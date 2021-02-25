F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブルRB16Bには”良いポテンシャル”あり？　初走行フェルスタッペン＆ペレス好感触

執筆:

レッドブルがシルバーストン・サーキットで新車RB16Bのシェイクダウンを実施。マックス・フェルスタッペンとセルジオ・ペレスのふたりがステアリングを握った。

レッドブルRB16Bには”良いポテンシャル”あり？　初走行フェルスタッペン＆ペレス好感触

　レッドブルはシルバーストン・サーキットでフィルミングデーを実施し、2021年用マシンRB16Bを初走行させた。

　この日はマックス・フェルスタッペンと、今季新加入のセルジオ・ペレスがステアリングを握り、合計100kmの走行ながら好印象を得たようだ。

　ペレスは前日に旧型のF1マシンRB15で走行。そこから最新のRB16Bの乗り換え、その比較を確認。ニューマシンの最初の感触に勇気づけられたようだ。

「可能性を見出すことができるよ」

　ペレスは走行後にそう語った。

「RB15に先に乗ることができてとても良かった。レッドブルのマシンがどのように感じるのか、その参考を得ることができたからね」

「そして僕のクルマ……今年僕がドライブする予定のクルマに乗り込んだ。それは信じられないような感覚だったよ。スピードごとに、グリップを段階的に感じることができた。そういうのを、初日の段階で感じることができたんだ。それほどたくさん走ったわけじゃない。でも、マシンには大きなポテンシャルがあることは既に分かった」

　フェルスタッペンのRB16Bで初走行。RB16とは少し違いがあるということは感じ取れたようだが、そのスピードを判断するのはまだ早いと慎重な姿勢を見せた。

「もちろん、違いはあるよ」

　そうフェルスタッペンは語った。

「大きな変更はもちろんフロアだ。後部が大きくカットされている。それによって、マシンの挙動は少し異なる」

「しかし、セットアップなどの作業をしたわけじゃない。マシンに慣れ、基本的な部分を理解しただけだ。全ての作業は、バーレーンでやらなきゃいけない」

　今季は昨年と比較して開幕前の合同テストの日数が半減。3日間のみとなっている。しかも各チームは1台のマシンしか走らせることができないため、ひとりのドライバーが走れるのは1日半のみに限られる。

　新加入のペレスにとっては非常に厳しい状況であることは間違いなく、レッドブルのコクピットに慣れるまでには数レースかかるかもしれないと考えているようだ。

「100%マシンに慣れるまでには、かなりの時間がかかるだろう。マシンに慣れるため、最初の5戦で自分が変化を遂げられることを期待している」

　そうペレスは語った。

「でも、そのことに関して僕らはかなり進歩できていると言わなければいけない。シートも変更したし、ベルトも調整することができたからね」

「僕らはこれまで、異なるやり方で仕事をしてきた。だから、新しいやり方に慣れるのが最優先事項だ。そしてバーレーンに行く時には、全力で勝利を目指す準備ができているようにしなきゃいけない」

アルファロメオ、今季序盤にC41をアップデートへ。新規則マシンの開発に集中するのはいつ？

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン , セルジオ ペレス
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

