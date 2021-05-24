ルクレールの”母国”モナコ初優勝という『夢』を奪ったトラブル。予選のクラッシュとは関係なし？

\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30de\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30a2\u30fb\u30d3\u30ce\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\u306e\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u76f4\u524d\u3067\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u8972\u3063\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u30b7\u30e3\u30d5\u30c8\u306e\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u9078Q3\u3067\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3068\u306f\u307e\u3063\u305f\u304f\u95a2\u4fc2\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3063\u305f\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c5\u6226\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\n\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u4e88\u9078Q3\u306e2\u56de\u76ee\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u7d42\u76e4\u3001\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u30b7\u30b1\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u51fa\u53e3\u3067\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3002\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u53f3\u5074\u3092\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u6fc0\u3057\u304f\u53e9\u304d\u3064\u3051\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0a\u306b\u505c\u6b62\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3067\u8d64\u65d7\u304c\u51fa\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u65e9\u671f\u7d42\u4e86\u3002\u305d\u306e\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3060\u3063\u305f\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u307e\u307e\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3067\u3001\u30ea\u30e4\u30b5\u30b9\u30da\u30f3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u7834\u640d\u3002\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u307e\u3067\u30c0\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u304c\u53ca\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u6307\u6458\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306f\u8abf\u67fb\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u306f\u554f\u984c\u306a\u3057\u3068\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u3001\u7834\u640d\u7b87\u6240\u3092\u4fee\u5fa9\u3057\u305f\u4e0a\u3067\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u9001\u308a\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u51fa\u305f\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u4e0d\u8abf\u3092\u8a34\u3048\u3001\u3059\u3050\u306b\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30a4\u30f3\u3002\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u30b7\u30e3\u30d5\u30c8\u306b\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5224\u660e\u3057\u3001\u4fee\u5fa9\u304c\u9593\u306b\u5408\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u51fa\u8d70\u3092\u65ad\u5ff5\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306e\u30d3\u30ce\u30c3\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u554f\u984c\u306e\u539f\u56e0\u3092\u89e3\u660e\u3059\u3079\u304f\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u660e\u304b\u3059\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u3001Q3\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3068\u306f\u5168\u304f\u95a2\u4fc2\u306a\u3044\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30d3\u30ce\u30c3\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u30b9\u30ab\u30a4\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4F1\u306b\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u5de6\u5074\u306e\u30cf\u30d6\u306b\u7e4b\u304c\u308b\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u30b7\u30e3\u30d5\u30c8\u3067\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u6211\u3005\u304c\u5fc3\u914d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u3002\u6628\u65e5\u306e\u5915\u65b9\u306b\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u70b9\u691c\u3068\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3044\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u306f\u554f\u984c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306f\u305a\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u56de\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306b\u906d\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3068\u306f\u9006\u5074\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3068\u306f\u5168\u304f\u95a2\u4fc2\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u6ce8\u610f\u6df1\u304f\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u5206\u6790\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305f\u3060\u3001\u73fe\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u7b54\u3048\u304c\u4f55\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3067\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30e2\u30ce\u306a\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u3000\u305d\u3046\u5c0b\u306d\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30d3\u30ce\u30c3\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3044\u3084\u3001\u305d\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u8abf\u67fb\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u5f85\u3063\u3066\u307f\u3088\u3046\u3002\u4eca\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6ce8\u610f\u6df1\u304f\u5206\u6790\u3057\u3001\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u56de\u7b54\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3057\u304b\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30d3\u30ce\u30c3\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u4e88\u9078\u5f8c\u3001\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u61f8\u5ff5\u304c\u8a8d\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u5834\u5408\u306b\u306f\u30ae\u30e3\u30f3\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u305b\u305a\u3001\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u4ea4\u63db\u3057\u3066\u6c7a\u52dd\u306b\u81e8\u3080\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6c7a\u52dd\u524d\u306b\u751f\u3058\u305f\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3001\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u8d77\u56e0\u3059\u308b\u30e2\u30ce\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3001\u6539\u3081\u3066\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3055\u3063\u304d\u3082\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u6545\u969c\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30d3\u30ce\u30c3\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u4e00\u5207\u30ae\u30e3\u30f3\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u61f8\u5ff5\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u78ba\u4fe1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u3060\u304c\u7e70\u308a\u8fd4\u3057\u306b\u306f\u306a\u308b\u304c\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8aac\u660e\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u5206\u6790\u3092\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u60b2\u5287\u2026\u2026\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u30b7\u30e3\u30d5\u30c8\u306b\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u767a\u751f\u3067\u6c7a\u52dd\u51fa\u8d70\u3067\u304d\u305a\nF1\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\uff1a\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u5b8c\u52dd\u3067\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u9996\u4f4d\u306b\u3002PP\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u60b2\u5287\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u306f16\u4f4d\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c5\u6226\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3001\u201d\u629c\u304d\u306b\u304f\u3044\u201d\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3\u306b\u82e6\u3057\u307f16\u4f4d\u300c\u4e88\u9078\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u50d5\u306e\u4e00\u756a\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u300d\n\u300c\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306e\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306f\u6545\u610f\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u9670\u8b00\u8ad6\u304c\u201c\u30ca\u30f3\u30bb\u30f3\u30b9\u201d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u7406\u7531\n\n\n\n\n