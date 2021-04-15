ボッタス、2018年ロシアGPの屈辱的なチームオーダーで「F1引退も考えた」と明かす

\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u30fb\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306fNetflix\u306e\u30c9\u30ad\u30e5\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30ea\u30fc\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u30012018\u5e74\u306eF1\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2GP\u3067\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\uff08\u5f53\u6642\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\uff09\u304b\u3089\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30ef\u30f3\u30c4\u30fc\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3092\u5b88\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306b\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8b72\u308b\u3088\u3046\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30aa\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u3001F1\u3092\u5f15\u9000\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u8003\u3048\u305f\u3068\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000Netflix\u306e\u30c9\u30ad\u30e5\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30ea\u30fc\u300eFormula1\uff1aDrive to Survive\u300f\uff08\u90a6\u984c\uff1a\u6804\u5149\u306e\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\uff09\u6700\u65b0\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u5f53\u6642\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30aa\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u5931\u671b\u3068\u4e0d\u6e80\u3092\u62b1\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8997\u304b\u305b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u51fa\u6765\u4e8b\u3067F1\u3092\u3084\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u8003\u3048\u305f\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3042\u308c\u306f\u3064\u3089\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u306e\u304c\u5927\u5909\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u304b\u306a\u308a\u8179\u304c\u7acb\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3002\u6b63\u76f4\u306a\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u306a\u305c\u3053\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u8f9e\u3081\u3088\u3046\u3001\u30ae\u30d6\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u601d\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u76f4\u5f8c\u306b\u3001\u3082\u3046\u4e8c\u5ea6\u3068\u3084\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c8\u30c8\u30fb\u30a6\u30eb\u30d5\u306f\u3001\u5f53\u6642\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u304c\u3053\u306e\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3092\u304d\u3063\u304b\u3051\u306bF1\u304b\u3089\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u5f15\u9000\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u306f\u601d\u308f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u843d\u3061\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u79c1\u306f\u5f7c\u304c\u5f15\u9000\u5bf8\u524d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u306f\u601d\u308f\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u304c\u3072\u3068\u308a\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30da\u30c6\u30a3\u30bf\u30fc\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\u3060\u304c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5f8c\u306e\u30ab\u30c3\u30ab\u3057\u305f\u72b6\u6cc1\u3067\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u304c\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u60f3\u50cf\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u3068\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u304c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f2017\u5e74\u304b\u3089\u306e4\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3082\u542b\u3081\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u30ba\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u30927\u9023\u8987\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u5e73\u7b49\u306b\u6271\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u7d76\u5bfe\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u305f\u5834\u5408\u306b\u306e\u307f\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u540c\u58eb\u306e\u30d0\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u6b62\u3081\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u5165\u308c\u66ff\u3048\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u6307\u793a\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30a6\u30eb\u30d5\u306f2018\u5e74\u306e\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2GP\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u306e\u4e2d\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3066\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30eb\u30c8\u3092\u5b88\u308d\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u3001\u300c\u6211\u3005\u5168\u54e1\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u60b2\u60e8\u306a\u72b6\u6cc1\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u5371\u6a5f\u306b\u7015\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u3092\u5148\u982d\u306b\u30c8\u30ec\u30a4\u30f3\u72b6\u614b\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u304c\u305d\u306e\u9593\u306b\u631f\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3057\u305f\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u3092\u5acc\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3069\u308c\u307b\u3069\u5acc\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304b\u60f3\u50cf\u306b\u96e3\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u306f\u30cb\u30b3\uff08\u30ed\u30ba\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\uff09\u3068\u306f\u9055\u3046\u3057\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u3082\u5168\u304f\u9055\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u306b\u8fd1\u3065\u304d\u3001\u5f7c\u3092\u6253\u3061\u8ca0\u304b\u3059\u610f\u5fd7\u3092\u5185\u306b\u79d8\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306a\u308a\u306e\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u671f\u5f85\u304c\u5168\u3066\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u653f\u6cbb\u7684\u306a\u6b66\u5668\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30cb\u30b3\u306e\u5f37\u307f\u3067\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u8a8d\u3081\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n \n \n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u201d\u5b88\u5099\u7684\u201d\u6226\u7565\u306b\u4e0d\u6e80\u306e\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u3002\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u7406\u89e3\u793a\u3059\u3082\u300c\u4ed6\u306b\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u6253\u5012\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u3001\u201c\u30ed\u30ba\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u5f0f\u5fc3\u7406\u6226\u201d\u306b\u306f\u5426\u5b9a\u7684\u300c\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u306e\u7121\u99c4\u300d\n\u201c\u6700\u901f\u201d\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u5b58\u5728\u304c\u30c8\u30b2\u306b\uff1f\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u30012022\u5e74\u5411\u3051\u958b\u767a\u3078\u306e\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u306f\u300c\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u6c7a\u65ad\u300d\n\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u4ee3\u8868\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff06\u30ed\u30ba\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u306e\u78ba\u57f7\u3092\u56de\u9867\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306b\u306f\u6211\u3005\u306e\u77e5\u308a\u5f97\u306a\u3044\u6b74\u53f2\u7684\u80cc\u666f\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u5404F1\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u89e3\u91c8\u5206\u304b\u308c\u308b\u65b0\u898f\u5247\u306e\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u3002\u201dZ\u5b57\u578b\u201d\u304c2021\u5e74\u306e\u30c8\u30ec\u30f3\u30c9\u306b\u306a\u308b\uff1f\n\n