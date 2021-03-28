F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

ミック・シューマッハー、マゼピンとの初レースを回想「アイツのケンカ走りに気を付けろと言われたよ！」

執筆:

ミック・シューマッハーは、ハースF1のチームメイトであるニキータ・マゼピンとの初めての出会いを回想。マゼピンのアグレッシブなドライビングを注意するよう、他のドライバーから忠告されていたと語った。

ミック・シューマッハー、マゼピンとの初レースを回想「アイツのケンカ走りに気を付けろと言われたよ！」

　今季ハースからF1デビューを果たしたふたりのルーキー、ミック・シューマッハーとニキータ・マゼピン。同い年の彼らは昨年FIA F2で共に戦っただけでなく、これまでジュニアカテゴリーでもしばしば顔を合わせてきた。

Read Also:

　シューマッハー曰く、マゼピンとの初めての出会いはイタリアでのカートレース。その時シューマッハーはマゼピンの走りに注意するようアドバイスをされた記憶があるため、とても印象に残っているという。

「僕たちは2013年にトニーカートでチームメイトになって以来の付き合いなんだ」

　マゼピンとふたりで記者会見に出席したシューマッハーはそう語った。

「確かその少し前に、僕たちはラ・コンカ（カート場）で一緒にレースをした。君がザナルディ（のチーム）でレースをしていた時だ」

「その時に君のことを初めて知ったんだ。その時僕のチームメイトのひとりが『あいつとレースをする時は気を付けた方がいい』と言ったんだ……（笑）。なんと言うか、喧嘩上等の走りでアグレッシブだからってね！」

「それから僕たちは2014年にも一緒に走った。彼がKF2で、僕がKF3というクラスだった。その後も僕たちはいくつかのレースや選手権で一緒になったりして、常に顔を合わせてきたんだ」

「お互いにリスペクトはあると思う。もちろん僕たちはこれから密接に仕事をしていくことになるので、今年どうなっていくのか興味深いね」

　お互いの第一印象こそ違っていたかもしれないが、シューマッハーとマゼピンはハースでとてもうまくやっているように見える。マゼピンはシューマッハーの姿勢を次のように称賛した。

「僕は彼をレーシングドライバーとして本当に尊敬している」

「また人間としても彼のことが本当に好きなんだ」

「モータースポーツ界には色んな人間がいて、中には付き合うのが難しい人もいる。でもミックはその逆なんだ。彼が僕のチームメイトなのは本当に幸運なことだと思っているよ」

「僕が選んだ訳じゃないけど、僕の周りに良い人たちがいるのは良いことだ。ネガティブな要素がなく、お互いに前進していけることはチームとしても良いことだと思う。ひとりで戦うよりももっと高いレベルに行くことができるだろうからね」

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

 

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ミック シューマッハー , ニキータ マゼピン
チーム ハースF1チーム
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

