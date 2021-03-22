マクラーレンF1移籍のリカルド、伝家の宝刀”ブレーキング”はまだ調整必要？

\u3000\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306f\u3001\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3078\u3068\u79fb\u7c4d\u3057\u3001F1\u30d5\u30eb\u53c2\u622610\u5e74\u76ee\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u81e8\u3080\u304c\u3001\u307e\u3060\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u611f\u899a\u3092\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u306f\u63b4\u3081\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u3068\u3044\u3048\u3070\u3001\u9650\u754c\u30ae\u30ea\u30ae\u30ea\u306e\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u512a\u308c\u305f\u5224\u65ad\u3067\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3078\u3068\u98db\u3073\u8fbc\u307f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u3092\u629c\u304d\u53bb\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u306e\u540d\u624b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u77e5\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305d\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306b\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u300c\u65b0\u8eca\u306e\u30dd\u30c6\u30f3\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u306f\u307e\u3060\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3088\u308a\u6dbc\u3057\u3044\u5348\u5f8c\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u5f85\u3061\u671b\u3080\n\n\n\u3000\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u306b\u79fb\u7c4d\u3057\u305f\u969b\u306b\u3082\u3001\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u306b\u6163\u308c\u308b\u306e\u306b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306f\u30a2\u30b0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30d6\u306a\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u3057\u3066\u518d\u3073\u3001\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306f\u540c\u69d8\u306e\u5b66\u7fd2\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u305f\u3069\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306e\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u307e\u305f\u9055\u3046\u30e2\u30ce\u3060\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u50d5\u306f\u307e\u3060\u305d\u308c\u306b\u9069\u5fdc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u304b\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30b9\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u3078\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3078\u3068\u79fb\u7c4d\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u4eca\u3001\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u304c\u4e00\u756a\u9069\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u9650\u754c\u304c\u3069\u3053\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3068\u540c\u3058\u304f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u50d5\u304c\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306a\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3053\u3053\u6570\u5e74\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\uff08\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\uff09\u306f\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u304b\u306a\u308a\u826f\u3044\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u4e00\u5ea6\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u306b\u4e57\u308c\u3070\u3001\u304b\u306a\u308a\u826f\u3044\u6d41\u308c\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u307e\u305f\u3001\u4f55\u5ea6\u304b\u826f\u3044\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u304c\u898b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u306e\u9055\u3044\u306f\u3069\u3053\u304b\u3089\u304f\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3068\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u3001\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306f\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u8981\u56e0\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3082\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3060\u3057\u3001\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3084\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u306a\u3069\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u65e5\u4e2d\u306b\u3088\u304f\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u6570\u30f5\u6708\u524d\u306b\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u8d70\u3089\u305b\u305f\u6642\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u72b6\u6cc1\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u72b6\u6cc1\u306f\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3051\u3069\u3001\u30b9\u30e9\u30a4\u30c9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3092\u4f55\u53f0\u3082\u898b\u305f\u3002\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u304c\u3001\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u640d\u5931\u306b\u82e6\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u3082\u5f71\u97ff\u3059\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u3088\u308a\u3082\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3084\u30da\u30c0\u30eb\u3001\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306a\u3069\u3092\u542b\u3081\u305f\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u5927\u4e8b\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u308f\u305a\u304b3\u65e5\u9593\u3068\u9650\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u7279\u6027\u306b\u6163\u308c\u308b\u306e\u306b\u306f\u307e\u3060\u6642\u9593\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8a71\u3059\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u3002\u3060\u304c\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u50cd\u304d\u81ea\u4f53\u306b\u306f\u611f\u9298\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3068\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c2\u6708\u306b\u306fMTC\uff08\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u30fb\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\uff09\u3067\u304b\u306a\u308a\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u904e\u3054\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306e\u540d\u524d\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6d3b\u52d5\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u628a\u63e1\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306f\u5b8c\u4e86\u3057\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u306a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3060\u3002\u3068\u3066\u3082\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u3082\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306a\u3069\u3082\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3068\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u3060\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3088\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3044\u3088\u3044\u3088\u59cb\u307e\u308b\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306eF1\u6311\u6226\u3002\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304b\u3089\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308a\u305f\u3044\uff01\u300d\n\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3F1\u3001\u753b\u671f\u7684\u30c7\u30a3\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u3092\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u304c\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u300c\u9a5a\u304d\u300d\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30eaF1\u306b\u3082\u306f\u3084\u201d\u5947\u5999\u306a\u201d\u96f0\u56f2\u6c17\u306f\u306a\u3044\u2026\u2026\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u5fa9\u6d3b\u3092\u671f\u5f85\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u53f2\u4e0a\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u300d\u3068\u81ea\u8cdb\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u6700\u6709\u529b\u306f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u8b66\u6212\u3092\u6020\u3089\u305a\n\n