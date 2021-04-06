F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデス代表、ハミルトン＆ロズベルグの確執を回顧「彼らには我々の知り得ない歴史的背景があった」

執筆:
Grand prix editor

メルセデスのトト・ウルフ代表は、同チームでコンビを組んでいたルイス・ハミルトンとニコ・ロズベルグが敵対関係に陥ることを予測していなかったと語った。

メルセデス代表、ハミルトン＆ロズベルグの確執を回顧「彼らには我々の知り得ない歴史的背景があった」

　2013年から2016年にかけて、メルセデスでチームメイト同士だったルイス・ハミルトンとニコ・ロズベルグ。彼らはカート時代からの親友だったが、2014年からはお互いにF1王座をかけて争うこととなった。

　その中で両者の関係は徐々に悪化。2014年のベルギーGPや2016年のスペインGPでの同士討ちを筆頭に、緊迫した場面がいくつか見られた。

　ロズベルグは2016年にハミルトンを下して初のチャンピオンに輝いた直後、電撃引退を表明。メルセデスは後任としてバルテリ・ボッタスを迎え入れ今に至る。

　メルセデスのチーム代表であるトト・ウルフは、『The High Performance Podcast』というポッドキャスト番組に出演した際、ふたりの関係について質問された。しかしウルフは、確執がドライバーの力を引き出すのに役立ったという考えを否定した。

「それがふたりの力を引き出したとは思わない。なぜならそれはネガティブなことであり、本来はドライバーはチームプレイヤーでなければいけないからだ」

　そうウルフは語った。

「ふたりのドライバーが敵対しているせいでデブリーフィングルームがネガティブな空気に包まれていたら、部屋全体の活気にも影響するし、全く許容できないことだ」

　ウルフはまた、ハミルトンとロズベルグの軋轢に関して、メルセデスが知らなかった、そして今後も知り得ることはないであろう“歴史的背景”があると説明した。

「ドライバーは私が来る前から決まってきたので、それを変えることはできなかった」

「ふたりの間のことについて誰も知らなかった。過去に何があったのかなど、我々が誰も知らなかった、そして今後も知ることはない歴史的背景がたくさんあった」

「だからこそ、ドライバーが互いにどう協力していくのか、一方が失敗した時にはどういうことが起こるのかを我々は注視するのだ」

「我々はチームに悪影響を及ぼすようなことが起きた時の苛立ちや痛みを受け入れるが、チームのポジティブな流れを崩さないようにしている」

　2014年のベルギーGPでは、ロズベルグがトップを争うハミルトンとのバトルで引かなかった結果、両者接触。当時レッドブルのダニエル・リカルドに勝利を奪われることになった。ロズベルグは後に、ハミルトンが前戦ハンガリーGPでチームオーダーを無視したことを受けてこういったアプローチをとったと話している。

　それに関してウルフは、チームの結果以上に重要なものはないことや、メルセデスのブランドを背負うことの重要性などをドライバーが認識できるような環境づくりに努めたと語った。

「私が新人としてF1の世界に入ってきた時、ニコとルイスは既にF1で長い経験があったので、とても難しかった」とウルフは振り返る。

「しかしそれでも私は、時には厳しく接し、彼らがチームをリスペクトしなければいけない環境を作った。彼らは我々やメルセデスを失望させてはいけないことを理解していた」

「2014年の出来事で、私は彼らに自分勝手な振る舞いがあったと感じている。そして私は、次にチームメイトや他チームのマシンに近付いた時には、メルセデスのブランドについて考えるように言った。チームの人間ひとりひとりや、メルセデスのCEO、ディーター・ツェッチェ（当時）のことを考えるようにと。そうすれば振る舞いも変わるだろう、チームメイトを壁に追いやることもしないだろうとね」

「もしこのようなことが定期的に行なわれてしまうのであれば、ドライバーを欠場させることも厭わない。私は常にそう言ってきた」

 

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ルイス ハミルトン , ニコ ロズベルグ
チーム メルセデス
執筆者 Luke Smith

