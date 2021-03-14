\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306e\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e2021\u5e74\u7528\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\uff08PU\uff09\u201dRA621H\u201d\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u5b8c\u74a7\u3060\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u306f3\u65e5\u9593\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u9023\u65e5\u8d70\u884c\u3057\u3001\u521d\u65e5\u306f8\u756a\u624b\u30012\u65e5\u76ee\u306f2\u756a\u624b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6700\u7d42\u65e5\u306f\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u304c\u51fa\u306b\u304f\u3044\u5348\u524d\u4e2d\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306b\u3082\u95a2\u308f\u3089\u305a7\u756a\u624b\u3068\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u4e0a\u4f4d\u306b\u7740\u3051\u308b\u8d70\u308a\u3092\u898b\u305b\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3082\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3068\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306f\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\u306e\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff09\u304b\u3089\u50c5\u5dee\u306e2\u756a\u624b\u3067\u7d42\u3048\u3001\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u5f62\u3067\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u7de0\u3081\u62ec\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead 