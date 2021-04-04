スーパーフォーミュラ
スーパーフォーミュラ
R
スーパーフォーミュラ
Rd1 富士
04 4月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ 山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」 / 大湯都史樹、盤石野尻に一歩及ばず2位「マネジメントしているのにタイヤが厳しかった」
スーパーフォーミュラ / Rd1 富士 / 速報ニュース

野尻智紀、SF開幕戦富士を完勝「タイトルを争えると言えるだけの手応えを感じている」

執筆:

TEAM MUGENの野尻智紀は、2021年のスーパーフォーミュラ開幕戦富士でポール・トゥ・ウイン。悲願のタイトルへ向け、絶好のスタートを切った。

Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN

Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN
1/5

写真：: Masahide Kamio

Podium, Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN, Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING, Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Podium, Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN, Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING, Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
2/5

写真：: Masahide Kamio

Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN

Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN
3/5

写真：: Masahide Kamio

Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN

Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN
4/5

写真：: Masahide Kamio

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN
5/5

写真：: Masahide Kamio

　TEAM MUGENの野尻智紀は、2021年のスーパーフォーミュラ開幕戦富士をポール・トゥ・ウインで制覇。念願のタイトル獲得に向け、最高のスタートを切った。

Read Also:

　野尻は土曜日に行なわれた予選で、2番手の大湯都史樹（TCS NAKAJIMA RACING）に0.223秒差をつけてポールポジションを獲得。決勝のスタート直後は一旦大湯に先頭を奪われたものの、冷静に差を詰め、ダンロップコーナーでアウト側からズバリとオーバーテイク。その後雨の予報もあったためか義務付けられている1回のピットストップを終盤まで遅らせ、後続との差を守り切ってトップチェッカーを受けた。

「今週は走り出しから調子が良くて、開幕戦に向けて作り上げてきたモノが機能していました。手応えも感じていたんです」

　野尻は決勝レース後の優勝者記者会見でそう語った。

「スタートでは、クラッチに少し不安を抱えていました。それが実際に出てしまったのかなと思います。大湯選手は最初はすごく速かったんですが、5〜6周したらこっちが有利になっていきました。最小限の周回数（10周目以降）でピットに入ろうか、それとも終盤までピットストップを遅らせようか悩んでいる時に、大湯選手を抜くことができました。それで、ステイアウトするという戦略を採ったんです」

「雨が降るかもしれないという難しい局面もありましたが、最後まで落ち着いて走り切ることができました。チームとホンダに、素晴らしいパッケージを用意していただきました……僕の力というより、みなさんに勝たせてもらいました。僕は集中を切らさず、やれることをやっただけです」

　終盤までタイヤ交換を遅らせた野尻だが、チームからは周囲が先にピットストップしているということは、知らされていなかったと明かした。

「チームは、他のみんながタイヤ交換しているのを教えてくれなかったんですよね。このまま行ったらアウトラップは大変だぞと思っていたんですが、他の皆んなも同じように走り続けていると思っていました」

　野尻はそう語る。

「残り3〜4周という段階で、大湯選手は50秒後ろだと言われました。『もう入ってるのかよ！（笑）』と思いました。本当はもっと早く入りたかったです」

　まだ1戦目ながら、タイトル争いに向けて絶好のスタートを切ったのもまた事実。会見でそう尋ねられた野尻は、次のように語った。

「個人的にも、明確に”タイトルを獲る”と言えるだけの手応えを感じられています。そういう意味では、目指すところに向けては非常に良いスタートを切れたと思います」

　また今季の野尻のマシンには、コロナ禍で激務に挑む、医療関係者への感謝のメッセージが記されている。これについても野尻は、次のように改めて自分の言葉で語った。

「僕のマシンに大きくメッセージを入れさせていただいておりますが、改めてお伝えしたいと思います。今のコロナ禍の中で、状況はまた不安定になりつつありますが、医療に携わる方々のご尽力に本当に感謝申し上げます。ありがとうございます。次も良いレースを見せられるよう、頑張りたいと思います」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」

