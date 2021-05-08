チケット
F1 / スペインGP ニュース

メルセデス、勝負強さの秘密はPUにアリ？　フェルスタッペン「”発電量”はホンダよりも少し優れている」

執筆:
協力:
Ronald Vording
, Writer

レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンは、ホンダPUが総合的にパワーを向上させたにも関わらず、エネルギー管理の面ではメルセデスが優位に立っていると考えている。

　レッドブル・ホンダは2021年シーズンこれまで、メルセデスと非常に僅差で激しいチャンピオン争いを繰り広げている。レースごとに生じるわずかなパフォーマンス変動が、両チームの優劣として表れる形となっている。

　これまでの3レースでは、予選はレッドブルの方が速さを見せているが、決勝ではメルセデスに分があるように見える。

　ホンダが今季、新骨格のパワーユニット（PU）を投入したこともあって、メルセデスとのPUパフォーマンス差は大幅に縮まったようだが、レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンは特性の違いもあって、エネルギー回生効率の面ではメルセデスにアドバンテージがあると感じているようだ。

「一般的にいって、1周で生み出せるエネルギー（発電量）という点では、メルセデスの方がまだ少し優れていると思う」

　そうフェルスタッペンは語った。MGU-Kの発電量には制限がある一方、MGU-Hの発電量には制限がない。つまり、フェルスタッペンはMGU-Hの効率という点で、メルセデスがホンダを上回っていると感じているのだ。

「純粋なパワーという点では、僕たちは本当に優れていると思う。クルマのセットアップ次第でもあるんだ。その点、ポルトガルGPは何らかの理由で最適ではなかったんだ」

　レッドブルのチーム代表であるクリスチャン・ホーナーは先日motorsport.comに対し、冬の間の進歩により、ホンダPUは昨シーズン末のメルセデスと同等のレベルに達したと語った。

「ホンダは素晴らしい仕事をしてくれた。昨年末のメルセデスに匹敵する位置にいると私は思っている」

「彼らは、F1活動最終年である今年に、膨大な努力を注いでいる。だからこそ、彼らは最高の結果を残すつもりだ。彼らの努力にはとても感銘を受けている」

　シャシー面でのレッドブルとメルセデスの比較について、フェルスタッペンは差がとても小さいため、どれだけセットアップを最適化できるかで、週末のパフォーマンスが変わってくると語った。

「いつも言っていることだけど、クルマは常に進化し続けている。それはつまり、常にベストな状態を引き出す必要があるということだ」

「間違いなく、それぞれに長所と短所はあるけど、それよりもクルマのバランスが良いところを見つけることが大切だと思う。それは常に簡単なことではないんだ。メルセデスも（ポルトガルGPでは）ふたりが異なるセッティングのウイングで走っていたので、判断は難しい」

 
 

シリーズ F1
イベント スペインGP
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン
チーム メルセデス , レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

