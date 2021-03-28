\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u304c\u30012021\u5e74\u306eF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u8e8d\u52d5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u3068\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306e\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306f\u3001\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u304b\u3089\u5149\u308b\u8d70\u308a\u3092\u62ab\u9732\u3057\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u304c5\u756a\u624b\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u9806\u4f4d\u3053\u305d13\u756a\u624b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001Q1\u3092\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306b\u6b21\u30502\u756a\u624b\u3067\u901a\u904e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30a2\u30b0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30d6\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u9078\u629e\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5341\u5206\u306a\u6210\u679c\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u305f\u3068\u306f\u8a00\u3048\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u6211\u3005\u306e\u4e0b\u3057\u305f\u6c7a\u65ad\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3060\u3088\u3002\u660e\u65e5\u306f\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u697d\u3057\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u6628\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u306e\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306f\u3001Q2\u3092\u786c\u3081\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3067\u901a\u904e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u305b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u3046\u3044\u3046\u6226\u7565\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3082\u3001\u305d\u306e\u9032\u6b69\u304c\u4f3a\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u3053\u3046\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306e\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3060\u3002\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u5c11\u3057\u3067\u3082\u826f\u304f\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3001\u3053\u306e\u65c5\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u6211\u3005\u3082\u3001\u826f\u3044\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u901a\u5e38\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u786c\u3044\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3067Q2\u3092\u7a81\u7834\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u3059\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u610f\u5473\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306e\u30b5\u30f3\u30d7\u30eb\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u672c\u7269\u306e\u3088\u3046\u3060\u2026\u2026\u305d\u3057\u3066\u8a08\u7b97\u4e0a\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u6226\u7565\u304c\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304d\u305d\u3046\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304c\u3046\u307e\u304f\u6a5f\u80fd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306e\u8868\u308c\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u61f8\u547d\u306b\u50cd\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u826f\u3044\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30b7\u30e3\u30b7\u30fc\u3082\u9032\u6b69\u3092\u9042\u3052\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u306f\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u6570\u5e74\u306e\u9593\u306b\u6210\u9577\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u82e5\u3044\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u304c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3044\u3066\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u81ea\u4fe1\u3082\u5411\u4e0a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u826f\u3044\u65b9\u5411\u6027\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u5168\u3066\u306e\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3053\u306b\u30e6\u30a6\u30ad\u304c\u3084\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u624d\u80fd\u3042\u308b\u7537\u3060\u3002\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u6eb6\u3051\u8fbc\u307f\u3001\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u3044\u308d\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306e\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u65b0\u52a0\u5165\u306e\u89d2\u7530\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30a8\u30b8\u30f3\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u3055\u3089\u306b\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7d9a\u3051\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306e\u901f\u3055\u306f\u3001F2\u6642\u4ee3\u304b\u3089\u7591\u3044\u306e\u4f59\u5730\u304c\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u82e5\u3044\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304cF1\u306b\u3084\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6025\u901f\u306b\u5b66\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6bb5\u968e\u7684\u306b\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u5438\u53ce\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3082\u3046\u307e\u304f\u53d6\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u5f7c\u304c\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u3069\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3082\u3046\u307e\u304f\u5354\u529b\u3057\u5408\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u5b66\u3073\u53d6\u308b\u306e\u304c\u3068\u3066\u3082\u65e9\u3044\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u306f\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u6d6e\u304d\u6c88\u307f\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u3067\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u3066\u3044\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u82db\u7acb\u305f\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u3067\u3082\u5f7c\u306f\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u7acb\u3061\u76f4\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u826f\u3044\u5f62\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u3082\u82e5\u3044\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u304c\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u304b\u3089\u306d\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u3068\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u5f97\u610f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5f7c\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u5b66\u3076\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u610f\u5473\u3067\u3082\u3001\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30b3\u30f3\u30d3\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5f7c\u306f\u4eca\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u826f\u3044\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u6211\u3005\u307f\u3093\u306a\u3001\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u300d\n 