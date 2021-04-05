F1
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
10 days
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
24 days
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
30 days
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
44 days
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
58 days
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
65 days
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
79 days
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
86 days
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
100 days
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
114 days
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
142 days
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
149 days
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
156 days
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
170 days
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
177 days
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
184 days
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
198 days
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
205 days
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
213 days
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
230 days
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
241 days
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
250 days
/ ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」
F1 / 速報ニュース

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

執筆:

バーレーンで印象的なF1デビューを飾った角田裕毅。その強みはミスを恐れず落ち着いている点にあると、昨年共にF2を戦った松下信治は分析する。

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

　7年ぶりの日本人F1ドライバーとしてアルファタウリのシートを得た角田裕毅は、プレシーズンテスト、そして開幕戦バーレーンGPで早くも印象的なパフォーマンスを見せ、高い評価を得ている。そんな角田と昨年同じ舞台で戦った松下信治が、彼の印象や強みについて語った。

　松下も角田同様、ホンダの育成ドライバーとしてヨーロッパに渡り、F1を目指してきたドライバー。彼は2015年から計5シーズンFIA F2（GP2）に参戦して通算7勝を挙げたが、年間最上位はランキング6位に留まり、F1昇格は果たせず。今季はホンダの育成枠を外れて日産のドライバーとしてスーパーGTに参戦することになっている。

Read Also:

　角田は昨年のFIA F2でランキング3位を獲得してF1昇格を手繰り寄せた訳だが、同年F2に参戦していた松下から見て、角田の強みはどこにあるのか？

「角田選手の良い所は、あまり気にしすぎない所だと思います」と松下は言う。

「彼はミスをしても、すぐ次に切り替えることができます。これはとても重要なことです」

「大抵の人は、ミスをする度に『次こそはミスをしてはいけない』と考えるものです。しかし彼は『ミスをしたけど、学ぶことができた』と考えて次に進みます。これは彼の大きな強みです」

「今季のアルファタウリは競争力がありますし、トップ10には簡単にいけると思うので、彼は素晴らしいシーズンを送れると思います。そして僕はガスリーの速さも知っています。僕はGP2で彼と一緒に走っていますからね。角田選手がガスリー相手にどこまでやれるのか注目ですし、とても楽しみです」

　松下と角田は昨年のFIA F2だけでなく、2019年のユーロフォーミュラ・オープンでも共にレースをしている。松下は角田がその頃からかなり成長していると語った。

「2019年に彼はF3を走っていましたが、彼と会ったのはその時が初めてですね」と松下。

「僕たちはユーロフォーミュラ・オープン（ハンガロリンク）で一緒に走りましたが、あの時彼はあまり速くありませんでしたし、ミスもたくさんしていました」

「でも昨年カーリンと共に仕事をしたことでかなり成長していますし、前よりもずっと落ち着いていると思います」

「彼が予選で速く走れることは間違いありません。レースでは序盤抑え目に走ってタイヤのライフを残して、終盤にプッシュすることが多かったですが、F1ではスタートからすぐにアグレッシブに走る必要もあるでしょう。そこは改善点だと思いますが、彼ならできると思います」

　過去数シーズン、F1を目指してプレッシャーのかかる環境でレースをしてきた松下。現在はスーパーGTでよりリラックスした雰囲気を楽しんでいるという。

「僕はF1を目指していて、それが目の前に迫っていました」

「特に2019年はホンダからのサポートを受けていたので、良い走りをすればシートを得られると思っていました」

「プレッシャーはかなりかかっていて、自分自身でも『何としても成功させないといけない』と余計なプレッシャーをかけてしまっていたと思います。そうすると少し硬くなってしまっていました。昨年は本当にラストチャンスだと思っていたので、全てを懸けて頑張る必要がありましたが、うまくいきませんでした。ヨーロッパにいた時と比べて、ここではかなりリラックスできています」

 

Read Also:

