ノリス、新型コロナで一時はかなり消耗も「完全に回復した」F1新シーズンにも自信アリ

\u30002021\u5e74\u3001F1\u3067\u306e3\u5e74\u76ee\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u308b\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\uff08\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\uff09\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d7\u3092\u524d\u306b\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u3067\u4f11\u6687\u3092\u53d6\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f1\u6708\u521d\u65ec\u3001\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u967d\u6027\u53cd\u5fdc\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u3001\u30a4\u30ae\u30ea\u30b9\u306b\u623b\u308b\u524d\u306b10\u65e5\u9593\u306e\u81ea\u5df1\u9694\u96e2\u3092\u4f59\u5100\u306a\u304f\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u306f\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u69d8\u3005\u3060\u304c\u30012020\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u4e2d\u306b\u611f\u67d3\u3057\u305f\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30fb\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\uff08\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\uff09\u306f\u306a\u304b\u306a\u304b\u72b6\u614b\u304c\u623b\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u3001\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u306f\u4f53\u91cd\u304c4kg\u843d\u3061\u305f\u3068\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nRead コロナの影響について訊かれたノリスは、新シーズンに向けての準備に大きな影響はなかったと話した。
「僕にとっては幸運なことに、それほどひどくはなかったと思う」
「最初の数日は味も匂いも感じなかったし、本当に普通のことをしていたのに数週間はとても疲労感を感じていたんだ」
「でもそれから、基本的には完全に回復し全てが正常に戻っている。トレーニングに関することを除けば、あまり影響があったとは言えない」
「外出は一切許されなかったし、窓もなかった。部屋の中で基本的なトレーニングをするだけで、有酸素運動やランニング、サイクリングなどはしていない。部屋の中でできることをしただけだ」
「でもそれくらいだ。イギリスの自宅で自転車やトレッドミルに乗ったり、首のトレーニングをしたり、普通の生活に戻っている。問題ないよ」
　ノリスは先週、F3のプライベートテストで走行を行なっており、シルバーストンで行なわれるマクラーレンの新車『MCL35M』のシェイクダウンにも参加する予定だ。
　昨シーズンは開幕戦オーストリアGPで初めて表彰台に上がったノリス。マクラーレンのコンストラクターズランキング3位獲得に貢献した。2021年は経験豊富なダニエル・リカルドをチームメイトに迎えるが、経験を積んだことで新シーズンに向けて自信を深めていると説明した。
「昨年も好成績を収めているので、さらに自信を持ってシーズンに臨むことができる」
「自分が本当に求めているモノが何か、エンジニアが何を求めているかを理解した上で、冬のテストや最初のレースに臨むことができるんだ」
「僕たちはもう少し調和することができる。僕からもチームからもより多くのパフォーマンスをもたらすことができるはずだ」 