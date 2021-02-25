レッドブルRB16Bには”良いポテンシャル”あり？　初走行フェルスタッペン＆ペレス好感触

\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u30b7\u30eb\u30d0\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u30c7\u30fc\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u30012021\u5e74\u7528\u30de\u30b7\u30f3RB16B\u3092\u521d\u8d70\u884c\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u65e5\u306f\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3068\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u65b0\u52a0\u5165\u306e\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u304c\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u63e1\u308a\u3001\u5408\u8a08100km\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u306a\u304c\u3089\u597d\u5370\u8c61\u3092\u5f97\u305f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u524d\u65e5\u306b\u65e7\u578b\u306eF1\u30de\u30b7\u30f3RB15\u3067\u8d70\u884c\u3002\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u6700\u65b0\u306eRB16B\u306e\u4e57\u308a\u63db\u3048\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6bd4\u8f03\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3002\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u6700\u521d\u306e\u611f\u89e6\u306b\u52c7\u6c17\u3065\u3051\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u898b\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u8d70\u884c\u5f8c\u306b\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300cRB15\u306b\u5148\u306b\u4e57\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3068\u3066\u3082\u826f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u306e\u53c2\u8003\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u50d5\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u2026\u2026\u4eca\u5e74\u50d5\u304c\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u3059\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306b\u4e57\u308a\u8fbc\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4fe1\u3058\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306a\u611f\u899a\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3002\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3054\u3068\u306b\u3001\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u6bb5\u968e\u7684\u306b\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u306e\u3092\u3001\u521d\u65e5\u306e\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u307b\u3069\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30dd\u30c6\u30f3\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u65e2\u306b\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306eRB16B\u3067\u521d\u8d70\u884c\u3002RB16\u3068\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u9055\u3044\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u611f\u3058\u53d6\u308c\u305f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u5224\u65ad\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u307e\u3060\u65e9\u3044\u3068\u614e\u91cd\u306a\u59ff\u52e2\u3092\u898b\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u9055\u3044\u306f\u3042\u308b\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5909\u66f4\u306f\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u3060\u3002\u5f8c\u90e8\u304c\u5927\u304d\u304f\u30ab\u30c3\u30c8\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u6319\u52d5\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u7570\u306a\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306a\u3069\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u3057\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u6163\u308c\u3001\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306a\u90e8\u5206\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u305f\u3060\u3051\u3060\u3002\u5168\u3066\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u306f\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u3084\u3089\u306a\u304d\u3083\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u3068\u6bd4\u8f03\u3057\u3066\u958b\u5e55\u524d\u306e\u5408\u540c\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u65e5\u6570\u304c\u534a\u6e1b\u30023\u65e5\u9593\u306e\u307f\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3082\u5404\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f1\u53f0\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3057\u304b\u8d70\u3089\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3072\u3068\u308a\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u8d70\u308c\u308b\u306e\u306f1\u65e5\u534a\u306e\u307f\u306b\u9650\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u65b0\u52a0\u5165\u306e\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30b3\u30af\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u6163\u308c\u308b\u307e\u3067\u306b\u306f\u6570\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304b\u304b\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c100%\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u6163\u308c\u308b\u307e\u3067\u306b\u306f\u3001\u304b\u306a\u308a\u306e\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u6163\u308c\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u6700\u521d\u306e5\u6226\u3067\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u5909\u5316\u3092\u9042\u3052\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u3001\u305d\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u9032\u6b69\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3082\u5909\u66f4\u3057\u305f\u3057\u3001\u30d9\u30eb\u30c8\u3082\u8abf\u6574\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3001\u7570\u306a\u308b\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u3067\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u306b\u6163\u308c\u308b\u306e\u304c\u6700\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u3060\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u306b\u884c\u304f\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5168\u529b\u3067\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u306a\u304d\u3083\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\nRead Also:\n\nF1\u65b0\u8eca\u201d\u96d1\u611f\u201d\u89e3\u8aac\uff1a\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30ebRB16B\u300260\uff05\u304c\u6628\u5e74\u578b\u3068\u540c\u3058\u2026\u2026\u3067\u3082\u30ea\u30e4\u30b5\u30b9\u30da\u30f3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u5909\u66f4\u3042\u308a\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u3001\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u98a8\u6d1e\u306e\u201d\u76f8\u95a2\u95a2\u4fc2\u201d\u3092\u662f\u6b63\uff1f\u3000\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306e\u671f\u5f85\n\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3001\u30ed\u30fc\u30ec\u30a6\u30b9\u4e16\u754c\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u8cde\u306e\u6700\u512a\u79c0\u7537\u5b50\u9078\u624b\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u30ce\u30df\u30cd\u30fc\u30c8\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30012023\u5e74\u304b\u3089WEC\uff06\u30eb\u30fb\u30de\u30f324\u6642\u9593\u53c2\u6226\u3078\u3002\u81ea\u793e\u88fd\u30cf\u30a4\u30d1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u3092\u88fd\u9020\n\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u65b0F1\u7528PU\u201dRA621H\u201d\u306f\u300c\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30d9\u30f3\u30c1\u3067\u306f\u671f\u5f85\u901a\u308a\u300d\u7530\u8fba\u8c4a\u6cbbTD\u304c\u8aac\u660e\n\n