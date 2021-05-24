チケット
F1 / モナコGP ニュース

ルクレールの”母国”モナコ初優勝という『夢』を奪ったトラブル。予選のクラッシュとは関係なし？

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

フェラーリのチーム代表であるマッティア・ビノットは、シャルル・ルクレールが決勝レースをスタートできなかった原因となったドライブシャフトの問題は、予選でのクラッシュとは「完全に無関係」である可能性が高いと考えている。

ルクレールの”母国”モナコ初優勝という『夢』を奪ったトラブル。予選のクラッシュとは関係なし？

　フェラーリのチーム代表であるマッティア・ビノットは、モナコGPの決勝レース直前でシャルル・ルクレールを襲ったドライブシャフトのトラブルは、予選Q3でのクラッシュとはまったく関係ないものだった可能性があると考えている。

　ルクレールは予選Q3の2回目のアタック終盤、プールサイドシケインの出口でクラッシュ。マシンの右側をウォールに激しく叩きつけ、コース上に停止してしまった。これで赤旗が出され、セッションは早期終了。その時点でトップタイムだったルクレールが、そのままポールポジションを手にすることになった。

　ルクレールのマシンはこのクラッシュで、リヤサスペンションを破損。ギヤボックスにまでダメージが及んでいる可能性が指摘された。しかしフェラーリは調査の結果、ギヤボックスには問題なしと判断し、破損箇所を修復した上でルクレールをコースに送り出した。

　しかしグリッドに向かうためにコースに出たルクレールは、マシンの不調を訴え、すぐにピットイン。ドライブシャフトに問題があることが判明し、修復が間に合わないことも分かったため、決勝出走を断念することとなった。

　フェラーリのビノット代表は、チームは問題の原因を解明すべく作業を進めていると明かすとともに、Q3のクラッシュとは全く関係ない可能性があると語った。

「何が起きたのか、完全に理解する必要がある」

　ビノット代表はスカイスポーツF1にそう語った。

「今回のトラブルは、左側のハブに繋がる、ドライブシャフトで起きた。それは我々が心配していたギヤボックスの問題とは異なる。昨日の夕方にギヤボックスの点検と見直しを行ない、レースに向けては問題なかったはずだ」

「今回起きた問題は、クラッシュに遭ったのとは逆側にある。だから、クラッシュとは全く関係ないかもしれない。注意深く理解し、分析する必要がある。ただ、現時点では答えが何もないんだ」

　今回のような問題は、これまでにフェラーリで起きたことのあるモノなのか？　そう尋ねられたビノット代表は、次のように語った。

「いや、そんなことはない。調査の結果を待ってみよう。今は、データを注意深く分析し、明確な回答を得られるようにすることしかできないと思う」

　ビノット代表は予選後、ルクレールのマシンのギヤボックスに懸念が認められた場合にはギャンブルはせず、しっかり交換して決勝に臨むと主張していた。そして決勝前に生じた問題は、ギヤボックスに起因するモノではなかったと、改めて語った。

「さっきも言ったように、これはギヤボックスの故障ではない」

　そうビノット代表は語る。

「ギヤボックスに関しては、一切ギャンブルはしていない。ギヤボックスは、レースに向けて懸念はなかったと確信している」

「だが繰り返しにはなるが、何が起きていたのか、その説明は必要だろう。我々は分析をする必要があるんだ」

 