前の記事

山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」

次の記事

大湯都史樹、盤石野尻に一歩及ばず2位「マネジメントしているのにタイヤが厳しかった」

大湯都史樹、盤石野尻に一歩及ばず2位「マネジメントしているのにタイヤが厳しかった」
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ スーパーフォーミュラ
イベント Rd1 富士
サブイベント Race
ドライバー 野尻 智紀
チーム team Mugen
執筆者 田中 健一

Trending

1
F1

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？

13min
2
MotoGP

ミラー、予選で大クラッシュの危機。”神セーブ”目撃のクアルタラロ「ヒーローがTVに映ってないなんて！」

1時間
3
MotoGP

バレンティーノ・ロッシ、MotoGPキャリア最低の予選21番手に沈む……「全く力強さがなかった」

9時間
4
Moto3

Moto3、ドーハGPの予選前に大量7人のピットレーンスタートが決定。フリー走行での無責任な走行が原因

1d
5
MotoGP

エスパルガロ弟「何が起こっているのか分からない」バイクの挙動変化に翻弄される

1時間
最新ニュース
スーパーフォーミュラ開幕戦富士：PPスタートの野尻智紀が完勝。初タイトルに向け好スタート
SF

スーパーフォーミュラ開幕戦富士：PPスタートの野尻智紀が完勝。初タイトルに向け好スタート

12分
大湯都史樹、盤石野尻に一歩及ばず2位「マネジメントしているのにタイヤが厳しかった」
SF

大湯都史樹、盤石野尻に一歩及ばず2位「マネジメントしているのにタイヤが厳しかった」

14分
野尻智紀、SF開幕戦富士を完勝「タイトルを争えると言えるだけの手応えを感じている」
SF

野尻智紀、SF開幕戦富士を完勝「タイトルを争えると言えるだけの手応えを感じている」

58分
山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」
SF

山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」

2時間
タチアナ・カルデロン、自己最高グリッドからスタートも入賞ならず「残念。でも昨年より進歩している」
SF

タチアナ・カルデロン、自己最高グリッドからスタートも入賞ならず「残念。でも昨年より進歩している」

3時間
最新のビデオ
スーパーフォーミュラ第6戦鈴鹿決勝ハイライト 02:06
スーパーフォーミュラ
2020/12/08

スーパーフォーミュラ第6戦鈴鹿決勝ハイライト

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Highlights 02:03
スーパーフォーミュラ
2020/10/01

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Highlights

サッシャ・フェネストラズ、ファンに向けて日本語でメッセージ！ 00:44
スーパーフォーミュラ
2020/06/07

サッシャ・フェネストラズ、ファンに向けて日本語でメッセージ！

「JAF認定 スーパーフォーミュラ・ヴァーチャルシリーズ スペシャルラウンド」決勝 54:59
スーパーフォーミュラ
2020/05/22

「JAF認定 スーパーフォーミュラ・ヴァーチャルシリーズ スペシャルラウンド」決勝

「JAF認定 スーパーフォーミュラ・ヴァーチャルシリーズ スペシャルラウンド」予選 37:58
スーパーフォーミュラ
2020/05/22

「JAF認定 スーパーフォーミュラ・ヴァーチャルシリーズ スペシャルラウンド」予選

More from
田中 健一
F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？ バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？

山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」 Rd1 富士
スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」

平川亮、予選Q3でシフトアップに問題「それがなければトヨタ勢トップになれたはず」｜スーパーフォーミュラ開幕戦富士 Rd1 富士
スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

平川亮、予選Q3でシフトアップに問題「それがなければトヨタ勢トップになれたはず」｜スーパーフォーミュラ開幕戦富士

More from
野尻 智紀
無限、スーパーフォーミュラに参戦する16号車のカラーリング発表「医療従事者に感謝」
スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

