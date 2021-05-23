チケット
F1 ニュース

セルジオ・ペレスのボディガードが銃撃される事件が母国メキシコで発生「僕の家族は無事だ」

執筆:
, Grand prix editor
協力:
Luis Ramírez

F1モナコGPの予選日に、メキシコではセルジオ・ペレスとその兄のボディガードを務める男性が銃撃を受けたようだ。

　メキシコの現地メディアによると、5月22日（土）の早朝、レッドブルのF1ドライバーであるセルジオ・ペレスの故郷グアダラハラで強盗未遂事件が発生し、彼のボディガードが銃撃を受けたようだ。

　そのボディガードは、ジープ ラングラーを奪おうとしていた強盗に対応した際に銃撃されて負傷した模様。彼はペレスの兄アントニオのボディガードも務めているが、兄が現場にいたかどうかは明らかになっていない。

　地元紙『El Informador』は次のように報じている。

「ふたりのボディガードのひとりが、その車両が盗まれようとしていることに気付き、車両の後ろを走っていた」

「そのボディガードは銃を出したため、強盗犯との間で銃撃戦が始まり、彼らのうちひとりが顔を負傷した。そして犯人達は黒のシボレーに乗り込んで現場から逃走した」

　この報道について予選後に尋ねられたペレスは、それが事実であることを認め、ボディガードの容態が良好であることを明かした。

「彼ら（犯人）は僕のセキュリティ（ボディガード）が持つ車を奪おうとしていた。そして彼らは僕のセキュリティのひとりを撃ち、傷付けたんだ」

　ペレスはそう説明した。

「しかし彼らは基本的に車を奪おうとしただけで、他には何も起きなかった。撃たれた彼の容態は良好だ。そして警察がその強盗を捕まえてくれた」

「僕の家族は無事だ。ありがとう」

　ペレスはまた、自身の予選セッションについても振り返った。彼はQ3まで進出したが、ラストアタックでトラフィックに引っかかるなど上手くいかず、最終的に9番手に終わった。

「最悪だったよ」とペレスは言う。

「アプローチを変えた結果、予選に向けては良い調子できていたし、Q2でも良いステップが踏めていた」

「しかしコース上が涼しくなってきていたので、Q3ではまたアプローチを変えたら、フロントのグリップが全くなかった。タイヤがかなり冷えていたんだ」

「そして2回目のアタックでは、トラフィックに遭遇するまでは順調に走ることができていた。しかしあれ（トラフィック）のせいで大幅にタイムをロスしてしまった」

 

