R
F1
バーレーンGP
25 3月
イベント 進行中
R
F1
中国GP
チケット
08 4月
Canceled
R
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
20 days
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
34 days
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
40 days
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
54 days
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
68 days
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
75 days
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
89 days
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
96 days
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
110 days
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
124 days
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
152 days
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
159 days
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
166 days
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
180 days
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
187 days
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
194 days
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
208 days
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
215 days
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
223 days
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
239 days
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
251 days
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
260 days
【F1メカ解説：2021年開幕戦バーレーン】初戦で見えてきた、各チームの"秘密"兵器
F1 / ニュース

ルクレール、2021年は「もっと上手く戦いたい」と意気込み。フェラーリの改善も後押し？

執筆:

フェラーリのシャルル・ルクレールは、オープニングラップで2度リタイアした昨年から学び、2021年はより上手く戦いたいと語った。

ルクレール、2021年は「もっと上手く戦いたい」と意気込み。フェラーリの改善も後押し？

　フェラーリのシャルル・ルクレールは、F1の2021年シーズン開幕を前に、より上手く戦っていきたいと話した。

　ルクレールは昨年のシュタイアーマルクGPのオープニングラップで当時チームメイトだったセバスチャン・ベッテルと接触。さらにサクヒールGPの1周目にはセルジオ・ペレス（当時レーシングポイント）と接触し、レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンをリタイアに追いやった。

　いずれのケースも、ルクレールはリタイアを喫している。その原因について、ルクレールはパフォーマンス不足のマシンを補うために、意図的にレース序盤から攻めていたと説明した。

 

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

　2021年シーズンの開幕戦バーレーンGPの木曜記者会見に出席したルクレールは、2021年もチャンスを高めるために再びリスクを負って攻めるのかと訊かれ、次のように答えた。

「テストではポジティブな兆候があったので、状況を見守ろう。そして土曜日以降にそれを確かめることになると思う。でも、もう少し上手く戦うことを選べると思う」

「昨年のここ（サクヒールGP）を例に挙げれば、あの時はレッドブルと戦っていた。（例えフェルスタッペンの前に出ても）レース残りの間ずっと後ろに抑えておくことは不可能だっただろう。だからあの時点でクラッシュしてしまったのはちょっと馬鹿げていると思う」

「でも他の多くの場面では、そのおかげでいい結果を得ることができた。だからもっと上手く戦うことを選びたい。でもより良い結果を得るために一時的にアグレッシブにならなければならないのであれば、そうするつもりだ」

　ルクレールは、2020年のクラッシュはチームが難しい時期を過ごしていた結果だという説明を繰り返した上で、「何か特別なことをしたいという非常に高いモチベーションが、コース上でのクラッシュに結びついてしまった」と話した。

「過去にミスをした時と同じように、なぜそれをやってしまったのかを理解し、それを二度とやらないように反省するんだ」

「そして現状を考慮して自分のアグレッシブさを調整しなくてはいけないけど、昨年のようなミスは繰り返さないようにしなくちゃいけない」

 

シェア
コメント
この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー シャルル ルクレール
執筆者 Alex Kalinauckas

