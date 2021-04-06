F1
アルピーヌF1のオコン、今季大激戦の入賞争いを痛感「ポイントを獲るために、ミスをする余裕はない」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテルは今年1年、F1を離れ休養するべきだった？　レッドブルの重鎮マルコが語る

執筆:

レッドブルのモータースポーツ・アドバイザーであるヘルムート・マルコは、セバスチャン・ベッテルはアストンマーチンに加入するのではなく、2021年の1年間F1を休むべきだったと考えている。

ベッテルは今年1年、F1を離れ休養するべきだった？　レッドブルの重鎮マルコが語る

　4度のF1王者であるセバスチャン・ベッテルは、昨年限りでフェラーリを離れることが決まった後、いくつかの選択肢を検討した結果、最終的にレーシングポイントからアストンマーチンへと名称を変えたチームへの加入を決めた。

　新天地でのデビュー戦となったバーレーンGPで、ベッテルは苦しい戦いを強いられた。他車のスピンもあったとはいえ、予選Q1で敗退しさらにグリッド降格ペナルティも受けた。レースでは、エステバン・オコン（アルピーヌ）に追突し、10秒のタイム加算ペナルティを受けて15位に終わった。

Read Also:

　ベッテルにとっては古巣にあたるレッドブルで、モータースポーツ・アドバイザーを務めるヘルムート・マルコは、ベッテルについて訊かれ、今年1年間休養してレギュレーションが刷新される2022年の復帰を目指すべきだったという見解を変えてないと語った。

　motorsport.comのドイツ語版姉妹サイトであるFormel1.deとの独占インタビューで、マルコは「私が以前言っていたように、彼は1年間の休暇を取り、自分自身を整理し、自分が何を望んでいるのかを問うべきだったという意見を持っている」と話した。

「来年のF1には多くの可能性があると信じている。彼はそれ（休養）をしなかった。今、彼はアストンマーチンにいるが、（ローレーキのマシンを使用している）メルセデスと似たような苦しみを味わっている」

「彼らのマシンは非常によく似ている。そして今回のレースは、安心感をもたらしてくれるようなレースとは程遠いものだった」

　コロナ禍の影響を受けてコストを削減するため、F1は2021年の技術規則をほぼ凍結したが、FIAはダウンフォースレベルを下げてマシンを遅くする方向に動いた。

　このダウンフォース削減の主眼はフロアの変更に置かれており、リヤタイヤ直前部分のフロア面積が減少。これにより、レーキ角（マシンの前傾角）が大きいコンセプトを採用しているチームよりも、ローレーキ・コンセプトのマシンを使用しているメルセデスやアストンマーチンの方が大きなダメージを受けているようだ。

　アストンマーチンのチーム代表であるオットマー・サフナウアーは、1周あたり1秒ほどの影響があると述べており、昨年のように中団チーム上位で戦えるパフォーマンスを現時点で持っていないように見える。

　マルコは、アストンマーチンがルール変更の影響を受けていることは認めつつも、それだけでは大きなパフォーマンス差を説明できないと考えている。

「プレシーズンテストを振り返ってみよう。メルセデスはリヤエンドが非常に不安定だったが、（バーレーンGPでは）それをかなり安定させることが出来ていた」

「一方、私が見た限りアストンマーチンはそこまでの成功はしていなかった。彼らもいずれはハンドリングを改善していくだろうが、どうやらメルセデスのレベルには達していないようだ」

「そして（メルセデスとの）1.5秒差はベッテルだけの問題ではなく、クルマの問題でもあると思う。今のところ、アストンマーチンはランキングで6位か7位のチームだと思う。しかしメルセデスのパワーユニットと今の彼らのポテンシャルを考えれば、必ずや上位に食い込んでくるだろう」

「だがそれで何かが変わるわけではない。ベッテルがオコンに突っ込んだクラッシュは、理解できない」

　開幕戦バーレーンGPでは、昨年は互角以上に渡り合っていたマクラーレンやフェラーリ、アルファタウリの後塵を拝したアストンマーチン。ベッテルはチームと共に輝きを取り戻し、マルコを見返すことができるのだろうか。

 
 

Read Also:

アルピーヌF1のオコン、今季大激戦の入賞争いを痛感「ポイントを獲るために、ミスをする余裕はない」

前の記事

前の記事

アルピーヌF1のオコン、今季大激戦の入賞争いを痛感「ポイントを獲るために、ミスをする余裕はない」
