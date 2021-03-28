F1
F1 / バーレーンGP / ニュース

”謎のエンジン停止”に見舞われたサインツJr.、満足の予選8番手も「Q1で”終わった”と思った」

執筆:

F1バーレーンGPで予選8番手となったフェラーリのカルロス・サインツJr.は、予選Q1でエンジンが止まるトラブルに見舞われ、「終わった」と思ったという。

”謎のエンジン停止”に見舞われたサインツJr.、満足の予選8番手も「Q1で”終わった”と思った」

　2021年シーズンのF1開幕戦バーレーンGP予選、フェラーリはカルロス・サインツJr.が8番手、シャルル・ルクレールが4番手と共にQ3に進出。大苦戦した昨年よりも、競争力のあるスタートを切った。

　だが、サインツJr.は予選Q1で突如エンジンが停止するというトラブルを乗り越えて、Q3に駒を進めていた。確実にQ1を突破するため、2度目のアタックに向かったサインツJr.はアウトラップ中に突如スローダウン。ステアリングのモニターに『エンジン停止』のメッセージが出て、一時はコース上でマシンを止めてしまったのだ。

　この際、サインツJr.は「ターン2で縁石に乗り上げた時の振動が原因だと思う」と無線で報告していた。

　何とかエンジンの再始動には成功しピットに戻ってくることができたサインツJr.は、予選を続けることができたが、Q2を走ることなく予選を終える可能性も十分あった。

Read Also:

「Q3に進めてハッピーだよ。というのも、あの時（Q1）はマシン全体がスイッチオフしてしまって、これで予選が終わってしまったのではないかと思っていたからね」

　サインツJr.はそう振り返った。

「控えめに言っても、Q1はチームにとってもストレスフルだった。でも僕たちはそのショックから上手く立ち直ることが出来たと思う」

　その後のQ2では、レッドブルやメルセデス勢がミディアムタイヤを使ったこともあって、サインツJr.はQ2でルクレールを0.001秒差で上回り、トップタイムをマークした。ただQ3では伸び悩み、ルクレールから0.5秒遅れとなってしまった。

「Q2はとても良かった。自分がトップにいるのを見た時は、とても嬉しかった」

　そうサインツJr.はDAZN F1に語った。

「Q3のラップは計画通りにはいかなかった。ラスト2回のアタックでどうやってマシンからパフォーマンスを引き出せばいいか、正確なところが分からなかったんだ」

「でもそのQ3のラップが、僕のこれまでの素晴らしい週末を台無しにしたわけじゃない。この結果にはとても満足しているよ」

　彼のチームメイトであるルクレールは、予選4番手と印象的な走りを見せたが、予選までは少し”オーバードライブ”気味だったと振り返った。

「僕はクルマと格闘していて、少しオーバードライブ気味だった」

　そうルクレールはSky Sports F1に語った。

「それまで全体的にはあまり良いドライビングではなかったんだ」

「心の中では、良いラップができると思っていたけど、実際にやってみないとそれができるかは分からない。そして迎えた予選ではフィーリングが良くて、最初からペースを上げていくことができた。Q3であのタイムを出すことができて、とても満足している」

　ルクレールは、決勝レースでも上位を維持したいと考えているが、予選5番手のピエール・ガスリー（アルファタウリ）はより有利なミディアムタイヤでレースをスタートするため、警戒をしているようだ。

「アルファタウリはかなり印象的だった。昨日（FP2）のレースペースはとても速かったし、決勝はミディアムタイヤでスタートするので、トリッキーになるだろう」

「僕たちの目標は、ポジションを維持するために最善を尽くすことだけど、現実的にトップ3にはまだ手が届かないと思う」

「まだ予選1回目だから、地に足をつけて一生懸命に頑張ろう。でも、今のところは期待できそうだし、少しでも上に戻ってこれて嬉しいよ」

 

