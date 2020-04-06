F1
第1戦オーストラリアGP
12 3月
-
15 3月
イベントは終了しました
F1
第2戦バーレーンGP
19 3月
-
22 3月
イベントは終了しました
F1
第3戦ベトナムGP
02 4月
-
05 4月
イベントは終了しました
F1
第5戦オランダGP
チケット
30 4月
-
03 5月
次のセッションまで……
23 days
F1
第6戦スペインGP
チケット
07 5月
-
10 5月
次のセッションまで……
30 days
F1
第7戦モナコGP
チケット
21 5月
-
24 5月
次のセッションまで……
44 days
F1
第8戦アゼルバイジャンGP
チケット
04 6月
-
07 6月
次のセッションまで……
58 days
F1
第9戦カナダGP
チケット
11 6月
-
14 6月
次のセッションまで……
65 days
F1
第10戦フランスGP
チケット
25 6月
-
28 6月
次のセッションまで……
79 days
F1
第11戦オーストリアGP
チケット
02 7月
-
05 7月
次のセッションまで……
86 days
F1
第12戦イギリスGP
チケット
16 7月
-
19 7月
次のセッションまで……
100 days
F1
第13戦ハンガリーGP
チケット
30 7月
-
02 8月
次のセッションまで……
114 days
F1
第14戦ベルギーGP
チケット
27 8月
-
30 8月
次のセッションまで……
142 days
F1
第15戦イタリアGP
チケット
03 9月
-
06 9月
次のセッションまで……
149 days
F1
第16戦シンガポールGP
チケット
17 9月
-
20 9月
次のセッションまで……
163 days
F1
第17戦ロシアGP
チケット
24 9月
-
27 9月
次のセッションまで……
170 days
F1
第18戦日本GP
チケット
08 10月
-
11 10月
次のセッションまで……
184 days
F1
第19戦アメリカGP
チケット
22 10月
-
25 10月
次のセッションまで……
198 days
F1
第20戦メキシコGP
チケット
29 10月
-
01 11月
次のセッションまで……
205 days
F1
第21戦ブラジルGP
チケット
12 11月
-
15 11月
次のセッションまで……
219 days
F1
第22戦アブダビGP
チケット
26 11月
-
29 11月
次のセッションまで……
233 days
【F1ギャラリー】F1各チームが採用したXウイング

Mika Salo, Tyrrell 025 Ford

Mika Salo, Tyrrell 025 Ford
1/12

写真：: Ercole Colombo

Jos Verstappen, Tyrrell 025 Ford

Jos Verstappen, Tyrrell 025 Ford
2/12

写真：: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jos Verstappen, Tyrrell 025 Ford

Jos Verstappen, Tyrrell 025 Ford
3/12

写真：: Ercole Colombo

Mika Salo, Tyrrell 025 Ford

Mika Salo, Tyrrell 025 Ford
4/12

写真：: Ercole Colombo

Damon Hill, Jordan 198 Mugen-Honda, Mika Hakkinen, McLaren-Mercedes

Damon Hill, Jordan 198 Mugen-Honda, Mika Hakkinen, McLaren-Mercedes
5/12

写真：: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Damon Hill, Jordan 198 Mugen-Honda

Damon Hill, Jordan 198 Mugen-Honda
6/12

写真：: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW20 Mecachrome, and Eddie Irvine, Ferrari F300

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW20 Mecachrome, and Eddie Irvine, Ferrari F300
7/12

写真：: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300
8/12

写真：: Sutton Images

Eddie Irvine, Ferrari F300

Eddie Irvine, Ferrari F300
9/12

写真：: Ercole Colombo

Johnny Herbert, Sauber Petronas C17

Johnny Herbert, Sauber Petronas C17
10/12

写真：: Sutton Images

Jean Alesi, Sauber Petronas C17, David Coulthard, McLaren Mercedes MP4/13

Jean Alesi, Sauber Petronas C17, David Coulthard, McLaren Mercedes MP4/13
11/12

写真：: Sutton Images

Jarno Trulli, Prost AP01 Peugeot

Jarno Trulli, Prost AP01 Peugeot
12/12

写真：: LAT Images

2020/04/06

各F1チームが採用したXウイングを確認！

 

