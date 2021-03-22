F1
/ F1開幕記念。ホンダ・ウエルカムプラザ青山で、歴代F1マシン4台を展示するイベントがスタート
F1 / 速報ニュース

マクラーレンF1移籍のリカルド、伝家の宝刀”ブレーキング”はまだ調整必要？

執筆:
協力:
Luke Smith
, Grand prix editor

今季からマクラーレンに加入したダニエル・リカルドは、まだブレーキの面で適応が必要だと考えているものの、すぐに感覚が掴めるはずだと語った。

マクラーレンF1移籍のリカルド、伝家の宝刀”ブレーキング”はまだ調整必要？

　ダニエル・リカルドは、ルノーからマクラーレンへと移籍し、F1フル参戦10年目となるシーズンに臨むが、まだブレーキングの感覚を完全には掴めていないという。

　リカルドといえば、限界ギリギリのハードブレーキングと優れた判断でコーナーへと飛び込み、多くのライバルを抜き去ってきたオーバーテイクの名手として知られる。しかしそのオーバーテイクは、自信を持ってブレーキングできるかどうかにかかっていると言えるだろう。

　リカルドはレッドブルからルノーに移籍した際にも、ブレーキに慣れるのに時間がかかっていたが、最終的にはアグレッシブなオーバーテイクができるようになっていた。

　そして再び、リカルドは同様の学習プロセスをたどっているようだ。彼はマクラーレンのブレーキについて「間違いなくまた違うモノだ」と語った。

「だから僕はまだそれに適応しているというか、アジャストしているところなんだ」

「レッドブルからルノーへ、そしてルノーからマクラーレンへと移籍してきた今、おそらくブレーキが一番適応する必要があるところだと思う」

「クルマの限界がどこかという点と同じく、それは僕が理解しなければならないところなんだ。でもここ数年、彼ら（マクラーレン）はブレーキングに関してかなり良いクルマを持っているように思う」

「だから一度スピードに乗れば、かなり良い流れになるはずだ。そしてまた、何度か良いオーバーテイクが見られることを期待している」

　その違いはどこからくるものなのかと訊かれ、リカルドは様々な要因があると話した。

「チームが変わったのももちろんだし、タイヤやフロアなど様々な要素がある。僕はテストで日中によく走っていたけど、それは数ヵ月前にバーレーンでルノーのマシンを走らせた時のような状況じゃない」

「状況は分からないけど、スライドしているクルマを何台も見た。おそらく多くの人たちが、フロアの変更によるダウンフォース損失に苦しんでいると思う。それはブレーキングにも影響する」

「それよりもクルマやペダル、ポジショニングなどを含めたフィーリングが大事だと思う」

　今季はプレシーズンテストがわずか3日間と限られていたこともあり、マシンの様々な特性に慣れるのにはまだ時間が必要だと話すリカルド。だが、チームの働き自体には感銘を受けたと振り返った。

「2月にはMTC（マクラーレン・テクノロジー・センター）でかなりの時間を過ごした。だからチームの人たちの名前だけでなく、彼らがどのような活動をしているのかを把握するというプロセスは完了したと思っている」

「彼らは間違いなくプロフェッショナルなチームだ。とても素晴らしいプロセスをもっている。ミーティングなどもしっかりと行なわれていて、とても効率的だ。僕はここでの時間を楽しんでいるよ」

 

コメント
