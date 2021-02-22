F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

リカルドの”幅広い腰”がF1マシン設計の限界を決めてしまう？

執筆:

マクラーレンのダニエル・リカルドは、自分の腰の幅が広いために、現代のF1マシンのコクピットは狭すぎると訴えるが、今季用マシンMCL35Mでは問題はないと語る。

シェア
コメント

　今季からマクラーレンに加入しF1を戦う予定のダニエル・リカルドは、自分の腰は横幅が広く、レッドブル時代にはマシンに乗り込む際に問題となることが多々あったと語った。

　シーズン開幕に向けた準備を進めているリカルドにとって、最初の難題はシート合わせだったようだ。用意されたマクラーレンの最初のモックアップシートは、リカルドには少し狭すぎたため、調整する必要があったのだ。

　チームの努力もあり、最終的にはリカルドに合ったシートが作り出されたようで、MCL35Mのコクピットに問題なく収まることができた。しかしかつてレッドブルに所属していた際には、この問題に悩まされたようだ。エイドリアン・ニューウェイがデザインするマシンは非常にタイトになっていることが多く、ドライバーが乗り込むのが難しいということもあった。

「僕の腰は幅が広いみたいだ。僕は骨太なタイプだからね」

　リカルドはそう語った。

「でも乗り込むことができたよ。収まるのが厳しかったのは、最初のモックアップのようなシートだったんだ。チームは、彼らが理解していた寸法から、大丈夫だろうとある意味仮定したんだと思う。しかし、それはまったく大丈夫じゃなかった」

「幸運なことに、それはただシートの問題だった。狭すぎたのは、モノコック自体じゃなかったから、僕は乗り込むことができたんだ」

　彼の腰幅が広いことは、マシンを開発する上での限界を生じさせているとリカルドは言う。空力的なことを考えれば、モノコックはできるだけ細く作りたいというのが一般的だ。ただその”身体的”な限界により、空力パフォーマンスを失うことがあったとしたならば、快適にドライビングできることによってそれを補ってみせるとリカルドは言う。

「僕は、確かに限界だと感じている」

　リカルドはそう語る。

「チームは今、マシンとシャシーを可能な限り細くコンパクトにデザインしようとしていると思う」

「本当の意味で、僕の腰がデザインの限界を決めてしまっていることがある。だから僕は彼らに言うんだ。『快適にドライブできるようにして欲しい。もしそれで空力的に0.1秒失うなら、僕はそれ以上に速くドライブするから』とね」

　マクラーレンに新加入したリカルドは、先日シルバーストン・サーキットで行なわれたフィルミングデーで、ニューマシンMCL35Mを初めてドライブした。

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ダニエル リカルド
チーム マクラーレン
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

