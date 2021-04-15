F1
F1 / 速報ニュース
F1 / 速報ニュース

ボッタス、2018年ロシアGPの屈辱的なチームオーダーで「F1引退も考えた」と明かす

執筆:
, Grand prix editor
協力:
Christian Nimmervoll

メルセデスのバルテリ・ボッタスは、2018年のロシアGPでチームから優勝を譲るよう命じられたチームオーダーで、F1を引退することを考えたという。

ボッタス、2018年ロシアGPの屈辱的なチームオーダーで「F1引退も考えた」と明かす

　メルセデスのバルテリ・ボッタスはNetflixのドキュメンタリーの中で、2018年のF1ロシアGPでセバスチャン・ベッテル（当時フェラーリ）からチームのワンツーフィニッシュを守るため、チームメイトのルイス・ハミルトンにポジションを譲るようチームオーダーを受けたことを振り返り、F1を引退することも考えたと明かした。

　Netflixのドキュメンタリー『Formula1：Drive to Survive』（邦題：栄光のグランプリ）最新シリーズの中で、ボッタスは当時を振り返り、メルセデスからのチームオーダーに失望と不満を抱いたことを覗かせ、この出来事でF1をやめることも考えたと主張した。

「あれはつらかった。受け入れるのが大変だった」と、ボッタスは語った。

「かなり腹が立ったよ。正直なところ、なぜこんなことをするのかと考えていた」

「辞めよう、ギブアップしようと思ったこともあったよ。レースが終わった直後に、もう二度とやらないと思ったんだ」

　しかしメルセデスのチーム代表であるトト・ウルフは、当時ボッタスがこの事件をきっかけにF1から完全に引退しようとしているとは思わなかったと語った。

「もちろん、彼はとても落ち込んでいた。しかし私は彼が引退寸前だったとは思わない」

「なぜなら、彼がひとりのコンペティターだからだ。だがレース後のカッカした状況で、世界が理解できていなかったのは想像できる」

　メルセデスはボッタスとハミルトンがチームメイトとなった2017年からの4シーズンも含め、コンストラクターズタイトルを7連覇している。チームは常にドライバーを平等に扱っていると主張してきた。そして絶対に必要だと判断した場合にのみ、ドライバー同士のバトルを止めたり、ポジションを入れ替えたりするよう指示を出してきた。

　ウルフは2018年のロシアGPを振り返り、ベッテルからのプレッシャーの中、チームとてしてのリザルトを守ろうとしていたと振り返り、「我々全員にとって悲惨な状況だった」と話した。

「我々はセバスチャンによって危機に瀕していたので、必要なことだったと思う。バルテリを先頭にトレイン状態になり、ルイスがその間に挟まれていた」

「私はそうしたやり方を嫌っているし、彼にとってどれほど嫌なことだったか想像に難くない。バルテリはニコ（ロズベルグ）とは違うし、仕事のやり方も全く違う」

「彼は確かにルイスに近づき、彼を打ち負かす意志を内に秘めているが、彼なりのやり方をしている」

「自分のパフォーマンスと、自分に対する期待が全てだ。それは例えば、あらゆる政治的な武器を使うこととは異なる。それはニコの強みでもあった。それは認めなければいけない」

 
 

 

