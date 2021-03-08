新型コロナの怖さを過小評価していた……ストロール、昨シーズン中盤の失速を後悔

\u3000\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\u5f15\u304d\u7d9a\u304d\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u3068\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u540d\u79f0\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u3059\u308b\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30fb\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u5371\u967a\u6027\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u904e\u5c0f\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u3001F1\u7528\u30bb\u30fc\u30d5\u30c6\u30a3\u30ab\u30fc\u3068\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30ab\u30eb\u30ab\u30fc\u3092\u516c\u958b\u3002\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u904b\u7528\u3092\u5206\u62c5\n\n\n\u3000\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u30cb\u30e5\u30eb\u30d6\u30eb\u30af\u30ea\u30f3\u30af\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30a2\u30a4\u30d5\u30a7\u30ebGP\u3092\u3001\u4f53\u8abf\u4e0d\u826f\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6b20\u5834\u3002\u30cb\u30b3\u30fb\u30d2\u30e5\u30eb\u30b1\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u304c\u4ee3\u5f79\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u5f8c\u306b\u691c\u67fb\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306b\u611f\u67d3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u767a\u899a\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u7642\u990a\u3057\u3001\u518d\u5ea6\u691c\u67fb\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u7d50\u679c\u9670\u6027\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u78ba\u8a8d\u3055\u308c\u3001\u7d9a\u304f\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u3067\u306f\u5fa9\u5e30\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u4f53\u8abf\u306f\u4e07\u5168\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u3067\u306f\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u3001\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u3002\u7d9a\u304f\u30a4\u30e2\u30e9\u3067\u306e\u30a8\u30df\u30ea\u30a2\u30fb\u30ed\u30de\u30fc\u30cb\u30e3GP\u308213\u4f4d\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u7cbe\u4e00\u676f\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u7528\u306e\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30f3AMR21\u306e\u767a\u8868\u4f1a\u306b\u767b\u5834\u3057\u305f\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u5f8c\u907a\u75c7\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u5fa9\u5e30\u5f8c2\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u7279\u306b\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u305f\u3068\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30a2\u30a4\u30d5\u30a7\u30ebGP\u3092\u6b20\u5834\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u306e\u3075\u305f\u3064\u306eGP\u306b\u3082\u3001\u304b\u306a\u308a\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u5f53\u6642\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u529b\u304c\u51fa\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u8089\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u3082\u7cbe\u795e\u7684\u306b\u3082\u3001\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u3058\u3083\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u304c\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53ca\u307c\u3059\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u904e\u5c0f\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u8089\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u3001\u30c8\u30eb\u30b3GP\u3067\u306f\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3092\u898b\u305b\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u4e2d\u76e4\u306b\u5931\u901f\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7372\u308a\u9003\u3057\u305f\u3068\u6094\u3084\u3080\u3002\u7d50\u5c40\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306a\u30b3\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u30ba\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306b3\u4f4d\u306e\u5ea7\u3092\u596a\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306f4\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4e0d\u8abf\u304c\u7d9a\u3044\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u30c8\u30eb\u30b3\u3067\u8abf\u5b50\u304c\u623b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u5f90\u3005\u306b\u8abf\u5b50\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u623b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u305d\u3046\u7d9a\u3051\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u3053\u307c\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u304b\u3089\u5b66\u3076\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u6570\u591a\u304f\u3042\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u7d42\u76e4\u306f\u3001\u306f\u308b\u304b\u306b\u5f37\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u7d42\u76e4\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3001\u6226\u3044\u81ea\u4f53\u3082\u6fc0\u3057\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u5b63\u3082\u4e2d\u56e3\u306e\u4e89\u3044\u306f\u518d\u3073\u6fc0\u3057\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u304b\u306a\u304d\u3083\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u7121\u9650\u3001\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3059\u308b16\u53f7\u8eca\u306e\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u767a\u8868\u300c\u533b\u7642\u5f93\u4e8b\u8005\u306b\u611f\u8b1d\u300d\n\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u3001\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u3067\u4e00\u6642\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u6d88\u8017\u3082\u300c\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u56de\u5fa9\u3057\u305f\u300dF1\u65b0\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u3082\u81ea\u4fe1\u30a2\u30ea\n20\u4eba\u4e2d6\u4eba\u304c\u611f\u67d3\u2026\u2026F1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u611f\u67d3\u8005\u304c\u591a\u3044\u306e\u306f\u306a\u305c\u304b\uff1f\n\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3001\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u306b\u82e6\u3057\u3080\u300c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3088\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u6700\u7d42\u5e74\u3067\u5927\u82e6\u6226\u3082\u5fc3\u306f\u201c\u5e73\u7a4f\u201d\uff1f\u300c\u5468\u308a\u306e\u8a55\u5224\u306f\u6c17\u306b\u3057\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\n