バーレーンGP
28 3月
イベントは終了しました
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
F1
スペインGP
06 5月
F1
モナコGP
20 5月
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
F1
カナダGP
10 6月
F1
フランスGP
24 6月
F1
オーストリアGP
01 7月
F1
イギリスGP
15 7月
F1
ハンガリーGP
29 7月
F1
ベルギーGP
26 8月
F1
オランダGP
02 9月
F1
イタリアGP
09 9月
F1
ロシアGP
23 9月
F1
シンガポールGP
30 9月
F1
日本GP
07 10月
F1
アメリカGP
21 10月
F1
メキシコGP
28 10月
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
F1
Australian GP
21 11月
F1
サウジアラビアGP
03 12月
F1
アブダビGP
12 12月
角田裕毅は「必ずF1チャンピオンになれる」アルファタウリのトスト代表、大絶賛
F1 / ニュース

サインツJr.、フェラーリでの初レースに満足も「序盤はちょっと慎重になりすぎた」

執筆:

カルロス・サインツJr.は、フェラーリのF1ドライバーとして迎えた開幕戦バーレーンGPのレースラップで、慎重になりすぎたことを認めている。

サインツJr.、フェラーリでの初レースに満足も「序盤はちょっと慎重になりすぎた」

　カルロス・サインツJr.は、フェラーリに加入して最初のレースとなった開幕戦バーレーンGPで8位となったが、序盤のクラッシュでリタイアしたくなかったため、スタート直後からリスクを冒さないように慎重になりすぎたと明かした。

　予選では8番手を獲得したサインツJr.は、レース中のパフォーマンスには満足しているものの、もっと上位でフィニッシュしたかったと振り返った。

「全体的にはいい週末だった」

　サインツJr.はレース後、そう語った。

「結果自体は特別なものではないかもしれないけど、レースや予選の状況を考えると、結果以上に強力な内容だった」

「フェラーリに入って最初のレースだったから、最初の数ラップは少し慎重になりすぎていたのかもしれない。僕はただ、このレースを確実に完走したかったんだ」

「遅い2台のマシン、アストンマーチンとアルピーヌを交わしてクリーンエアになってからは、マシンにとても満足できたし、マシンからペースを引き出すことができた」

「というわけで、（フェラーリでの）最初の週末は良かった。まだ22レースあるから、スタートでもう少しアグレッシブになったり、序盤の数ラップをもう少しうまく走ったりすることができるだろう。僕は、マシンからもう少し多くのパフォーマンスを引き出す必要があるんだ」

　偶然にも、サインツJr.はダニエル・リカルド（マクラーレン）のすぐ後ろでレースを終えた。リカルドは、サインツJr.の後任としてマクラーレンに加わったドライバーだ。またサインツJr.のチームメイトであるシャルル・ルクレールは6位となっており、少なくともバーレーンではマクラーレンとフェラーリのパフォーマンスは近かったと言える。

　サインツJr.は、昨シーズン大苦戦したフェラーリがマクラーレンに近い位置にいることは良い兆候だと話した。

「昨年はシャルルを簡単にパスできたし、マクラーレンとフェラーリの差がどれだけ大きかったかを覚えている。1周あたり0.5秒の差がついていた」

「ポジティブな兆候があって励まされる。昨年と比べると大きなステップを踏むことができた。これからは細かい微調整を行なって、マラネロに戻ってからも努力を続けて改善していくことが重要だ」

 
 

シリーズ F1
ドライバー カルロス サインツ Jr.
チーム フェラーリ
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

