松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

\u30007\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u4ebaF1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5f97\u305f\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u65e9\u304f\u3082\u5370\u8c61\u7684\u306a\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u305b\u3001\u9ad8\u3044\u8a55\u4fa1\u3092\u5f97\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3093\u306a\u89d2\u7530\u3068\u6628\u5e74\u540c\u3058\u821e\u53f0\u3067\u6226\u3063\u305f\u677e\u4e0b\u4fe1\u6cbb\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u5370\u8c61\u3084\u5f37\u307f\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u677e\u4e0b\u3082\u89d2\u7530\u540c\u69d8\u3001\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u80b2\u6210\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u306b\u6e21\u308a\u3001F1\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3002\u5f7c\u306f2015\u5e74\u304b\u3089\u8a085\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3FIA F2\uff08GP2\uff09\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3057\u3066\u901a\u7b977\u52dd\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5e74\u9593\u6700\u4e0a\u4f4d\u306f\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b06\u4f4d\u306b\u7559\u307e\u308a\u3001F1\u6607\u683c\u306f\u679c\u305f\u305b\u305a\u3002\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u80b2\u6210\u67a0\u3092\u5916\u308c\u3066\u65e5\u7523\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fcGT\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u677e\u4e0b\u4fe1\u6cbb\u300c\u5ca1\u5c71\u3067\u306f\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3082\u300dGT500\u201d\u521d\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u201d\u306b\u610f\u6c17\u8fbc\u307f\n\n\n\u3000\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u306eFIA F2\u3067\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b03\u4f4d\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3066F1\u6607\u683c\u3092\u624b\u7e70\u308a\u5bc4\u305b\u305f\u8a33\u3060\u304c\u3001\u540c\u5e74F2\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u677e\u4e0b\u304b\u3089\u898b\u3066\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u306e\u5f37\u307f\u306f\u3069\u3053\u306b\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\n\u300c\u89d2\u7530\u9078\u624b\u306e\u826f\u3044\u6240\u306f\u3001\u3042\u307e\u308a\u6c17\u306b\u3057\u3059\u304e\u306a\u3044\u6240\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u677e\u4e0b\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u3059\u3050\u6b21\u306b\u5207\u308a\u66ff\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\u5927\u62b5\u306e\u4eba\u306f\u3001\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u3059\u308b\u5ea6\u306b\u300e\u6b21\u3053\u305d\u306f\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300f\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u5f7c\u306f\u300e\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u5b66\u3076\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u300f\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u6b21\u306b\u9032\u307f\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u5f7c\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5f37\u307f\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306f\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3057\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d710\u306b\u306f\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u3044\u3051\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u9001\u308c\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u50d5\u306f\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u306e\u901f\u3055\u3082\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u50d5\u306fGP2\u3067\u5f7c\u3068\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304b\u3089\u306d\u3002\u89d2\u7530\u9078\u624b\u304c\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u76f8\u624b\u306b\u3069\u3053\u307e\u3067\u3084\u308c\u308b\u306e\u304b\u6ce8\u76ee\u3067\u3059\u3057\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u697d\u3057\u307f\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u677e\u4e0b\u3068\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u306eFIA F2\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u30012019\u5e74\u306e\u30e6\u30fc\u30ed\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9\u30fb\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u3067\u3082\u5171\u306b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u677e\u4e0b\u306f\u89d2\u7530\u304c\u305d\u306e\u9803\u304b\u3089\u304b\u306a\u308a\u6210\u9577\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c2019\u5e74\u306b\u5f7c\u306fF3\u3092\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u3068\u4f1a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u305d\u306e\u6642\u304c\u521d\u3081\u3066\u3067\u3059\u306d\u300d\u3068\u677e\u4e0b\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30e6\u30fc\u30ed\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9\u30fb\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\uff08\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30ed\u30ea\u30f3\u30af\uff09\u3067\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u8d70\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u3042\u306e\u6642\u5f7c\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u901f\u304f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3057\u3001\u30df\u30b9\u3082\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u6628\u5e74\u30ab\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u3068\u5171\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u304b\u306a\u308a\u6210\u9577\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3057\u3001\u524d\u3088\u308a\u3082\u305a\u3063\u3068\u843d\u3061\u7740\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u304c\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u901f\u304f\u8d70\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u5e8f\u76e4\u6291\u3048\u76ee\u306b\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u3092\u6b8b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u7d42\u76e4\u306b\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001F1\u3067\u306f\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u3059\u3050\u306b\u30a2\u30b0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30d6\u306b\u8d70\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3053\u306f\u6539\u5584\u70b9\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306a\u3089\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u904e\u53bb\u6570\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3001F1\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u306e\u304b\u304b\u308b\u74b0\u5883\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u677e\u4e0b\u3002\u73fe\u5728\u306f\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fcGT\u3067\u3088\u308a\u30ea\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3057\u305f\u96f0\u56f2\u6c17\u3092\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306fF1\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u76ee\u306e\u524d\u306b\u8feb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u7279\u306b2019\u5e74\u306f\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u826f\u3044\u8d70\u308a\u3092\u3059\u308c\u3070\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3067\u3082\u300e\u4f55\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300f\u3068\u4f59\u8a08\u306a\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u3092\u304b\u3051\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3068\u5c11\u3057\u786c\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u306f\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5168\u3066\u3092\u61f8\u3051\u3066\u9811\u5f35\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u306b\u3044\u305f\u6642\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\u3066\u3001\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u30ea\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n 