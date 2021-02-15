F1
Spanish GP
F1 / 速報ニュース

ダニエル・リカルド、マクラーレン初仕事はシルバーストン。MCL35Mをシェイクダウンへ

ダニエル・リカルド、マクラーレン初仕事はシルバーストン。MCL35Mをシェイクダウンへ
執筆:
Grand prix editor

ダニエル・リカルドは、2月16日にシルバーストンでマクラーレンMCL35Mのシェイクダウンを実施し、同チームでの初走行を行なうこととなった。

　2月15日（日本時間2月16日）、他チームに先駆けて2021年マシンの『MCL35M』を発表したマクラーレン。彼らは16日にイギリスのシルバーストン・サーキットでシェイクダウンを実施することとなった。

　今季からマクラーレンに加入したダニエル・リカルドにとっては、これが同チームでの初走行となる。またマクラーレンにとっても、2014年11月以来、約6年3ヵ月ぶりにメルセデスのパワーユニットを積んだマシンを走らせることになる。

　また、リカルドのチームメイトであるランド・ノリスも16日に走行を行なう予定。彼らはスポーティングレギュレーションで許可されている“プロモーションイベント ”を活用し、撮影用の走行”フィルミングデー”を実施することになる。

　プロモーションイベントはシーズンに2回実施することが許されている。いずれも走行距離は100km以内と定められているが、これはシルバーストンのグランプリレイアウトを17周できることを意味する。また、走行の際にはピレリから提供される同イベント走行専用のタイヤを使用しなければならない。

　多くのチームは、3月12日にバーレーンで行なわれるプレシーズンテストを前にフィルミングデーを設定し、ニューマシンのシェイクダウンを兼ねることを予定している。

　今季はコロナ禍の影響を鑑みたコスト削減策により、各チーム前年のシャシーを基本的に引き継ぐ形となっているが、パワーユニットをルノー製からメルセデス製にスイッチしたマクラーレンに関しては、マシンの大幅な変更を余儀なくされている。

　メルセデスは先日、2021年シーズンに向けた新たなパワーユニットにいくつかの問題が発生したと報告していたが、マクラーレンのテクニカルディレクターを務めるジェームス・キー曰く、チームはまだ何の問題も抱えていないという。

　キーは新しいパワーユニットの問題について問われた際、こう答えていた。

「それはメルセデスに対しての質問であり、我々はそれに答えることができない」

「これまでに何度かテストベンチを行なったが、全く問題はなかった。ただ正直言って、その質問に答えるのに最適なのは間違いなくメルセデスだ」

 

マクラーレンF1、新車発表一番乗り。「我々はより力強い存在になりつつある」とブラウンCEO

