e9\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30af\uff09\u306e\u305b\u3044\u3067\u5927\u5e45\u306b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u30ed\u30b9\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u300d\n 