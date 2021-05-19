\u3000\u30eb\u30fb\u30de\u30f3\u30fb\u30d6\u30ac\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305fMotoGP\u7b2c5\u6226\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9GP\u3067\u3001\u529b\u5f37\u3044\u8d70\u308a\u3092\u898b\u305b\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3082\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u30a2\u30ec\u30a4\u30b7\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\uff08\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30ea\u30a2\uff09\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u597d\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u6b8b\u305b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u61a4\u308a\u3092\u793a\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306f\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9GP\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306fQ1\u6557\u9000\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u30667\u756a\u624b\u306b\u6d6e\u4e0a\u30024\u756a\u624b\u96c6\u56e3\u306e\u8fd1\u304f\u3067\u4e89\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u30574\u5468\u76ee\u306b\u96e8\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306e\u4e57\u308a\u63db\u3048\uff08\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u30fb\u30c8\u30a5\u30fb\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\uff09\u304c\u8a31\u53ef\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u305d\u3053\u3067\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u843d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u826f\u304f\u3001\u4e57\u308a\u63db\u3048\u5f8c\u306b\u843d\u3068\u3057\u305f\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u6b21\u3005\u3068\u56de\u5fa9\u3057\u30666\u756a\u624b\u306b\u3064\u3051\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3060\u304c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u4e2d\u76e4\u306e16\u5468\u76ee\u306b\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u554f\u984c\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30ed\u30ec\u30f3\u30bd\u30fb\u30b5\u30f4\u30a1\u30c9\u30fc\u30ea\u308212\u5468\u76ee\u306b\u540c\u69d8\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3067\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u597d\u8abf\u306a\u8d70\u308a\u3092\u898b\u305b\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u3082\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u305b\u3056\u308b\u3092\u5f97\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3042\u3042\u3001\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u306e\u30eb\u30fb\u30de\u30f3\u306e\u56f0\u96e3\u3055\u3082\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3001\u51c4\u304f\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30e9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u3060\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306f\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9GP\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30af\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u59cb\u307e\u308a\u65b9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u571f\u66dc\u306b\u306f\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u306b\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3057\u30012\u5ea6\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306713\u756a\u624b\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u30fb\u30c8\u30a5\u30fb\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u3067\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u6b63\u76f4\u306a\u3068\u3053\u308d\u50d5\u306f\u8d70\u308a\u81ea\u4f53\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u826f\u3044\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u826f\u3044\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u304d\u308c\u305f\u3057\u3001\u304b\u306a\u308a\u5f37\u3055\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5468\u56de\u3092\u91cd\u306d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u901f\u304f\u3066\u3053\u3053\u3067\u901f\u304f\u8d70\u308c\u306a\u3044\u30ef\u30b1\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3001\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u51c4\u304f\u5f37\u3055\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u96e8\u304c\u964d\u308a\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u524d\u306b\u306f\u30de\u30eb\u30af\uff08\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\uff0f\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\uff09\u3084\u30ca\u30ab\u30ac\u30df\uff08\u4e2d\u4e0a\u8cb4\u6676\uff0fLCR\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\uff09\u3092\u6349\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u81ea\u4fe1\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u96e8\u304c\u964d\u308a\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u6642\u306b\u306f\u8179\u304c\u7acb\u3063\u305f\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u96e8\u7528\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u3078\u306e\u4e57\u308a\u63db\u3048\u3067\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u4e45\u3057\u3076\u308a\u306b\u30a6\u30a8\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u901f\u3055\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u59cb\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u30d0\u30ec\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30ce\u30fb\u30ed\u30c3\u30b7\uff08\u30e4\u30de\u30cf\uff09\u3084\u5f1f\uff08\u30dd\u30eb\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\uff0f\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\uff09\u305f\u3061\u30922\u5468\u307b\u3069\u3067\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u65e5\u306f\u697d\u306b\u30c8\u30c3\u30d75\u30846\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u3067\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u51c4\u304f\u6b8b\u5ff5\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306f\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9GP\u7d42\u4e86\u5f8c\u306e17\u65e5\u306b\u3001\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u3067\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u8155\u4e0a\u304c\u308a\u306e\u75c7\u72b6\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u624b\u8853\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30025\u6708\u672b\u306b\u306f\u6b21\u6226\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2GP\u304c\u4e88\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u5f71\u97ff\u304c\u51fa\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3068\u4e88\u60f3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n \n\nRead 