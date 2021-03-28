MotoGP
中上貴晶「決勝レースでは"勝つチャンス"もある」予選11番手から追い上げ目指す
MotoGP / カタールGP / ニュース

ジョアン・ミル、バイクと走りは本調子から遠い？　「アグレッシブ過ぎた」と反省も

執筆:

ジョアン・ミルは2021年のMotoGP開幕戦カタールGP予選で10番手と中段に留まったが、まだ失っている部分が多くあると認めた。

ジョアン・ミル、バイクと走りは本調子から遠い？　「アグレッシブ過ぎた」と反省も

　MotoGPの2021年シーズンがロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキットで開幕を迎え、決勝に向けた予選が行なわれた。昨年王者に輝いたジョアン・ミル（スズキ）は10番グリッドとなったが、彼はまだ走りで失っている部分があると話す。

　ミルはFP3までの総合タイムでQ2直接進出を逃し、Q1から出走。Q1で僅差の2番手タイムを記録し辛くもQ2へ進んだが、Q2では10番手と4列目に留まった。

　彼は「予選については満足していない」と語り、次のように続けている。

「僕らはまだ多くを失っている。僕も懸命にやっているけどこういう状況なんだ。満足はしていない。明日のレースは悪い位置からのスタートになるけれど、素晴らしいものにする自信がある」

「今週末はバイクを減速させる点で苦戦してきた。本当にブレーキが限界の状態でコーナーに入っているんだ」

「そこがまず初めに改善すべき点だ。それから皆のラップタイムを見ると僕は一貫性の面で最高というわけじゃない。セクター1は良くても他のセクターではやりすぎて良くなかったのかもしれない」

「おそらくアグレッシブになりすぎていたんだ。それが色んな事を悪化させていた。全部が上手くいったラップタイムはもっと良いはずだ。そのラップタイムから始めることができれば今のようには離れないだろうね」

「ただそれは恐らく現実の状況ではない。コンマ2〜3秒が足りないんだ」

「現実としては1分54秒台前半がレースでは必要になってくると思う」

「今日はバイクの100％を引き出せなかったから満足はできない。たくさん試したんだけど、最高の結果は出せなかったんだ」

　なおミルは予選セッション中の違反によって1000ユーロ（約13万円）の罰金が科されている。予選時にグリーンライトとなる前にピットレーンを出てしまったためだ。結果、ミルはアドバンテージを得たとしてQ1最初のラップタイムを取り消されている。

 

中上貴晶「決勝レースでは“勝つチャンス”もある」予選11番手から追い上げ目指す

中上貴晶「決勝レースでは“勝つチャンス”もある」予選11番手から追い上げ目指す
シリーズ MotoGP
イベント カタールGP
ドライバー ジョアン ミル
チーム Team Suzuki MotoGP
執筆者 Lewis Duncan

ジョアン・ミル、バイクと走りは本調子から遠い？　「アグレッシブ過ぎた」と反省も
MGP MotoGP / ニュース

ジョアン・ミル、バイクと走りは本調子から遠い？　「アグレッシブ過ぎた」と反省も

中上貴晶「決勝レースでは“勝つチャンス”もある」予選11番手から追い上げ目指す
MGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

中上貴晶「決勝レースでは“勝つチャンス”もある」予選11番手から追い上げ目指す

バニャイヤ、キャリア初ポール獲得でドゥカティ昇格に華添える「強く、速い走りができると確信」
MGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

バニャイヤ、キャリア初ポール獲得でドゥカティ昇格に華添える「強く、速い走りができると確信」

MotoGP版「Drive to Survive」はアマゾンプライムで配信へ。撮影部隊は開幕戦から現地入り
MGP MotoGP / ニュース

MotoGP版「Drive to Survive」はアマゾンプライムで配信へ。撮影部隊は開幕戦から現地入り

