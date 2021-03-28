F1
ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価

執筆:
協力:
Oleg Karpov

アルファタウリ・ホンダのテクニカルディレクターであるジョディ・エジントンは、今季のマシンAT02に期待以上の自信を持っており、新加入の角田裕毅についても、高い評価を下している。

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価

　アルファタウリ・ホンダが、2021年のF1開幕戦バーレーンGPで躍動している。ピエール・ガスリーと角田裕毅のふたりは、フリー走行から光る走りを披露し、予選ではガスリーが5番手、角田は順位こそ13番手だったが、Q1をレッドブル・ホンダのマックス・フェルスタッペンに次ぐ2番手で通過している。

Read Also:

　同チームのテクニカル・ディレクターであるジョディ・エジントンは、ここまでのパフォーマンスについて、次のように分析している。

「今週末は、我々のマシンは混戦の中にいると感じていた」

　エジントンはそう語る。

「昼間の暑いセッションと、夕方のより涼しくなったセッションの両方を経験した。そしてそのどちらでも、マシンはうまく機能しているようだ」

「そして予選では、ピエールが最大限の力を発揮し、ユウキも素晴らしい仕事をしてくれた」

　予選Q1で好パフォーマンスを発揮したアルファタウリは、決勝スタート時に履くタイヤを考慮し、ミディアムタイヤでQ2を突破することを目指した（Q3に進んだマシンは、予選Q2で自身最速タイムをマークした際に履いていたタイヤで、決勝レースをスタートすることが義務付けられている）。ただミディアムタイヤではソフトタイヤ装着時ほどのパフォーマンスを発揮することができず、ガスリーはなんとか8番手に入ってQ3進出を果たしたものの、角田はここで脱落となってしまった。ただ、Q2の1回目アタックのみならず、2回目アタックでもミディアムを選んだところに、彼らの自信が感じられる。

「Q2をミディアムタイヤで通過することは、大きな課題だった。そして、ユウキにとっては報われなかった。しかし、マシンは十分に速いように見えたので、ミディアムタイヤでQ2を突破することは、レースのスタートに向けて実施可能な選択肢だと思われたのだ」

「だから我々は、このアプローチを採用した。しかしそれはうまくいかなかった。ユウキにとっては、良い学習になったと思う。初めての予選で、異なるふたつのタイヤを履かなければならなかったのだから……それは大きな挑戦だっただろう。でも、彼が望んだようなグリップを得られなかった」

「しかしもしソフトタイヤを履いていれば、彼は楽にQ3に進出していただろうし、Q3でも良い戦いをしていたはずだ。正直言ってね。だからこそ我々は、ミディアムでQ2を履かせたかった」

「我々はアグレッシブなアプローチを選択し、それは十分な成果を上げたとは言えない。でも、それが我々の下した決断だ。それはそれだよ。明日は、とても楽しいレースになるはずだ」

　しかし昨年までのアルファタウリは、Q2を硬めのタイヤで通過することを目指せるようなチームではなかった。こういう戦略を考えられるというだけでも、その進歩が伺える。

「こうなったのは多くのことの組み合わせだ。誰もが少しでも良くしようと、この旅を続けている。昨年の我々も、良いマシンを持っていると思っていた。しかし通常では、より硬いタイヤでQ2を突破することができるかどうかを確認する必要すらなかった。そういう意味では、今回のことはひとつのサンプルと言えるかもしれない」

「我々のパフォーマンスは本物のようだ……そして計算上では、今回の戦略がうまくいきそうだった。それはマシンがうまく機能しているということの表れだと思う」

「チームの誰もが、マシンのパフォーマンスを引き上げるために懸命に働いている。良いパワーユニットを手にした。シャシーも進歩を遂げた。そしてチームには、過去数年の間に成長してきた若いエンジニアがたくさんいて、彼らの自信も向上している。我々は良い方向性を持っている。そういう全ての組み合わせだろう」

「そこにユウキがやってきた。彼は才能ある男だ。ピエールは完全にチームに溶け込み、素晴らしいフィードバックをもたらしてくれている。つまりひとつのことだけではなく、いろんなことの組み合わせなんだ」

　新加入の角田について、エジントンはさらに次のように続けた。

「彼の速さは、F2時代から疑いの余地がない」

「若いドライバーがF1にやってくると、急速に学んでいかなければいけない。彼はそれを段階的に進めている。彼はたくさんの情報を吸収しているし、チームとのコミュニケーションもうまく取っている。我々は彼がマシンにどんなことを望んでいるのか、それを理解している。エンジニアリングチームともうまく協力し合っているし、学び取るのがとても早いんだ」

「今週末には、我々のチームにはいくつかの浮き沈みがあった。マシンにいくつかの問題を抱えていたんだ。彼はそれを、自分自身のやり方で受け入れていった」

「そういうことは、苛立たしいことだったと思う。でも彼はそこから立ち直った。そしてこれまでのところ、非常に良い形できている」

「我々のチームでは、これまでにも若いドライバーたちが走ってきたからね。そういうドライバーたちと仕事をするのは、得意としているところだ」

「そして彼には、ピエールから学ぶべきことがある。そういう意味でも、素晴らしいコンビだと思う。そして彼は今、とても素晴らしい仕事をしている。良いポジションにいるし、我々みんな、今シーズンを楽しみにしているのだ」

 

 

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」
