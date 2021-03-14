F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

ホンダPUのドライバビリティは”完璧”。ガスリー、開幕に向け「ワクワクしたい」

執筆:
協力:
Oleg Karpov

アルファタウリ・ホンダのピエール・ガスリーは、2021年シーズン用のホンダのパワーユニットについて、ドライバビリティは「これまでのところ完璧」と高い評価を下した。

ホンダPUのドライバビリティは"完璧"。ガスリー、開幕に向け「ワクワクしたい」

　アルファタウリのピエール・ガスリーは、ホンダの2021年用パワーユニット（PU）”RA621H”のドライバビリティについて「完璧だ」と語った。

　ガスリーは3日間のテストで連日走行し、初日は8番手、2日目は2番手、そして最終日はタイムが出にくい午前中の走行だったにも関わらず7番手と、常に上位に着ける走りを見せた。それだけではなく、レースシミュレーションもしっかりと実施している。またチームメイトの角田裕毅は、最終日午後のセッションを、トップタイムを出したマックス・フェルスタッペン（レッドブル）から僅差の2番手で終え、最高の形でテストを締め括った。

Read Also:

　ガスリーは最終日午前中の走行を終えた後にインタビューに応じ、ホンダのPUについて好印象を感じていると語った。

「これまでのところ、僕らは本当に満足している。去年に比べて、一歩前進したよ」

　ガスリーはそう語った。

「ドライバビリティ（コントロールのしやすさ）は、これまでの3日間で完璧だった。この面では、本当にポジティブだ」

「メルセデスが非常に強力なエンジン（PU）を持っているのは分かった。マクラーレンやメルセデスでも、それを見せつけていた。かなりのポテンシャルを秘めていることが分かるよ」

「でも、最初の予選を戦う前に、興奮しすぎたくない。2週間後には全体像が分かるだろう」

　前述の通り、アルファタウリは3日間のテストで常に好調と言えるような走りを披露した。それについての興奮は、開幕後も具現化されると思うかと尋ねられたガスリーは、次のように語った。

「そうなると良いね。僕らもワクワクしたい」

　ガスリーはそう語る。

「僕らは良いパッケージを持っている。でも2週間あれば状況は大きく変わってしまうこともあるから、簡単に結論は出したくない」

「マシンは良さそうに見えるけど、まだまだ改善が必要な部分がある。そういうやらなきゃいけない部分に取り組んでいるんだ」

「ワクワクするのに、十分な理由がある。シーズンの早い段階で、力強いパフォーマンスを発揮できるのを願っているよ。それが重要になるだろうからね」

Read Also:

角田裕毅、F1プレシーズンテストで総合2番手タイム！　首位フェルスタッペンでホンダPU勢ワンツー

前の記事

前の記事

角田裕毅、F1プレシーズンテストで総合2番手タイム！　首位フェルスタッペンでホンダPU勢ワンツー
シリーズ F1
ドライバー ピエール ガスリー
チーム アルファタウリ・ホンダ
執筆者 田中 健一

