\u3000\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u50c5\u5dee\u306e\u6226\u3044\u304c\u7e70\u308a\u5e83\u3052\u3089\u308c\u305fF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u3002\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306e\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306fQ1\u7d42\u76e4\u306b\u8131\u843d\u570f\u5185\u306b\u3044\u305f\u305f\u3081\u30012\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u4e2d\u306b\u306f2\u5ea6\u3082\u30a4\u30a8\u30ed\u30fc\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u304c\u632f\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u3001\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u81ea\u5df1\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u66f4\u65b0\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f18\u756a\u624b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u3092Q1\u6557\u9000\u3067\u7d42\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead 63\u305f\u3002\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306b\u306f\u307e\u3060\u3059\u308b\u3079\u304d\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u6b8b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u660e\u65e5\u306f\u826f\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u826f\u3044\u306d\u3002\u3069\u3046\u306a\u308b\u304b\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3051\u3069\u3001\u304b\u306a\u308a\u4e0a\u307e\u3067\u4e0a\u304c\u308c\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u30de\u30fc\u30fb\u30b5\u30d5\u30ca\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u4e2d\u306b2\u5ea6\u9ec4\u65d7\u304c\u51fa\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u304c\u30b3\u30f3\u30de4\u79d2\u4ee5\u4e0a\u30ed\u30b9\u3057\u305f\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u30bf\u30fc\u30f31\u3068\u30bf\u30fc\u30f38\u3067\u30a4\u30a8\u30ed\u30fc\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u304c\u632f\u3089\u308c\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u81ea\u7136\u3068\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30eb\u3092\u7de9\u3081\u305f\u3002\u30b3\u30f3\u30de4\u79d2\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306f\u5931\u3063\u305f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\u3068\u30b5\u30d5\u30ca\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306f\u9577\u3044\u3057\u3001\u307e\u3060\u307e\u3060\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u6b8b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u5927\u4e08\u592b\u3060\u3002\u307e\u305a\u306f\u660e\u65e5\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u6c17\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u7de0\u3081\u308b\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u3001\u30bf\u30fc\u30f38\u3067\u30a4\u30a8\u30ed\u30fc\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u304c\u632f\u3089\u308c\u305f\u4ef6\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30a8\u30b9\u30c6\u30d0\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\uff08\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\uff09\u3001\u30b8\u30e7\u30fc\u30b8\u30fb\u30e9\u30c3\u30bb\u30eb\uff08\u30a6\u30a4\u30ea\u30a2\u30e0\u30ba\uff09\u306e4\u540d\u304c\u5be9\u8b70\u5bfe\u8c61\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30a4\u30a8\u30ed\u30fc\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u3092\u5c0a\u91cd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u5f7c\u3089\u3078\u306e\u7591\u3044\u306f\u6674\u308c\u3001\u3044\u305a\u308c\u3082\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u514d\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u3057\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u300c\u30bf\u30fc\u30f31\u3067\u632f\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30c0\u30d6\u30eb\u30a4\u30a8\u30ed\u30fc\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u3092\u5c0a\u91cd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u518d\u5ea6\u30b9\u30c1\u30e5\u30ef\u30fc\u30c9\u306b\u53ec\u559a\u3055\u308c\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3002\u6c7a\u52dd\u65e5\u306e\u73fe\u5730\u6642\u959313\u664230\u5206\uff08\u65e5\u672c\u6642\u959319\u664230\u5206\uff09\u306b\u30d2\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\u3053\u306e\u88c1\u5b9a\u6b21\u7b2c\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u304c\u6c7a\u52dd\u3092\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u6700\u5f8c\u5c3e\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\n 