ダニエル・リカルド、マクラーレン初仕事はシルバーストン。MCL35Mをシェイクダウンへ

\u30002\u670815\u65e5\uff08\u65e5\u672c\u6642\u95932\u670816\u65e5\uff09\u3001\u4ed6\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5148\u99c6\u3051\u30662021\u5e74\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u300eMCL35M\u300f\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f16\u65e5\u306b\u30a4\u30ae\u30ea\u30b9\u306e\u30b7\u30eb\u30d0\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u30b7\u30a7\u30a4\u30af\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead 今季からマクラーレンに加入したダニエル・リカルドにとっては、これが同チームでの初走行となる。またマクラーレンにとっても、2014年11月以来、約6年3ヵ月ぶりにメルセデスのパワーユニットを積んだマシンを走らせることになる。
　また、リカルドのチームメイトであるランド・ノリスも16日に走行を行なう予定。彼らはスポーティングレギュレーションで許可されている"プロモーションイベント \u201d\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3001\u64ae\u5f71\u7528\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u201d\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u30c7\u30fc\u201d\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30d7\u30ed\u30e2\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a4\u30d9\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b2\u56de\u5b9f\u65bd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8a31\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3044\u305a\u308c\u3082\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u306f100km\u4ee5\u5185\u3068\u5b9a\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30b7\u30eb\u30d0\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u306e\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\u30ec\u30a4\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u309217\u5468\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u8d70\u884c\u306e\u969b\u306b\u306f\u30d4\u30ec\u30ea\u304b\u3089\u63d0\u4f9b\u3055\u308c\u308b\u540c\u30a4\u30d9\u30f3\u30c8\u8d70\u884c\u5c02\u7528\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u3000\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u30013\u670812\u65e5\u306b\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u524d\u306b\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u30c7\u30fc\u3092\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30b7\u30a7\u30a4\u30af\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3092\u517c\u306d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4e88\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u798d\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u9451\u307f\u305f\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u7b56\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u5404\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u524d\u5e74\u306e\u30b7\u30e3\u30b7\u30fc\u3092\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u5f15\u304d\u7d99\u3050\u5f62\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u88fd\u304b\u3089\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u88fd\u306b\u30b9\u30a4\u30c3\u30c1\u3057\u305f\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u5927\u5e45\u306a\u5909\u66f4\u3092\u4f59\u5100\u306a\u304f\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u5148\u65e5\u30012021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u5411\u3051\u305f\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u554f\u984c\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u3068\u5831\u544a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30ab\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u30b8\u30a7\u30fc\u30e0\u30b9\u30fb\u30ad\u30fc\u66f0\u304f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u307e\u3060\u4f55\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3082\u62b1\u3048\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u30ad\u30fc\u306f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u554f\u308f\u308c\u305f\u969b\u3001\u3053\u3046\u7b54\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u306e\u8cea\u554f\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306f\u305d\u308c\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u4f55\u5ea6\u304b\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30d9\u30f3\u30c1\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5168\u304f\u554f\u984c\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u6b63\u76f4\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8cea\u554f\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306b\u6700\u9069\u306a\u306e\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3060\u300d\n 