\u30002013\u5e74\u304b\u30892016\u5e74\u306b\u304b\u3051\u3066\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3067\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u540c\u58eb\u3060\u3063\u305f\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u30cb\u30b3\u30fb\u30ed\u30ba\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u30ab\u30fc\u30c8\u6642\u4ee3\u304b\u3089\u306e\u89aa\u53cb\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304c\u30012014\u5e74\u304b\u3089\u306f\u304a\u4e92\u3044\u306bF1\u738b\u5ea7\u3092\u304b\u3051\u3066\u4e89\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u4e21\u8005\u306e\u95a2\u4fc2\u306f\u5f90\u3005\u306b\u60aa\u5316\u30022014\u5e74\u306e\u30d9\u30eb\u30ae\u30fcGP\u30842016\u5e74\u306e\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u3067\u306e\u540c\u58eb\u8a0e\u3061\u3092\u7b46\u982d\u306b\u3001\u7dca\u8feb\u3057\u305f\u5834\u9762\u304c\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u898b\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u304b\u3064\u3066\u89aa\u53cb\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3075\u305f\u308a\u2026\u2026\u30ed\u30ba\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u3068\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306e\u53cb\u60c5\u304c\u5d29\u58ca\u3057\u305f\u65e5\uff1a2014\u5e74\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\n\n\n\u3000\u30ed\u30ba\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u306f2016\u5e74\u306b\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3092\u4e0b\u3057\u3066\u521d\u306e\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u306b\u8f1d\u3044\u305f\u76f4\u5f8c\u3001\u96fb\u6483\u5f15\u9000\u3092\u8868\u660e\u3002\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u5f8c\u4efb\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u30fb\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u5165\u308c\u4eca\u306b\u81f3\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c8\u30c8\u30fb\u30a6\u30eb\u30d5\u306f\u3001\u300eThe High Performance Podcast\u300f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30dd\u30c3\u30c9\u30ad\u30e3\u30b9\u30c8\u756a\u7d44\u306b\u51fa\u6f14\u3057\u305f\u969b\u3001\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u95a2\u4fc2\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8cea\u554f\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30a6\u30eb\u30d5\u306f\u3001\u78ba\u57f7\u304c\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u529b\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8003\u3048\u3092\u5426\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u529b\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3068\u306f\u601d\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30cd\u30ac\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u672c\u6765\u306f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30a6\u30eb\u30d5\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u6575\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305b\u3044\u3067\u30c7\u30d6\u30ea\u30fc\u30d5\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30cd\u30ac\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u7a7a\u6c17\u306b\u5305\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3089\u3001\u90e8\u5c4b\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u6d3b\u6c17\u306b\u3082\u5f71\u97ff\u3059\u308b\u3057\u3001\u5168\u304f\u8a31\u5bb9\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30a6\u30eb\u30d5\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u30ed\u30ba\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u306e\u8ecb\u8f62\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304c\u77e5\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u77e5\u308a\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3042\u308d\u3046\u201c\u6b74\u53f2\u7684\u80cc\u666f\u201d\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\u79c1\u304c\u6765\u308b\u524d\u304b\u3089\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u9593\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8ab0\u3082\u77e5\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u904e\u53bb\u306b\u4f55\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u306a\u3069\u3001\u6211\u3005\u304c\u8ab0\u3082\u77e5\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u6b74\u53f2\u7684\u80cc\u666f\u304c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3042\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u4e92\u3044\u306b\u3069\u3046\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u4e00\u65b9\u304c\u5931\u6557\u3057\u305f\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3069\u3046\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u6211\u3005\u306f\u6ce8\u8996\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u60aa\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53ca\u307c\u3059\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u6642\u306e\u82db\u7acb\u3061\u3084\u75db\u307f\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u6d41\u308c\u3092\u5d29\u3055\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u30002014\u5e74\u306e\u30d9\u30eb\u30ae\u30fcGP\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30ed\u30ba\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u304c\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u4e89\u3046\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u30d0\u30c8\u30eb\u3067\u5f15\u304b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u4e21\u8005\u63a5\u89e6\u3002\u5f53\u6642\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306b\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u596a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30ed\u30ba\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u306f\u5f8c\u306b\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u304c\u524d\u6226\u30cf\u30f3\u30ac\u30ea\u30fcGP\u3067\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30aa\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u7121\u8996\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3053\u3046\u3044\u3063\u305f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u3068\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u308c\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u30a6\u30eb\u30d5\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3084\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u80cc\u8ca0\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u306a\u3069\u3092\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u8a8d\u8b58\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u74b0\u5883\u3065\u304f\u308a\u306b\u52aa\u3081\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u79c1\u304c\u65b0\u4eba\u3068\u3057\u3066F1\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u306b\u5165\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u6642\u3001\u30cb\u30b3\u3068\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u306f\u65e2\u306bF1\u3067\u9577\u3044\u7d4c\u9a13\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u96e3\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30a6\u30eb\u30d5\u306f\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u6642\u306b\u306f\u53b3\u3057\u304f\u63a5\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u30ea\u30b9\u30da\u30af\u30c8\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u74b0\u5883\u3092\u4f5c\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u6211\u3005\u3084\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3092\u5931\u671b\u3055\u305b\u3066\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c2014\u5e74\u306e\u51fa\u6765\u4e8b\u3067\u3001\u79c1\u306f\u5f7c\u3089\u306b\u81ea\u5206\u52dd\u624b\u306a\u632f\u308b\u821e\u3044\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u6b21\u306b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3084\u4ed6\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u8fd1\u4ed8\u3044\u305f\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u4eba\u9593\u3072\u3068\u308a\u3072\u3068\u308a\u3084\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306eCEO\u3001\u30c7\u30a3\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30fb\u30c4\u30a7\u30c3\u30c1\u30a7\uff08\u5f53\u6642\uff09\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3068\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u632f\u308b\u821e\u3044\u3082\u5909\u308f\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3092\u58c1\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u3084\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3068\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u3082\u3057\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5b9a\u671f\u7684\u306b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u6b20\u5834\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u53ad\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u305d\u3046\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3042\u308c\u304b\u308930\u5e74\u2026\u2026\u30bb\u30ca\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u306e\u63a5\u89e6\u304c\u4e16\u754c\u306b\u885d\u6483\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u305f\uff5c1989\u5e74\u65e5\u672cGP\n\u4e8b\u4ef6\u306f\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u88cf\u306e\u63a7\u3048\u5ba4\u3067\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3044\u305f\uff01\u3000F1\u30af\u30fc\u30eb\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30eb\u30fc\u30e0\u540d\u5834\u9762\u96c6\n\u30b7\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30cf\u30fc\u3068\u306e3\u5e74\u9593\u306f\u7cbe\u795e\u7684\u306b\u30ad\u30c4\u304b\u3063\u305f\uff1f\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u795e\u306e\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30ed\u30ba\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\n\u307e\u3055\u306b\u201c\u30cf\u30ca\u5dee\u201d\u306e\u6c7a\u7740\uff01\u3000F1\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u6700\u3082\u50c5\u5dee\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30d9\u30b9\u30c810\n\n\n