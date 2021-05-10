チケット
ハミルトン、メルセデスの"ギャンブル的"戦略に感謝「素晴らしい決断だった」
F1 / スペインGP ニュース

フェルスタッペン「僕らは良いカモだった……」ハミルトン&メルセデスの戦略になす術無し

執筆:
Grand prix editor

レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンはF1スペインGPでルイス・ハミルトンに対して逆転を許したが、「できることは何もなかった」と感じている。

フェルスタッペン「僕らは良いカモだった……」ハミルトン&メルセデスの戦略になす術無し

　レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンは、F1第4戦スペインGPでルイス・ハミルトン（メルセデス）による逆転勝利を阻むことはできないと感じていたようだ。

　スペインGP決勝でフェルスタッペンは2番手からレースを始めると、良好な加速もありターン1でポールポジションのハミルトンをオーバーテイク。そこからはレースを終盤までリードした。

Read Also:

　しかし最終的にこのレースを制したのはハミルトン。彼とメルセデスは2ストップ戦略を選択し、42周目に2本目のミディアムタイヤを投入。そこからは1ストップ戦略を採るフェルスタッペンに対して怒涛の追い上げを見せ、60周目にはあっさりとオーバーテイクを決め、勝負が決した。

　レースの大半で先頭を走りながらも、ハミルトンによる追い抜きを許してしまったフェルスタッペン。彼はメルセデスが2度目のピットストップを行なった後、逆転を防ぐためにできることはほぼ無かったと認めた。

「ある意味、そうなるのは分かっていた」と、フェルスタッペンは言う。

「（第1スティントの）ソフトタイヤの終盤で彼のほうが速かったし、僕らが（4周速く）ミディアムタイヤを履いた際も、彼は明らかにペースが良くて1秒以内に留まっていたんだ」

「だから僕らにできることは、殆ど無かった。メルセデスは2度目のピットストップに向かっていて、僕はもうその時タイヤマネジメントに苦しんでいたから、“終わりだ”と分かったよ。1周ごとに彼がどんどん近づいてくるのも見えていたからね」

「僕らは良いカモだったよ」

　両者が1回目のピットストップを終えた際には5.5秒の差があったものの、前を走るフェルスタッペンはすぐにテールトゥノーズの状態に持ち込まれた。彼はハミルトンの持つグリップ面のアドバンテージが“非常識”なものだったと指摘している。

「トラフィックのあるときに先頭に立っていると、それに巻き込まれるピットインは遠慮したいものだ。だけど明確なアドバンテージがあれば、それも容易になるんだ」とフェルスタッペン。

「もちろん、僕らがもう一度ピットストップをしても、再び追いつけたかどうかも分からない。本当にペースが足りていなかったんだ。それでも、できることは全て試したんだ」

　今回のレースでフェルスタッペンはメルセデスを追い詰めていたが、フェルスタッペンはその事実よりも、まだチームには埋めるべき差があることが示されたと感じている。

「今回は僕らがまだ望んだような位置に到達していないことを示している」

「依然としてハードにプッシュして、追い上げていく必要がある。現時点で僕らはまだ少し遅い」

「ただまあ、去年と比較すれば僕らは大きな一歩を踏み出しているとは思うよ」

 

Read Also:

関連動画

ハミルトン、メルセデスの”ギャンブル的”戦略に感謝「素晴らしい決断だった」

ハミルトン、メルセデスの”ギャンブル的”戦略に感謝「素晴らしい決断だった」
シリーズ F1
イベント スペインGP
サブイベント Race
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Luke Smith

ハミルトン、メルセデスの”ギャンブル的”戦略に感謝「素晴らしい決断だった」 スペインGP
F1

ハミルトン、メルセデスの”ギャンブル的”戦略に感謝「素晴らしい決断だった」

ハミルトン、通算100回目のPP獲得直前に”セットアップ変更”の賭け「ちょっと不安だった」 スペインGP
F1

ハミルトン、通算100回目のPP獲得直前に”セットアップ変更”の賭け「ちょっと不安だった」

メルセデス代表、レッドブルのスタッフ引き抜きに不満なし「100人がアプローチ受け、応じたのは15人だけ」
F1

メルセデス代表、レッドブルのスタッフ引き抜きに不満なし「100人がアプローチ受け、応じたのは15人だけ」

メルセデス、勝負強さの秘密はPUにアリ？　フェルスタッペン「”発電量”はホンダよりも少し優れている」 スペインGP
F1

メルセデス、勝負強さの秘密はPUにアリ？　フェルスタッペン「”発電量”はホンダよりも少し優れている」

レッドブルのペレス、無理に自分好みのマシンにはしない？「フェルスタッペンと方向性を変えてもしょうがない」 スペインGP
F1

レッドブルのペレス、無理に自分好みのマシンにはしない？「フェルスタッペンと方向性を変えてもしょうがない」

フェルスタッペン、レッドブルによるメルセデスの”上級スタッフ引き抜き”にコメント「新たな挑戦を求めるのは普通」 スペインGP
F1

フェルスタッペン、レッドブルによるメルセデスの”上級スタッフ引き抜き”にコメント「新たな挑戦を求めるのは普通」

レッドブル代表、メルセデスからの大量引き抜きの理由は”近いから”！？「英国には有能な人材が多い」 スペインGP
F1

レッドブル代表、メルセデスからの大量引き抜きの理由は”近いから”！？「英国には有能な人材が多い」

レッドブル、メルセデスからエンジン開発スタッフをさらに5人”引き抜き”「我々の目標達成へ向けた強い決意の表れ」 スペインGP
F1

レッドブル、メルセデスからエンジン開発スタッフをさらに5人”引き抜き”「我々の目標達成へ向けた強い決意の表れ」

レッドブル、フェルスタッペンの”細かなミス”には懸念なし「限界に挑戦している時には仕方ない」 ポルトガルGP
F1

レッドブル、フェルスタッペンの”細かなミス”には懸念なし「限界に挑戦している時には仕方ない」

