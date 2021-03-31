サインツJr.、フェラーリでの初レースに満足も「序盤はちょっと慎重になりすぎた」

\u3000\u30ab\u30eb\u30ed\u30b9\u30fb\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u3057\u3066\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u30678\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5e8f\u76e4\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3067\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u3057\u305f\u304f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u76f4\u5f8c\u304b\u3089\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u5192\u3055\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u614e\u91cd\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3059\u304e\u305f\u3068\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f8\u756a\u624b\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u4e2d\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u306f\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u3082\u3063\u3068\u4e0a\u4f4d\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3044\u3044\u9031\u672b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5f8c\u3001\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u7d50\u679c\u81ea\u4f53\u306f\u7279\u5225\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3051\u3069\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3084\u4e88\u9078\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u7d50\u679c\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u5185\u5bb9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306b\u5165\u3063\u3066\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3001\u6700\u521d\u306e\u6570\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u614e\u91cd\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3059\u304e\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u305f\u3060\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u5b8c\u8d70\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u9045\u30442\u53f0\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3001\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u3068\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u3092\u4ea4\u308f\u3057\u3066\u30af\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30a8\u30a2\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304b\u3089\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u3068\u3066\u3082\u6e80\u8db3\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3057\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3068\u3044\u3046\u308f\u3051\u3067\u3001\uff08\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3067\u306e\uff09\u6700\u521d\u306e\u9031\u672b\u306f\u826f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u307e\u306022\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u3082\u3046\u5c11\u3057\u30a2\u30b0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30d6\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u5e8f\u76e4\u306e\u6570\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u3082\u3046\u5c11\u3057\u3046\u307e\u304f\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u3082\u3046\u5c11\u3057\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u5076\u7136\u306b\u3082\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\uff08\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\uff09\u306e\u3059\u3050\u5f8c\u308d\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3002\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306e\u5f8c\u4efb\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u3063\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3060\u3002\u307e\u305f\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f6\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3068\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u8fd1\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u3001\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u5927\u82e6\u6226\u3057\u305f\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u304c\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306b\u8fd1\u3044\u4f4d\u7f6e\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u826f\u3044\u5146\u5019\u3060\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u6628\u5e74\u306f\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u3092\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u30d1\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3057\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3068\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306e\u5dee\u304c\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u5927\u304d\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3092\u899a\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30021\u5468\u3042\u305f\u308a0.5\u79d2\u306e\u5dee\u304c\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u5146\u5019\u304c\u3042\u3063\u3066\u52b1\u307e\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\u308b\u3068\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u8e0f\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u306f\u7d30\u304b\u3044\u5fae\u8abf\u6574\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30de\u30e9\u30cd\u30ed\u306b\u623b\u3063\u3066\u304b\u3089\u3082\u52aa\u529b\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u6539\u5584\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u300d\n  