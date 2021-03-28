F1
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、まさかの予選Q1敗退に不快感。さらにターン1黄旗無視の疑いで泣きっ面に蜂

執筆:
協力:
Adam Cooper

アストンマーチンのセバスチャン・ベッテルは、F1バーレーンGP予選でQ1敗退に終わったことに“不快感と怒り”を感じたという。

ベッテル、まさかの予選Q1敗退に不快感。さらにターン1黄旗無視の疑いで泣きっ面に蜂

　非常に僅差の戦いが繰り広げられたF1開幕戦バーレーンGPの予選。アストンマーチンのセバスチャン・ベッテルはQ1終盤に脱落圏内にいたため、2度目のアタックラップに向かった。しかしながら、彼のアタックラップ中には2度もイエローフラッグが振られてしまい、その結果自己ベストを更新できなかったベッテルは18番手タイムとなり、予選をQ1敗退で終えることとなってしまった。

Read Also:

　まずラストアタック中のベッテルを阻んだのは、ルーキーのニキータ・マゼピン（ハース）。彼はウォームアップラップ中にターン1でスピンしてしまい、ベッテルはスローダウンを余儀なくされた。さらにターン8ではカルロス・サインツJr.（フェラーリ）が体勢を崩していたため、ベッテルはここでもイエローフラッグに遭遇してしまった。

　ベッテルは今回の結果に対して憤りを感じているというが、グリッドポジションが悪いことにパニックになる必要はないと語った。

「パニックになっても何の意味もない」

「確かに気分が良くないし怒っている。僕たちのミスではないからね。でもこれを受け止めて、明日に向けてできる準備をするしかない」

　最後のアタックの状況について尋ねられたベッテルは、アウトラップの最終セクターでマゼピンにオーバーテイクされたため、チェッカーフラッグが振られるギリギリのところでアタックに突入したものの、マゼピンが目の前でスピンしたと語った。

「ウォーミングアップラップの最終セクターはかなりごちゃごちゃしていた。僕は残り1秒を切ったところでラインを越えたけど、その後2回イエローフラッグが振られたので僕にできることはなかった」

　予選こそ不運もあって下位に沈んだが、フリー走行と比べるとマシンには慣れてきていると語るベッテル。しかしながら、チームメイトのランス・ストロールもQ3に進むのが精一杯だったことを考えると、チームはまだ望んでいる位置にはいないと考えている。

「プラクティスでは満足できなかったけど、フィーリングという点では予選の方が良かった。でも僕はまともなラップができなかった」とベッテル。

「僕たちは望んでいるような位置にいない。その上、僕はまだ学んでいる最中だ。マシンをもっと理解するために色んなことを試している」

「もっと速くなる可能性があった。僕たちにはまだするべき仕事が残っているんだと思う」

「明日は良いレースになると良いね。どうなるかはレースにならないと分からないけど、かなり上まで上がれると思っている」

　アストンマーチンのチーム代表を務めるオットマー・サフナウアーは、ベッテルのアタック中に2度黄旗が出たことにより、ベッテルがコンマ4秒以上ロスしたと考えている。

「ターン1とターン8でイエローフラッグが振られたので、彼は自然とアクセルを緩めた。コンマ4秒以上は失っただろう」とサフナウアーは語る。

「でもシーズンは長いし、まだまだレースは残っている。だから大丈夫だ。まずは明日のレースに向けて気を引き締めるよ」

　なお、ターン8でイエローフラッグが振られた件に関しては、ベッテル、ストロール、エステバン・オコン（アルピーヌ）、ジョージ・ラッセル（ウイリアムズ）の4名が審議対象となった。しかしイエローフラッグを尊重していなかったのではないかという彼らへの疑いは晴れ、いずれもペナルティを免れた。

　ただしベッテルについては「ターン1で振られたダブルイエローフラッグを尊重していなかった」として再度スチュワードに召喚される予定。決勝日の現地時間13時30分（日本時間19時30分）にヒアリングが行なわれるようだ。この裁定次第では、ベッテルが決勝をグリッド最後尾からスタートする可能性もある。

 

Read Also:

この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント バーレーンGP
ドライバー セバスチャン ベッテル
チーム アストンマーチン・レーシング
執筆者 Filip Cleeren

