Mika Salo, Tyrrell 025 Ford
1/12
写真：: Ercole Colombo
Jos Verstappen, Tyrrell 025 Ford
2/12
写真：: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Jos Verstappen, Tyrrell 025 Ford
3/12
写真：: Ercole Colombo
Mika Salo, Tyrrell 025 Ford
4/12
写真：: Ercole Colombo
Damon Hill, Jordan 198 Mugen-Honda, Mika Hakkinen, McLaren-Mercedes
5/12
写真：: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Damon Hill, Jordan 198 Mugen-Honda
6/12
写真：: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW20 Mecachrome, and Eddie Irvine, Ferrari F300
7/12
写真：: LAT Images
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F300
8/12
写真：: Sutton Images
Eddie Irvine, Ferrari F300
9/12
写真：: Ercole Colombo
Johnny Herbert, Sauber Petronas C17
10/12
写真：: Sutton Images
Jean Alesi, Sauber Petronas C17, David Coulthard, McLaren Mercedes MP4/13
11/12
写真：: Sutton Images
Jarno Trulli, Prost AP01 Peugeot
12/12
写真：: LAT Images
2020/04/06 2:37
各F1チームが採用したXウイングを確認！
|シリーズ
|F1
【F1ギャラリー】F1各チームが採用したXウイング
スライドショー