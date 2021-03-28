\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u304b\u3089F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u3001\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30b7\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30cf\u30fc\u3068\u30cb\u30ad\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u3002\u540c\u3044\u5e74\u306e\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u6628\u5e74FIA F2\u3067\u5171\u306b\u6226\u3063\u305f\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\u30ab\u30c6\u30b4\u30ea\u30fc\u3067\u3082\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u9854\u3092\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\n\nRead u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\nAdditional Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov 