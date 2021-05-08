メルセデス、勝負強さの秘密はPUにアリ？　フェルスタッペン「”発電量”はホンダよりも少し優れている」

\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306f2021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u50c5\u5dee\u3067\u6fc0\u3057\u3044\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u4e89\u3044\u3092\u7e70\u308a\u5e83\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3054\u3068\u306b\u751f\u3058\u308b\u308f\u305a\u304b\u306a\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u5909\u52d5\u304c\u3001\u4e21\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u512a\u52a3\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8868\u308c\u308b\u5f62\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e3\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u901f\u3055\u3092\u898b\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u306f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306b\u5206\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u304c\u4eca\u5b63\u3001\u65b0\u9aa8\u683c\u306e\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\uff08PU\uff09\u3092\u6295\u5165\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u306ePU\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u5dee\u306f\u5927\u5e45\u306b\u7e2e\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u304c\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u7279\u6027\u306e\u9055\u3044\u3082\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u56de\u751f\u52b9\u7387\u306e\u9762\u3067\u306f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306b\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30f3\u30c6\u30fc\u30b8\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u3044\u3063\u3066\u30011\u5468\u3067\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u305b\u308b\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\uff08\u767a\u96fb\u91cf\uff09\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u307e\u3060\u5c11\u3057\u512a\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002MGU-K\u306e\u767a\u96fb\u91cf\u306b\u306f\u5236\u9650\u304c\u3042\u308b\u4e00\u65b9\u3001MGU-H\u306e\u767a\u96fb\u91cf\u306b\u306f\u5236\u9650\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306fMGU-H\u306e\u52b9\u7387\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304c\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u3092\u4e0a\u56de\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u7d14\u7c8b\u306a\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u512a\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u6b21\u7b2c\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u306e\u70b9\u3001\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u306f\u4f55\u3089\u304b\u306e\u7406\u7531\u3067\u6700\u9069\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30af\u30ea\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u306f\u5148\u65e5motorsport.com\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3001\u51ac\u306e\u9593\u306e\u9032\u6b69\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30db\u30f3\u30c0PU\u306f\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u672b\u306e\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u540c\u7b49\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306b\u9054\u3057\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u672b\u306e\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306b\u5339\u6575\u3059\u308b\u4f4d\u7f6e\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3068\u79c1\u306f\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3001F1\u6d3b\u52d5\u6700\u7d42\u5e74\u3067\u3042\u308b\u4eca\u5e74\u306b\u3001\u81a8\u5927\u306a\u52aa\u529b\u3092\u6ce8\u3044\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u6b8b\u3059\u3064\u3082\u308a\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u52aa\u529b\u306b\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u611f\u9298\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30b7\u30e3\u30b7\u30fc\u9762\u3067\u306e\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3068\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u6bd4\u8f03\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u5dee\u304c\u3068\u3066\u3082\u5c0f\u3055\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3067\u3001\u9031\u672b\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3044\u3064\u3082\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u9032\u5316\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u306a\u72b6\u614b\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306b\u9577\u6240\u3068\u77ed\u6240\u306f\u3042\u308b\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3088\u308a\u3082\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u826f\u3044\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5927\u5207\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u7c21\u5358\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u3002\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3082\uff08\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u3067\u306f\uff09\u3075\u305f\u308a\u304c\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30bb\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30a6\u30a4\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5224\u65ad\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u300d\n 