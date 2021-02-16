F1
Spanish GP
F1 / 速報ニュース

ノリス、新型コロナで一時はかなり消耗も「完全に回復した」F1新シーズンにも自信アリ

ノリス、新型コロナで一時はかなり消耗も「完全に回復した」F1新シーズンにも自信アリ
執筆:
Grand prix editor

マクラーレンのランド・ノリスはドバイで新型コロナウイルスに感染し、数週間はかなり消耗していたものの、完全に回復したと感じているという。

　2021年、F1での3年目を迎えるランド・ノリス（マクラーレン）。しかしトレーニングキャンプを前にドバイで休暇を取っていた1月初旬、新型コロナウイルスの陽性反応が出てしまい、イギリスに戻る前に10日間の自己隔離を余儀なくされた。

　新型コロナウイルスの影響はケースによって様々だが、2020年シーズン中に感染したランス・ストロール（レーシングポイント）はなかなか状態が戻らなかったと話し、ルイス・ハミルトン（メルセデス）は体重が4kg落ちたと明かした。

　コロナの影響について訊かれたノリスは、新シーズンに向けての準備に大きな影響はなかったと話した。

「僕にとっては幸運なことに、それほどひどくはなかったと思う」

「最初の数日は味も匂いも感じなかったし、本当に普通のことをしていたのに数週間はとても疲労感を感じていたんだ」

「でもそれから、基本的には完全に回復し全てが正常に戻っている。トレーニングに関することを除けば、あまり影響があったとは言えない」

「外出は一切許されなかったし、窓もなかった。部屋の中で基本的なトレーニングをするだけで、有酸素運動やランニング、サイクリングなどはしていない。部屋の中でできることをしただけだ」

「でもそれくらいだ。イギリスの自宅で自転車やトレッドミルに乗ったり、首のトレーニングをしたり、普通の生活に戻っている。問題ないよ」

　ノリスは先週、F3のプライベートテストで走行を行なっており、シルバーストンで行なわれるマクラーレンの新車『MCL35M』のシェイクダウンにも参加する予定だ。

　昨シーズンは開幕戦オーストリアGPで初めて表彰台に上がったノリス。マクラーレンのコンストラクターズランキング3位獲得に貢献した。2021年は経験豊富なダニエル・リカルドをチームメイトに迎えるが、経験を積んだことで新シーズンに向けて自信を深めていると説明した。

「昨年も好成績を収めているので、さらに自信を持ってシーズンに臨むことができる」

「自分が本当に求めているモノが何か、エンジニアが何を求めているかを理解した上で、冬のテストや最初のレースに臨むことができるんだ」

「僕たちはもう少し調和することができる。僕からもチームからもより多くのパフォーマンスをもたらすことができるはずだ」

レッドブルが継続使用のホンダPU、2022年からの名称は“レッドブルPU”に？

前の記事

レッドブルが継続使用のホンダPU、2022年からの名称は“レッドブルPU”に？

次の記事

ホンダ、レッドブルF1が2022年に使うパワーユニットの開発まで担当予定

ホンダ、レッドブルF1が2022年に使うパワーユニットの開発まで担当予定
シリーズ F1
ドライバー ランド ノリス
チーム マクラーレン
執筆者 Luke Smith

