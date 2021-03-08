F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

新型コロナの怖さを過小評価していた……ストロール、昨シーズン中盤の失速を後悔

執筆:
協力:
Luke Smith
, Grand prix editor

2020年のシーズン中に新型コロナウイルスに感染した3人のF1ドライバーの中のひとりであるランス・ストロールは、同ウイルスの危険性を過小評価していたと語った。

新型コロナの怖さを過小評価していた……ストロール、昨シーズン中盤の失速を後悔

　昨シーズンはレーシングポイントのドライバーを務め、今季は引き続きアストンマーチンとチーム名称が変わったチームのマシンをドライブするランス・ストロールは、新型コロナウイルスの危険性について過小評価していたことを明かした。

　ストロールは昨年ニュルブルクリンクで行なわれたアイフェルGPを、体調不良のために欠場。ニコ・ヒュルケンベルグが代役を務めることになった。

　ストロールは後に検査を受けた結果、新型コロナウイルスに感染していることが発覚。その後療養し、再度検査を受けた結果陰性になったことが確認され、続くポルトガルGPでは復帰することができた。

　ただストロールの体調は万全ではなく、ポルトガルGPでは苦労し、リタイア。続くイモラでのエミリア・ロマーニャGPも13位でフィニッシュするのが精一杯だった。

　今季用のニューマシンAMR21の発表会に登場したストロールは、新型コロナウイルスの後遺症により、復帰後2レースは特に苦労したと明かした。

「新型コロナにより、アイフェルGPを欠場することになった。そしてその後のふたつのGPにも、かなりの影響を与えたと思う」

　そうストロールは当時を振り返る。

「力が出なかったし、肉体的にも精神的にも、最高の状態じゃなかった。新型コロナがどれだけ影響を及ぼすのか、それを過小評価していたと思う。それらのレースでは、肉体的に苦労したんだ」

　ストロールはその後、トルコGPではポールポジションを獲得するなど活躍を見せた。しかしシーズン中盤に失速したことで、多くのポイントを獲り逃したと悔やむ。結局最終的なコンストラクターズランキングでは、マクラーレンに3位の座を奪われ、レーシングポイントは4位となった。

「不調が続いた後、トルコで調子が戻った。そこから徐々に調子を取り戻していったんだ」

　ストロールはそう続けた。

「でも僕らは多くのポイントを取りこぼした。その経験から学ぶべきことは、明らかに数多くあると思う」

「シーズン終盤は、はるかに強くなった。それはポジティブなことだ。しかしシーズン終盤に向け、戦い自体も激しくなった」

「今季も中団の争いは再び激しくなると思う。集中して、仕事を続けていかなきゃいけない」

【トップインタビュー】F1引退を決めた中嶋悟。その心を晴らした本田宗一郎からの一言

【トップインタビュー】F1引退を決めた中嶋悟。その心を晴らした本田宗一郎からの一言
