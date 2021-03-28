”謎のエンジン停止”に見舞われたサインツJr.、満足の予選8番手も「Q1で”終わった”と思った」

\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306eF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u4e88\u9078\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306f\u30ab\u30eb\u30ed\u30b9\u30fb\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u304c8\u756a\u624b\u3001\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u304c4\u756a\u624b\u3068\u5171\u306bQ3\u306b\u9032\u51fa\u3002\u5927\u82e6\u6226\u3057\u305f\u6628\u5e74\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3001\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5207\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3060\u304c\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u4e88\u9078Q1\u3067\u7a81\u5982\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u304c\u505c\u6b62\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u3092\u4e57\u308a\u8d8a\u3048\u3066\u3001Q3\u306b\u99d2\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u78ba\u5b9f\u306bQ1\u3092\u7a81\u7834\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u30012\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3063\u305f\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u4e2d\u306b\u7a81\u5982\u30b9\u30ed\u30fc\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3002\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u300e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u505c\u6b62\u300f\u306e\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3001\u4e00\u6642\u306f\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0a\u3067\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u6b62\u3081\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u969b\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u300c\u30bf\u30fc\u30f32\u3067\u7e01\u77f3\u306b\u4e57\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u305f\u6642\u306e\u632f\u52d5\u304c\u539f\u56e0\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\u3068\u7121\u7dda\u3067\u5831\u544a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u4f55\u3068\u304b\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u306e\u518d\u59cb\u52d5\u306b\u306f\u6210\u529f\u3057\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u623b\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u304c\u3001Q2\u3092\u8d70\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u4e88\u9078\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3082\u5341\u5206\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead 「Q3に進めてハッピーだよ。というのも、あの時(Q1)はマシン全体がスイッチオフしてしまって、これで予選が終わってしまったのではないかと思っていたからね」
　サインツJr.はそう振り返った。
「控えめに言っても、Q1はチームにとってもストレスフルだった。でも僕たちはそのショックから上手く立ち直ることが出来たと思う」
　その後のQ2では、レッドブルやメルセデス勢がミディアムタイヤを使ったこともあって、サインツJr.はQ2でルクレールを0.001秒差で上回り、トップタイムをマークした。ただQ3では伸び悩み、ルクレールから0.5秒遅れとなってしまった。
「Q2はとても良かった。自分がトップにいるのを見た時は、とても嬉しかった」
　そうサインツJr.はDAZN F1に語った。
「Q3のラップは計画通りにはいかなかった。ラスト2回のアタックでどうやってマシンからパフォーマンスを引き出せばいいか、正確なところが分からなかったんだ」
「でもそのQ3のラップが、僕のこれまでの素晴らしい週末を台無しにしたわけじゃない。この結果にはとても満足しているよ」 F1\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300cQ3\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u8a08\u753b\u901a\u308a\u306b\u306f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30e9\u30b9\u30c82\u56de\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u3069\u3046\u3084\u3063\u3066\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u305b\u3070\u3044\u3044\u304b\u3001\u6b63\u78ba\u306a\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u305d\u306eQ3\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u3001\u50d5\u306e\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u9031\u672b\u3092\u53f0\u7121\u3057\u306b\u3057\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3053\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u5f7c\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u90784\u756a\u624b\u3068\u5370\u8c61\u7684\u306a\u8d70\u308a\u3092\u898b\u305b\u305f\u304c\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u307e\u3067\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u201d\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u201d\u6c17\u5473\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3068\u683c\u95d8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u5c11\u3057\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u6c17\u5473\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306fSky F1に語った。 F1\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u307e\u3067\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u826f\u3044\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u5fc3\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u306f\u3001\u826f\u3044\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u3084\u3063\u3066\u307f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u306f\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u8fce\u3048\u305f\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u826f\u304f\u3066\u3001\u6700\u521d\u304b\u3089\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002Q3\u3067\u3042\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3082\u4e0a\u4f4d\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u4e88\u90785\u756a\u624b\u306e\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\uff08\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\uff09\u306f\u3088\u308a\u6709\u5229\u306a\u30df\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u30e0\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u8b66\u6212\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u5370\u8c61\u7684\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6628\u65e5\uff08FP2\uff09\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u901f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u306f\u30df\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u30e0\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3067\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30c8\u30ea\u30c3\u30ad\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u3001\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6700\u5584\u3092\u5c3d\u304f\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u73fe\u5b9f\u7684\u306b\u30c8\u30c3\u30d73\u306b\u306f\u307e\u3060\u624b\u304c\u5c4a\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u307e\u3060\u4e88\u90781\u56de\u76ee\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5730\u306b\u8db3\u3092\u3064\u3051\u3066\u4e00\u751f\u61f8\u547d\u306b\u9811\u5f35\u308d\u3046\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u4eca\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306f\u671f\u5f85\u3067\u304d\u305d\u3046\u3060\u3057\u3001\u5c11\u3057\u3067\u3082\u4e0a\u306b\u623b\u3063\u3066\u3053\u308c\u3066\u5b09\u3057\u3044\u3088\u300d\n  