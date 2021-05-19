チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs
/ “大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める
MotoGP / フランスGP ニュース

フランスGPリタイアにエスパルガロ兄おかんむり。「楽にトップ5へ入れたはずなのに！」

執筆:

アプリリアのアレイシ・エスパルガロはMotoGPフランスGPでトラブルによるリタイアに終わったことに憤りを示しており、「これまで以上にイライラしている」と語った。

フランスGPリタイアにエスパルガロ兄おかんむり。「楽にトップ5へ入れたはずなのに！」

　ル・マン・ブガッティ・サーキットで行なわれたMotoGP第5戦フランスGPで、力強い走りを見せながらもリタイアに終わったアレイシ・エスパルガロ（アプリリア）。彼はトラブルによって好結果を残せなかったことに憤りを示した。

　エスパルガロはフランスGP予選ではQ1敗退となったものの、スタートからポジションを上げて7番手に浮上。4番手集団の近くで争った。しかし4周目に雨によるバイクの乗り換え（フラッグ・トゥ・フラッグ）が許可されると、彼はそこでポジションを落としてしまった。

　ただエスパルガロのペースは良く、乗り換え後に落としたポジションを次々と回復して6番手につけていた。

　だがレース中盤の16周目にエスパルガロのマシンに技術的な問題が発生。チームメイトのロレンソ・サヴァドーリも12周目に同様の問題でリタイアを喫していたが、好調な走りを見せていたエスパルガロもリタイアせざるを得なかった。

「ああ、今週末のル・マンの困難さもあって、凄くイライラしている。これまで以上にだよ」

　エスパルガロはリタイアに終わったフランスGPについて、そう語った。

「このレースウィークはとても難しい始まり方だった。土曜にはエンジンに問題があったし、2度クラッシュしてしまったからね」

「それで13番手からのスタートになって、フラッグ・トゥ・フラッグでのレースになったけど、正直なところ僕は走り自体はとても良いと感じていた。ドライコンディションでは良いスタートをきれたし、かなり強さを感じていたからね」

「多くの周回を重ねることはできていなかったけど、他のサーキットで速くてここで速く走れないワケがないと思って、自信を持ってスタートした。そして凄く強さがあると感じられていたんだ」

「雨が降り始める前にはマルク（マルケス／レプソル・ホンダ）やナカガミ（中上貴晶／LCRホンダ）を捉えていた」

「僕としてはかなり自信があったし、雨が降り始めた時には腹が立ったよ」

「雨用のバイクへの乗り換えでいくつかポジションを失ってしまったけど、久しぶりにウエットコンディションで速さがあると感じ始めていた。バレンティーノ・ロッシ（ヤマハ）や弟（ポル・エスパルガロ／レプソル・ホンダ）たちを2周ほどでオーバーテイクしていくことができたんだ」

「今日は楽にトップ5や6でレースを終えられるはずだった。だからリタイアでポイントを失ってしまったのは凄く残念だ」

　なおエスパルガロはフランスGP終了後の17日に、スペインGPで発生した腕上がりの症状に対する手術を受けている。5月末には次戦イタリアGPが予定されているが、彼は影響が出ないだろうと予想している。

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
“大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める

前の記事

“大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ MotoGP
イベント フランスGP
ドライバー アレイシ エスパルガロ
チーム Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
執筆者 Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
F1

ヘルムート・マルコの“正直な”アプローチ、新参ペレスは歓迎「F1界ではあまり無いコト」

2時間
2
F1

F1モナコGPで最も強いのはどのチーム？　スペインGPセクター3タイムから見えてくる“ヒント”

20時間
3
F1

アルファタウリ・ホンダの角田裕毅、伝統のモナコは初体験「どれだけコースに適応できるかが重要」

2時間
4
MotoGP

“大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める

6時間
5
IndyCar

佐藤琢磨、インディ500連覇で優勝賞金に加えて4130万円の“ボーナス”をゲット？

1d
最新ニュース
フランスGPリタイアにエスパルガロ兄おかんむり。「楽にトップ5へ入れたはずなのに！」
MGP

フランスGPリタイアにエスパルガロ兄おかんむり。「楽にトップ5へ入れたはずなのに！」

2時間
“大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める
MGP

“大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める

6時間
松山拓磨、Moto3ワイルドカード参戦は転倒リタイア。それでも「将来に向けて貴重な経験を積めた」
MOT3

松山拓磨、Moto3ワイルドカード参戦は転倒リタイア。それでも「将来に向けて貴重な経験を積めた」

20時間
ザルコ、母国戦2位に「ガッカリする必要はない」タイトル挑戦へ……20ポイントを重要視
MGP

ザルコ、母国戦2位に「ガッカリする必要はない」タイトル挑戦へ……20ポイントを重要視

21時間
リンス、3連続転倒に「馬鹿なミス」と言葉少なく……次戦イタリアGPで“リセット”誓う
MGP

リンス、3連続転倒に「馬鹿なミス」と言葉少なく……次戦イタリアGPで“リセット”誓う

2021/05/18
最新のビデオ
マルク・マルケス イズ バック 01:20
MotoGP
2021/04/18

マルク・マルケス イズ バック

マルク・マルケス、RC213V-Sで復帰に向けトレーニング！ 01:27
MotoGP
2021/03/18

マルク・マルケス、RC213V-Sで復帰に向けトレーニング！

ポル・エスパルガロ、“マイ”RC213Vとついに対面 01:49
MotoGP
2021/01/07

ポル・エスパルガロ、“マイ”RC213Vとついに対面

マルク・マルケスが2021年用新デザインのヘルメットを公開 00:48
MotoGP
2020/12/09

マルク・マルケスが2021年用新デザインのヘルメットを公開

2020MotoGP最終戦ポルトガルGPハイライト 01:30
MotoGP
2020/11/25

2020MotoGP最終戦ポルトガルGPハイライト

More from
Lewis Duncan
“大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める フランスGP
MotoGP

