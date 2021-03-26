ルクレール、2021年は「もっと上手く戦いたい」と意気込み。フェラーリの改善も後押し？

\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306e\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001F1\u306e2021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u958b\u5e55\u3092\u524d\u306b\u3001\u3088\u308a\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u6226\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u30b7\u30e5\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u30fc\u30de\u30eb\u30afGP\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u5f53\u6642\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3060\u3063\u305f\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3068\u63a5\u89e6\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30b5\u30af\u30d2\u30fc\u30ebGP\u306e1\u5468\u76ee\u306b\u306f\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\uff08\u5f53\u6642\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\uff09\u3068\u63a5\u89e6\u3057\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3092\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u3084\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3044\u305a\u308c\u306e\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3082\u3001\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u539f\u56e0\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u4e0d\u8db3\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u88dc\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u610f\u56f3\u7684\u306b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5e8f\u76e4\u304b\u3089\u653b\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n \nPhoto by: Charles Coates \/ Motorsport Images\n\n\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u6728\u66dc\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u306b\u51fa\u5e2d\u3057\u305f\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u30012021\u5e74\u3082\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u518d\u3073\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u8ca0\u3063\u3066\u653b\u3081\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3068\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u5146\u5019\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u898b\u5b88\u308d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u571f\u66dc\u65e5\u4ee5\u964d\u306b\u305d\u308c\u3092\u78ba\u304b\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u3082\u3046\u5c11\u3057\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u6226\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9078\u3079\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u3053\u3053\uff08\u30b5\u30af\u30d2\u30fc\u30ebGP\uff09\u3092\u4f8b\u306b\u6319\u3052\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3042\u306e\u6642\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3068\u6226\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\uff08\u4f8b\u3048\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306e\u524d\u306b\u51fa\u3066\u3082\uff09\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u6b8b\u308a\u306e\u9593\u305a\u3063\u3068\u5f8c\u308d\u306b\u6291\u3048\u3066\u304a\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u4e0d\u53ef\u80fd\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3042\u306e\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3061\u3087\u3063\u3068\u99ac\u9e7f\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u4ed6\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u9762\u3067\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u304a\u304b\u3052\u3067\u3044\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3082\u3063\u3068\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u6226\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9078\u3073\u305f\u3044\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4e00\u6642\u7684\u306b\u30a2\u30b0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30d6\u306b\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u30012020\u5e74\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u6642\u671f\u3092\u904e\u3054\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u7d50\u679c\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8aac\u660e\u3092\u7e70\u308a\u8fd4\u3057\u305f\u4e0a\u3067\u3001\u300c\u4f55\u304b\u7279\u5225\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u9ad8\u3044\u30e2\u30c1\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0a\u3067\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306b\u7d50\u3073\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u904e\u53bb\u306b\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u305f\u6642\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u306a\u305c\u305d\u308c\u3092\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u4e8c\u5ea6\u3068\u3084\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u53cd\u7701\u3059\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u73fe\u72b6\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3057\u3066\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30a2\u30b0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30d6\u3055\u3092\u8abf\u6574\u3057\u306a\u304f\u3066\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3051\u3069\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30df\u30b9\u306f\u7e70\u308a\u8fd4\u3055\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u306a\u304f\u3061\u3083\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u30e1\u30ab\u89e3\u8aac\uff1a2021\u5e74\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3011\u521d\u6226\u3067\u898b\u3048\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3001\u5404\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u201d\u79d8\u5bc6\u201d\u5175\u5668\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30eaF1\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u8db3\u67b7\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u201d\u76f4\u7dda\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u201d\u306e\u9045\u3055\u306f\u300c\u3082\u306f\u3084\u5f31\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u81ea\u4fe1\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30ebF1\u306f\u201d\u5e38\u306b\u5168\u958b\u201d\u3002\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u59ff\u52e2\u306b\u611f\u9298\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u4f55\u3067\u3082\u9650\u754c\u307e\u3067\u3084\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30eaF1\u306b\u3082\u306f\u3084\u201d\u5947\u5999\u306a\u201d\u96f0\u56f2\u6c17\u306f\u306a\u3044\u2026\u2026\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u5fa9\u6d3b\u3092\u671f\u5f85\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3001F1\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u6728\u66dc\u4f1a\u898b\u306b\u767b\u5834\u300c\u8d70\u308b\u306e\u304c\u5f85\u3061\u304d\u308c\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\n