ベッテルは今年1年、F1を離れ休養するべきだった？　レッドブルの重鎮マルコが語る

\u30004\u5ea6\u306eF1\u738b\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u9650\u308a\u3067\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3092\u96e2\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u305f\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u3078\u3068\u540d\u79f0\u3092\u5909\u3048\u305f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3078\u306e\u52a0\u5165\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u65b0\u5929\u5730\u3067\u306e\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u82e6\u3057\u3044\u6226\u3044\u3092\u5f37\u3044\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3002\u4ed6\u8eca\u306e\u30b9\u30d4\u30f3\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3048\u3001\u4e88\u9078Q1\u3067\u6557\u9000\u3057\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u964d\u683c\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u3082\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30b9\u30c6\u30d0\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\uff08\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\uff09\u306b\u8ffd\u7a81\u3057\u300110\u79d2\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u52a0\u7b97\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u306615\u4f4d\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead f\uff09\u305d\u308c\u3092\u304b\u306a\u308a\u5b89\u5b9a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u51fa\u6765\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u4e00\u65b9\u3001\u79c1\u304c\u898b\u305f\u9650\u308a\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306f\u305d\u3053\u307e\u3067\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u3082\u3044\u305a\u308c\u306f\u30cf\u30f3\u30c9\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u6539\u5584\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304c\u3001\u3069\u3046\u3084\u3089\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306b\u306f\u9054\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u306e\uff091.5\u79d2\u5dee\u306f\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3060\u3051\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u4eca\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306f\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u30676\u4f4d\u304b7\u4f4d\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u3068\u4eca\u306e\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u30dd\u30c6\u30f3\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5fc5\u305a\u3084\u4e0a\u4f4d\u306b\u98df\u3044\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u304f\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u3060\u304c\u305d\u308c\u3067\u4f55\u304b\u304c\u5909\u308f\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u304c\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u306b\u7a81\u3063\u8fbc\u3093\u3060\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306f\u3001\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u306f\u4e92\u89d2\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u6e21\u308a\u5408\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3084\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306e\u5f8c\u5875\u3092\u62dd\u3057\u305f\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u3002\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5171\u306b\u8f1d\u304d\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u623b\u3057\u3001\u30de\u30eb\u30b3\u3092\u898b\u8fd4\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\u3002\n 