“大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める

ザルコ、母国戦2位に「ガッカリする必要はない」タイトル挑戦へ……20ポイントを重要視 フランスGP
MotoGP

ザルコ、母国戦2位に「ガッカリする必要はない」タイトル挑戦へ……20ポイントを重要視

リンス、3連続転倒に「馬鹿なミス」と言葉少なく……次戦イタリアGPで“リセット”誓う
MotoGP

リンス、3連続転倒に「馬鹿なミス」と言葉少なく……次戦イタリアGPで“リセット”誓う

アレイシ エスパルガロ More from
アレイシ エスパルガロ
アプリリア衝撃の“スピード”にエスパルガロ兄驚愕！？　ヘレス初日3番手で表彰台挑戦に現実味か スペインGP
MotoGP

アプリリア衝撃の“スピード”にエスパルガロ兄驚愕！？　ヘレス初日3番手で表彰台挑戦に現実味か

グレシーニの死後に“強い”アプリリアが実現……アレイシ・エスパルガロ「そんなのあんまりだ」
MotoGP

グレシーニの死後に“強い”アプリリアが実現……アレイシ・エスパルガロ「そんなのあんまりだ」

アプリリアの進歩は本物！　開幕戦7位のエスパルガロ兄「今年はいい始まり方」 カタールGP
MotoGP

アプリリアの進歩は本物！　開幕戦7位のエスパルガロ兄「今年はいい始まり方」

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini More from
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
“今年こそ”強敵と競える……ハズ！　エスパルガロ兄、アプリリア新型に手応え。
MotoGP

“今年こそ”強敵と競える……ハズ！　エスパルガロ兄、アプリリア新型に手応え。

アプリリアの新型、ポテンシャルあり？　エスパルガロ兄「“革命”は無いけど去年とは別物」 Qatar Testing
MotoGP

アプリリアの新型、ポテンシャルあり？　エスパルガロ兄「“革命”は無いけど去年とは別物」

アプリリア、2021年のMotoGP参戦体制を発表。エスパルガロに加え、サヴァドーリを起用
MotoGP

アプリリア、2021年のMotoGP参戦体制を発表。エスパルガロに加え、サヴァドーリを起用

Trending 今日

ヘルムート・マルコの“正直な”アプローチ、新参ペレスは歓迎「F1界ではあまり無いコト」
F1 F1

ヘルムート・マルコの“正直な”アプローチ、新参ペレスは歓迎「F1界ではあまり無いコト」

F1モナコGPで最も強いのはどのチーム？　スペインGPセクター3タイムから見えてくる“ヒント”
F1 F1

F1モナコGPで最も強いのはどのチーム？　スペインGPセクター3タイムから見えてくる“ヒント”

アルファタウリ・ホンダの角田裕毅、伝統のモナコは初体験「どれだけコースに適応できるかが重要」
F1 F1

アルファタウリ・ホンダの角田裕毅、伝統のモナコは初体験「どれだけコースに適応できるかが重要」

“大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める
MotoGP MotoGP

“大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める

佐藤琢磨、インディ500連覇で優勝賞金に加えて4130万円の“ボーナス”をゲット？
IndyCar IndyCar

佐藤琢磨、インディ500連覇で優勝賞金に加えて4130万円の“ボーナス”をゲット？

今季初実施のF1予選スプリントレース……チームやドライバーにとって何が”挑戦的”なのか？
F1 F1

今季初実施のF1予選スプリントレース……チームやドライバーにとって何が”挑戦的”なのか？

フェラーリ、F1のトラックリミット問題は“シンプルに”解決したい
F1 F1

フェラーリ、F1のトラックリミット問題は“シンプルに”解決したい

「フラッグ・トゥ・フラッグは好きじゃないし危険だ」バレンティーノ・ロッシ、天候変化に恨み節
MotoGP MotoGP

「フラッグ・トゥ・フラッグは好きじゃないし危険だ」バレンティーノ・ロッシ、天候変化に恨み節

最新ニュース

フランスGPリタイアにエスパルガロ兄おかんむり。「楽にトップ5へ入れたはずなのに！」
MotoGP MotoGP

フランスGPリタイアにエスパルガロ兄おかんむり。「楽にトップ5へ入れたはずなのに！」

“大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める
MotoGP MotoGP

“大変革”遂げたアプリリア、開発に尽力のエスパルガロ兄「とても誇らしい」と喜び噛み締める

松山拓磨、Moto3ワイルドカード参戦は転倒リタイア。それでも「将来に向けて貴重な経験を積めた」
Moto3 Moto3

松山拓磨、Moto3ワイルドカード参戦は転倒リタイア。それでも「将来に向けて貴重な経験を積めた」

ザルコ、母国戦2位に「ガッカリする必要はない」タイトル挑戦へ……20ポイントを重要視
MotoGP MotoGP

ザルコ、母国戦2位に「ガッカリする必要はない」タイトル挑戦へ……20ポイントを重要視

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.