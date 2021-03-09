F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

アストンマーチンF1、ベッテルのマシン適応に自信「ペレスほど極端なスタイルではない」

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

アストンマーチンは、セバスチャン・ベッテルはセルジオ・ペレスよりもドライビングスタイルが過激ではないことから、マシンに問題なく適応できると考えている。

アストンマーチンF1、ベッテルのマシン適応に自信「ペレスほど極端なスタイルではない」

　F1王者に4度輝いたセバスチャン・ベッテルは、フェラーリ在籍最終年である2020年シーズンに大苦戦したが、セルジオ・ペレスに代わってアストンマーチン（旧レーシングポイント）に加入。新天地で2021年シーズンに臨むことになった。

　近年のベッテルはミスが多く、ベッテルのドライビングスタイルに、リヤが不安定なフェラーリのマシンがあっていないのではないかと見られていた。

Read Also:

　アストンマーチンのテクニカルディレクターであるアンドリュー・グリーンは、ベッテルのドライビングスタイルはペレスほど極端なものではないと信じており、ベッテルをチームの新車『AMR21』に乗せることに懸念は全くないと語った。

「確かに（ベッテルは）彼自身のドライビングスタイルを持っているが、それは他のドライバーのドライビングスタイルと大きく違っているわけではない」

「彼の前任のドライバー（ペレス）ほど極端ではない。彼のドライビングスタイルはかなり極端で、あらゆるコースで適切に走るのは非常に難しいことだった。特定のコースではそれが輝くが、そうでは無い時もあった」

「セブのスタイルはそれほど極端ではないと思う。彼に合わせてマシンをチューニングできるツールと能力を我々は持っている」

「我々はすでにその作業を始めている。この1ヵ月間、シミュレーターで作業をしてきたんだ。彼は我々の方向性にとても満足しているようだ。だから何の問題もないよ」

　フェラーリ在籍中からレーシングポイントのマシンコンセプトに興味を持っていたというベッテルは、リヤの安定性と自身のドライビングスタイルに関する噂について、次のように語った。

「リヤエンドに関しては、少し手に負えなくなっていたと思う」

「レッドブルにいた頃や、フェラーリ初期のマシンを見れば、リヤが神経質になっていた時期もあったし、それは問題ないんだ」

「この点で、僕は他のドライバーより弱いとは思っていないよ。どちらかと言うと、アンダーステアなクルマの方が嫌いなんだ。少なくともオーバーステアなら、色々なことができるからね」

「アンダーステアでもドライビングテクニックはあるけど、手が縛られているような、制限されている感じだ。だから実際には、クルマが少しルーズで回頭性が良いほうが好みなんだ」

「言うまでもないけど、それが行き過ぎると多くのタイムを失うことになる。遅いから、誰もそれを好まないんだ」

「（アストンマーチンの）マシン哲学の話に戻すと、興味深いと思う。聞いたところによるとかなり違うみたいだ。それが僕のやり方に合うといいな。どうなるか見てみよう」

Read Also:

ボッタス、充実のオフを過ごし自信満々。F1タイトル争いで課題のメンタル面でも秘策あり？

ボッタス、充実のオフを過ごし自信満々。F1タイトル争いで課題のメンタル面でも秘策あり？
シリーズ F1
ドライバー セバスチャン ベッテル
チーム アストンマーチン・レーシング
執筆者 Luke Smith

