F1 / 速報ニュース

ミック・シューマッハー、F1初レースはスピンで苦い思い出に「ミスから学んで進み続ける」

執筆:
, Autosport.com Editor
協力:
Erwin Jaeggi

ミハエル・シューマッハーの息子であるミック・シューマッハーは、F1デビュー戦となった開幕戦バーレーンGPでは、冷えたタイヤでスピンを喫してしまったことで大きな影響を受けた。そのため、ミスから学んでいきたいと語った。

ミック・シューマッハー、F1初レースはスピンで苦い思い出に「ミスから学んで進み続ける」

　ハースからF1デビューを果たしたミック・シューマッハーは、開幕戦バーレーンGPを16位で終えた。

　シューマッハーはチームメイトのニキータ・マゼピンのスピンによって出動したセーフティーカー開け直後、ターン4でスピンを喫してしまい隊列から大きく遅れた。コースに復帰したシューマッハーは最後までレースを走り切ったものの、チェッカーを受けたマシンの中では最後尾の16位だった。

　シューマッハーはレースを振り返り、タイヤの作動温度領域を外してしまったことでグリップが非常に低くなっていたためにスピンしてしまったと説明。またF1でのルーキーシーズンはミスから学んでいくことが必要だと語り、前を向いた。

「セーフティーカー開けにターン4でミスを犯してしまった。一度タイヤが作動温度領域から外れてしまったことで、グリップがとても低かったんだ」

「こういったことは僕がもっと理解し、学ばないといけない点だ」

「僕は今回明らかにミスをしてしまった。このミスの影響は長い間残っていたんだ。何故なのかを理解し続け、そこから学んで進み続けるつもりだ」

　シューマッハーは、史上最多タイ記録である7回のF1チャンピオンを獲得した伝説的F1ドライバーでもある父ミハエル・シューマッハーの足跡を追い、遂に自身もF1までたどり着いたことには喜びも見せた。

「全体として僕はハッピーだ、と言うべきだろうね。言うまでもなく人生を掛けた夢の場所に居るんだから」

「リスタート時のターン4でのミスには腹を立てている。それは当然だ。オーバーステアになってしまって、クルマはすぐにスピンしてしまった」

「16位というのは確かにそこで終わってしまうよりはマシな結果だろう。僕らが最後だったというのも明らかだけど、やるべきことは全てやったと思う。試したいことはみんなやったし、クルマについての理解も間違いなく進んだと思う。次のレースではそれを活かせると思うよ」

 

