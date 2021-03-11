F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテルが外野からの評価に関心がない理由「僕のことだっていつかは忘れられる」

執筆:
Grand prix editor

セバスチャン・ベッテルは昨年フェラーリで苦しい1年を過ごしたが、それを人々がどう思っているのかには興味がないと言い、あれこれ批判する人間に対して証明すべきものは何もないと考えている。

ベッテルが外野からの評価に関心がない理由「僕のことだっていつかは忘れられる」

　かつてレッドブルで4度のF1王者に輝いたセバスチャン・ベッテルは2015年にフェラーリへと移籍したが、1度もタイトルを獲得することができず今季からアストンマーチンに加入することとなった。特にフェラーリ最終年となった2020年シーズンは惨憺たる成績で、ドライバーズランキング13位に終わった。

Read Also:

　ベッテルはフェラーリで厳しいシーズンを送ったことにより、現役の他のドライバーと比べての実力や、最高峰の舞台で戦う資質を今も持っているのかについて疑問を投げかけられた。しかし彼は、自分がどう見られているかについて関心がないと言い、新しいチームでパフォーマンスを発揮することに集中していると語った。

「人々が何を考えているのかに興味がないんだ」

　ベッテルはそう語った。

「チーム、そして自分自身を納得させることの方が重要なんだ。この世界は非常に速く進んでいるし、その方が健全だ」

「もしいつまでも過去に囚われているというのなら、ファン・マヌエル・ファンジオが全てのドライバーにとって神であり救世主ということになる。彼は確かに特別な存在だけど、今の15歳くらいの子にファン・マヌエル・ファンジオが誰か聞いても知らないと思う」

「でもそれでいいんだ。時代は進んでいく。勝利数などの記録は置いといて、ファンジオの遺産は今の僕たちの誰よりも長く語り継がれていくだろうけどね」

「前に進むことは良いことだ。だから、僕がF1にサヨナラを言う時にはすぐに忘れられてしまうだろうけど、それで良いんだ。それが健全だと思うよ」

「だからこそ、僕は人々に何か証明することに悩むんじゃなくて、自分の目の前にあることに集中しているんだ」

　アストンマーチンは、2021年マシンの『AMR21』がベッテルのドライビングスタイルに合っていると考えており、ベッテル復活の手助けをできるはずだと自信を見せている。そして既にクルー達と打ち解けたベッテルに、チームは感銘を受けている。

　チーム代表のオットマー・サフナウアーは、アストンマーチンがタイトルを争うようになるまでにかかる時間として、3年から5年の期間を設定している。その間チームの一員であり続け、5度目のタイトルを獲得できると思っているのか？　そう尋ねられたベッテルは次のように答えた。

「そうだと思っている。まだ歳を取り過ぎている訳ではないからね」

「今は若いドライバーよりもベテランのドライバーの方がグリッドに多い。僕は年齢の問題ではなく、（勝てる）チーム、マシンが自分の周りにあるかどうかだと思う」

「僕にはそれがあると思っている。チャンピオンを獲ったことがあって、自分がやれるということを知っているから安心感がある。もうそれがないと考えられる理由が分からない」

「年齢的にはまだまだ時間があると思う。でも正直言って、それは近い将来の状況に左右されるだろうね」

 

Read Also:

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー セバスチャン ベッテル
チーム アストンマーチン・レーシング
執筆者 Luke Smith