無限、スーパーフォーミュラに参戦する16号車のカラーリング発表「医療従事者に感謝」

超速PPの野尻智紀、タイトルへ貴重な3点獲得「自分の力をうまく出しきれそう」 第7戦：富士
スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

超速PPの野尻智紀、タイトルへ貴重な3点獲得「自分の力をうまく出しきれそう」

ついに優勝！　8号車ARTA野尻「運もあったが、ペースが良かったから勝てた」 第7戦 もてぎ
スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

ついに優勝！　8号車ARTA野尻「運もあったが、ペースが良かったから勝てた」

More from
team Mugen
バゲット、ダンロップ勢の速さを警戒。それでもタイトル争いは「トヨタとホンダBS勢が展開」と予想 Okayama Testing
スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

バゲット、ダンロップ勢の速さを警戒。それでもタイトル争いは「トヨタとホンダBS勢が展開」と予想

大湯都史樹”GT500本格走行”初日にトップタイム「これまでとは違うスタイルが必要」 Okayama Testing
スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

大湯都史樹”GT500本格走行”初日にトップタイム「これまでとは違うスタイルが必要」

笹原右京「もっとデータを集める必要がある」今季使用のダンロップタイヤを語る Okayama Testing
スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

笹原右京「もっとデータを集める必要がある」今季使用のダンロップタイヤを語る

Trending 今日

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？

ミラー、予選で大クラッシュの危機。”神セーブ”目撃のクアルタラロ「ヒーローがTVに映ってないなんて！」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ミラー、予選で大クラッシュの危機。”神セーブ”目撃のクアルタラロ「ヒーローがTVに映ってないなんて！」

バレンティーノ・ロッシ、MotoGPキャリア最低の予選21番手に沈む……「全く力強さがなかった」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

バレンティーノ・ロッシ、MotoGPキャリア最低の予選21番手に沈む……「全く力強さがなかった」

Moto3、ドーハGPの予選前に大量7人のピットレーンスタートが決定。フリー走行での無責任な走行が原因
Moto3 Moto3 / 速報ニュース

Moto3、ドーハGPの予選前に大量7人のピットレーンスタートが決定。フリー走行での無責任な走行が原因

エスパルガロ弟「何が起こっているのか分からない」バイクの挙動変化に翻弄される
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

エスパルガロ弟「何が起こっているのか分からない」バイクの挙動変化に翻弄される

山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」
スーパーフォーミュラ スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」

中上貴晶、難しいコンディションに悩まされQ2進出ならず「自分の走りができなかった」
MotoGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

中上貴晶、難しいコンディションに悩まされQ2進出ならず「自分の走りができなかった」

ビンダー、ロッシの“敬意足りない”批判に反論。「彼は神経過敏なのかもしれない」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ビンダー、ロッシの“敬意足りない”批判に反論。「彼は神経過敏なのかもしれない」

最新ニュース

スーパーフォーミュラ開幕戦富士：PPスタートの野尻智紀が完勝。初タイトルに向け好スタート
SF スーパーフォーミュラ / レースレポート

スーパーフォーミュラ開幕戦富士：PPスタートの野尻智紀が完勝。初タイトルに向け好スタート

大湯都史樹、盤石野尻に一歩及ばず2位「マネジメントしているのにタイヤが厳しかった」
SF スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

大湯都史樹、盤石野尻に一歩及ばず2位「マネジメントしているのにタイヤが厳しかった」

野尻智紀、SF開幕戦富士を完勝「タイトルを争えると言えるだけの手応えを感じている」
SF スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

野尻智紀、SF開幕戦富士を完勝「タイトルを争えると言えるだけの手応えを感じている」

山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」
SF スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

山本尚貴、予選苦戦も決勝驚異の追い上げ「まだスッキリはしていないが、可能性は感じられた」

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.